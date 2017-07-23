Columbia outdoors calendar, July 23 and beyond

COLUMBIA SPRAY POOLS AND SPLASH PADS: Splash pads and spray pools at Columbia Parks are free and open to the public.
▪ Spray pools open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday: Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Ave.; Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road.
▪ Spray pools open 10 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday: Edisto Discovery Park, 1914 Wiley St.; Emily Douglas Park, 2500 Wheat St.; Hampton Park, 117 Brandon Ave.; Heathwood Park, 800 Abelia Road; Melrose Park, 1500 Fairview Road; Sims Park, 3500 Duncan St.; St. Anna’s Park, 1315 Liberty Hill Ave.
▪ Spray pools available upon request: Mays Park, 4100 Trenholm Road; Pacific Park, 200 Wayne St. Contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (803) 545-3100 during business hours to request spray pools for weekday or weekend events.
▪ The splash pad at Drew Park, 2101 Walker Solomon Way, will operate noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
▪ The splash pad at Roy Lynch Park, 900 Abbeville St., is user-operated and available between sunrise and sunset.
CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Nature Discovery Walk, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Discover park wildlife and diverse plant life on a 2.5-mile walk along the boardwalk. Wear comfortable footwear and take water and insect repellent. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong.
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES: Small game seasons open on private lands to shooters include beaver, no limit, year-round. Small game seasons open on private lands to dogs only are quail, limit 12 per day, through Nov. 19; rabbit, limit five per day, through Nov. 22; grey and fox squirrel, limit 10 per day, through Sept. 30; fox, no limit, through Nov. 22; raccoon, limit three per party per day, through Sept. 14; opossum, no limit, through Sept. 14. No small game seasons are open in wildlife management areas.
DNR’S STYX CLASSROOM: S.C. Boating Education Class, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, 2762 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia. Boaters younger than 16 are required to pass before operating a personal watercraft or boat powered by a 15-horsepower or higher motor without supervision. Take lunch, a No. 2 pencil, a highlighter and a drink. Registration is free at www.register-ed.com.
FINLAY PARK: Columbia Parks and Recreation’s summer movies series will screen “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” at sunset Friday, 930 Laurel St. Pre-show activities begin at 7:30 p.m. Blankets, lawn chairs and coolers welcome; no glass containers or alcohol. (803) 545-3100. www.columbiasc.net.
FINLAY PARK: Columbia Parks and Recreation’s summer concert series presents the Voltage Brothers, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, 930 Laurel St. Free admission. Food available for sale. No pets or glass bottles. (803) 545-3100. www.columbiasc.net.
GREENVIEW POOL: Regular pool hours for recreational swimming are 1-5:45 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 2-6 p.m. Sunday, 6700 David St. Closed Mondays for maintenance. Per-visit admission is $4 for ages 13 and older and $3 for ages 12 and younger. No season tickets. www.columbiasc.net.
LAKE MURRAY DAM PUBLIC PARK (IRMO SIDE): Recreation sites are open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekends and holidays, 2101 N. Lake Drive, Lexington. Admission is $3 per car or truck, $2 per motorcycle or $5 per passenger van. Season passes are available for $45 per car. (803) 217-9221.
LAKE MURRAY DAM PUBLIC PARK (LAKE MURRAY BEACH, LEXINGTON SIDE): Recreation sites are open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekends and holidays, 1888 N. Lake Drive, Lexington. Admission is $3 per car or truck, $2 per motorcycle or $5 per passenger van. Season passes are available for $45 per car. (803) 217-9221.
MAXCY GREGG POOL: Regular pool hours for recreational swimming are 1-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 2-6 p.m. Sunday, 1655 Park Circle. Closed Fridays for maintenance. Per-visit admission is $4 for ages 13 and older and $3 for ages 12 and younger. Season tickets are $120 for ages 13 and older and $80 for ages 12 and younger. www.columbiasc.net.
POINSETT STATE PARK: Group mountain bike ride, 6 p.m. to sunset on Wednesdays through September, 6660 Poinsett Park Road, Wedgefield. Free. Take a bike, helmet, closed-toe shoes, eye protection, gloves and water. Meet at the park office before 6 p.m. (803) 494-8177; www.southcarolinaparks.com.
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Toucan Tuesdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Admission is buy one, get one free on Tuesdays this summer with a donation of two cans of food to Harvest Hope Food Bank. Guests who donate can also get 16-ounce Icees and 24-ounce fountain drinks for $2 and two misting fans for $20. (803) 779-8717; riverbanks.org
RIVERFRONT PARK: Canal History Tour, 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday, 312 Laurel St. Meet at the red schoolhouse to learn about the historic Columbia Canal. Learn about the Broad River and its abundant resources. Dress for the forecast and wear good walking shoes. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
