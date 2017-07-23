Participants, July 23

ZUMBA CLASS will b 6:15 p.m. Monday at South Carolina Blue, 1260 Bower Parkway. Registration is free at www.scblueretailcenter.com/events or at the store. Participants must be 18 or older.
DRILLS & SKILLS CLINICS are free and open to ages 6-13. Register at gate.columbiasc.gov/drillsandskills2017. The following clinics are available:
▪ Tennis, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 7-11 at Greenview Park, 6700 David St.
▪ Soccer, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 7-11 at Greenview Park, 6700 David St.
▪ Basketball, ages 6-9, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 7-11 at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Ave.
▪ Basketball, ages 10-13, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 7-11 at Greenview Park, 6700 David St.
NIKE BASKETBALL CAMP FOR RISING FOURTH- TO 10TH-GRADERS will be Monday through Friday at Northside Christian Academy, Sunset Boulevard, Lexington. Registration is $260 per player at www.elitehoopsbasketball.com.
COLUMBIA GOLF CAMP will be 7:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday through Saturday at the James E. Clyburn Golf Center, 2901 Slighs Ave. Open to children ages 8-16 who are new, intermediate or experienced golfers. Instruction will cover the game’s fundamentals, etiquette and course management. Registration is $55 per week at the center. (803) 255-8920.
COLUMBIA TENNIS CAMP will be 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday through Saturday at the Columbia Tennis Center, 1635 Whaley St. The coed camp for ages 6-14 will focus on stroke production and techniques, drills and match competition. Registration is $55 per week at the center. (803) 733-8440.
TOM HOSKINS MEMORIAL SPRINT TRIATHLON will be 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the Northwest Family YMCA, 1501 Kennerly Road, Irmo. Registration is $65 at runsignup.com. Proceeds benefit the Y’s annual campaign.
GUARDIANS OF THE NIGHT K-9 5K will be 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Village at Sandhill, 481 Town Center Place. Registration is $25 per person at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit the Richland County Sheriff’s Foundation. (803) 309-9413; khoover@rcsd.net
4-H20: EXPLORING LAKE MURRAY’S WATERWAYS will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 1-3. The camp is for 9- to 14-year-old residents of Newberry, Lexington and Fairfield counties. Registration is $65 for 4-H members and $75 for nonmembers at www.clemson.edu/extension/4h2o. Children should bring a towel, water shoes, bathing suit, sunscreen, bug spray, hat, closed-toe shoes and lunch. No fishing rods, weapons or electronics. (803) 359-8515, ext. 0
COLUMBIA ADULT KICKBALL REGISTRATION is $300 per team through Aug. 4 at www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation. Ages 18 and older. Practice and games will be 6-9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays beginning Aug. 21 at Earlewood Park, 1111 Parkside Drive.
COLUMBIA ADULT SOFTBALL REGISTRATION is $300 per team through Aug. 4 at www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation. Ages 18 and older. Men’s league will play Tuesdays beginning Aug. 22 at T.S. Martin Park, 1810 Germain St. Coed league will play Sundays beginning Aug. 27 at Earlewood Park, 1111 Parkside Drive.
THE LITTLE MOUNTAIN REUNION ROAD RACE will be 7 a.m. Aug. 5 at Mill Road in Little Mountain. Registration is $30 for the 10K Monadnock Challenge or $25 for the 5K Thrill of the Hill at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit the Glenn Shealy Memorial Fund, which provides scholarships to deserving high school seniors. (803) 960-8145; clintshealy@gmail.com
SWEET BABY O 5K will be 8 a.m. Aug. 5 at Saluda Shoals Park, 6071 St. Andrews Road. Registration is $35 at runhard.com. Proceeds benefit Hands of Hope through the South Carolina Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation. (803) 528-0740; sweetbabyo5k@gmail.com
HOT SUMMER’S NIGHT 5K will be 7 p.m. Aug. 5 behind Hand Middle School, at Woodrow and Duncan streets. Registration is $30 through July 31, then $35, at strictlyrunning.com. Race day registration is $40. Proceeds benefit the National MS Society. (803) 799-4786; gstrictlyrunnin@sc.rr.com
COLUMBIA SUMMER SPORTS CAMP for children in kindergarten through sixth grade will be 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. through Aug. 11 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 2300 Greene St. Registration is $55 per week. (803) 733-8452.
