Participants, July 9

KAYAK CAMPS will be Monday through Friday for ages 13-16. City of Columbia park rangers will accompany children down the Columbia Canal into the Congaree River, to Lake Murray, along the Saluda River rapids and more. Children should be confident swimmers. Registration is $125 per camper. 803-545-3100.
NIKE BASKETBALL CAMP FOR RISING FOURTH- TO 12TH-GRADERS will be Monday through Friday at Cardinal Newman School, 2945 Alpine Road. Registration is $260 per player at www.elitehoopsbasketball.com.
COLUMBIA TENNIS CAMP will be 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday through Saturday and July 25-29 at the Columbia Tennis Center, 1635 Whaley St. The coed camp for ages 6-14 will focus on stroke production and techniques, drills and match competition. Registration is $55 per week at the center. (803) 733-8440.
ZUMBA CLASS will be 6:15-7:15 p.m. Thursday at South Carolina Blue, 1260 Bower Parkway. Participants must be 18 or older. Registration is free at www.scblueretailcenters.com/events.
BADGES AND PARKS BASKETBALL GAME AND SKILLS COMPETITION will be 7-10 p.m. Friday at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Ave. Youth ages 13-17 can play. Admission is free. (803) 545-3100
A PRO-STYLE COMBINE will be 3-5 p.m. July 16 on the multipurpose field at Kelly Mill Sports Complex, 171 Bombing Range Road, Elgin. The free, noncontact football camp teaches the sport’s fundamentals. Campers should wear shorts and athletic shoes or cleats. Advance registration is required at richlandrec.com.
COLUMBIA GOLF CAMP will be 7:30 a.m.-noon July 18-22 and July 25-29 at the James E. Clyburn Golf Center, 2901 Slighs Ave. Open to children ages 8-16 who are new, intermediate or experienced golfers. Instruction will cover the game’s fundamentals, etiquette and course management. Registration is $55 per week at the center. (803) 255-8920.
TRAIL TO THE ALE 5K will be 6:30 p.m. July 22 at Saluda Shoals Park, 6071 St. Andrews Road. Registration is $30 at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities. Registration includes one beer provided by Casual Pint; a beer garden after the race will feature food trucks and beverages for purchase. Ages 21 and older. (803) 254-0118; jessica@rhmcofcolumbia.org.
NIKE BASKETBALL CAMP FOR RISING FOURTH- TO 10TH-GRADERS will be July 24-28 at Northside Christian Academy, Sunset Boulevard, Lexington. Registration is $260 per player at www.elitehoopsbasketball.com.
RICHLAND COUNTY TENNIS SUMMER CAMP will be 9 a.m.-noon Mondays through Thursdays (with Friday makeup days for rain) through July 24 at the Richland County Tennis Center, 7500 Parklane Road. Instruction includes stroke technique, scoring, etiquette and strategy through structured play, drills and games. Beginner, intermediate and advanced levels offered for boys and girls ages 5-15. Registration is $75 per week (second-child discount available) at (803) 788-3001 or www.richlandrec.com. Campers must be registered by 2 p.m. the Friday before camp begins.
TOM HOSKINS MEMORIAL SPRINT TRIATHLON will be 7:30 a.m. July 29 at the Northwest Family YMCA, 1501 Kennerly Road, Irmo. Registration is $55 through Monday, than $65, at runsignup.com. Proceeds benefit the Y’s annual campaign.
GUARDIANS OF THE NIGHT K-9 5K will be 10:30 p.m. July 29 at Village at Sandhill, 481 Town Center Place. Registration is $25 per person at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit the Richland County Sheriff’s Foundation. (803) 309-9413; khoover@rcsd.net
COLUMBIA SUMMER SPORTS CAMP for children in kindergarten through sixth grade will be 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. through Aug. 11 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 2300 Greene St. Registration is $55 per week. (803) 733-8452.
DEVELOPMENTAL VOLLEYBALL TRAINING for ages 8-13 will be 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 31 at the half gymnasium at Polo Road Park, 730 Polo Road. Registration is $15 per class or $50 per month at richlandrec.com.
RICHLAND COUNTY ADULT SOFTBALL REGISTRATION is $300 per team through Aug. 26 at richlandrec.com. The regular season, which starts around Sept. 4, consists of eight weeks with a single-elimination tournament at the end. Games will be played at Killian Park, 1424 Marthan Road, Blythewood. Available leagues include men’s, women’s, coed, industrial, church and media. (803) 691-9786; (803) 741-7272, ext. 185
RICHLAND COUNTY COED KICKBALL REGISTRATION is $150 per team through Aug. 28 at richlandrec.com. Teams must start each game with at least four males and four females on the field. Teams play six regular-season games, with an end-of-season single-elimination playoff tournament. Games will be played between 6 and 9 p.m. Mondays or Wednesdays at Caughman Road Park, 2800 Trotter Road, Hopkins.
RICHLAND COUNTY MEN’S FALL BASKETBALL REGISTRATION is $250 per team through Aug. 28 at richlandrec.com. Teams should have no more than 12 players on their rosters and will play six regular-season games with an end-of-season single-elimination playoff tournament. Games will be between 6 and 9 p.m. Mondays or Wednesdays at Bluff Road Park, 148 Carswell Drive.
RICHLAND COUNTY SHINKICKERS SOCCER REGISTRATION for ages 3-10 is $35 for residents and $40 for nonresidents through Aug. 28 at richlandrec.com. The season runs mid-September through mid-October at various parks.
RICHLAND COUNTY SHORTSTOPS T-BALL REGISTRATION for ages 4-6 is $35 for residents and $40 for nonresidents through Aug. 28 at richlandrec.com. The season runs Sept. 4 through Nov. 16 at various parks.
WATER AEROBICS CLASSES will be Wednesdays through Sept. 30 at the Maxcy Gregg Pool, 1651 Park Circle. Registration is $45 per month for unlimited classes at louriecentersc.com. All adults welcome. Available classes:
▪ Shallow Water Aerobics meets 9-9:50 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. All levels of fitness welcome. Aqua shoes recommended.
▪ Deep Water Aerobics meets 10-10:50 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Personal Aqua Belt required for a more intensive workout in the deep end.
▪ Aqua Zumba meets 9-9:50 a.m. Saturdays. The low-impact program blends cardio and toning with upbeat music.
ZUMBA CLASSES are 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo. $3 per class. No memberships or contracts. cmstotalfitness.com.
CORE FUSION CLASSES are 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat for a class blending Pilates, yoga and ballet. cmstotalfitness.com.
To include your event: calendars@thestate.com