COLUMBIA YOUTH COED FLAG FOOTBALL REGISTRATION is $25 per participant through Aug. 11 at www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation. Ages 6-10. Play will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Aug. 29 at Greenview Park, 6700 David St.
MIRACLE LEAGUE OF COLUMBIA FALL BASEBALL REGISTRATION is free at www.miracleleaguecolumbia.com through Aug. 18. Open to ages 5 and up. Games will be at the Miracle League field at Owens Field Park, 1351 Jim Hamilton Blvd. (803) 545-3100
COLUMBIA YOUTH COED SOCCER REGISTRATION is $25 per participant through Aug. 25 at www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation. Ages 3-10. Play will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Sept. 20 at T.S. Martin Park, 1810 Germany St.
RICHLAND COUNTY ADULT SOFTBALL REGISTRATION is $300 per team through Aug. 26 at richlandrec.com. The regular season, which starts around Sept. 4, consists of eight weeks with a single-elimination tournament at the end. Games will be played at Killian Park, 1424 Marthan Road, Blythewood. Available leagues include men’s, women’s, coed, industrial, church and media. (803) 691-9786; (803) 741-7272, ext. 185
RICHLAND COUNTY COED KICKBALL REGISTRATION is $150 per team through Aug. 28 at richlandrec.com. Teams must start each game with at least four males and four females on the field. Teams play six regular-season games, with an end-of-season single-elimination playoff tournament. Games will be played between 6 and 9 p.m. Mondays or Wednesdays at Caughman Road Park, 2800 Trotter Road, Hopkins.
RICHLAND COUNTY MEN’S FALL BASKETBALL REGISTRATION is $250 per team through Aug. 28 at richlandrec.com. Teams should have no more than 12 players on their rosters and will play six regular-season games with an end-of-season single-elimination playoff tournament. Games will be between 6 and 9 p.m. Mondays or Wednesdays at Bluff Road Park, 148 Carswell Drive.
RICHLAND COUNTY SHINKICKERS SOCCER REGISTRATION for ages 3-10 is $35 for residents and $40 for nonresidents through Aug. 28 at richlandrec.com. The season runs mid-September through mid-October at various parks.
RICHLAND COUNTY SHORTSTOPS T-BALL REGISTRATION for ages 4-6 is $35 for residents and $40 for nonresidents through Aug. 28 at richlandrec.com. The season runs Sept. 4 through Nov. 16 at various parks.
DEVELOPMENTAL VOLLEYBALL TRAINING for ages 8-13 will be 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 31 at the half gymnasium at Polo Road Park, 730 Polo Road. Registration is $15 per class or $50 per month at richlandrec.com.
WATER AEROBICS CLASSES will be Wednesdays through Sept. 30 at the Maxcy Gregg Pool, 1651 Park Circle. Registration is $45 per month for unlimited classes at louriecentersc.com. All adults welcome. Available classes:
▪ Shallow Water Aerobics meets 9-9:50 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. All levels of fitness welcome. Aqua shoes recommended.
▪ Deep Water Aerobics meets 10-10:50 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Personal Aqua Belt required for a more intensive workout in the deep end.
▪ Aqua Zumba meets 9-9:50 a.m. Saturdays. The low-impact program blends cardio and toning with upbeat music.
ZUMBA CLASSES are 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo. $3 per class. No memberships or contracts. cmstotalfitness.com.
CORE FUSION CLASSES are 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat for a class blending Pilates, yoga and ballet. cmstotalfitness.com.
To include your event: calendars@thestate.com
Comments