Cheerios giving away millions of wildflower seeds to help bees

It’s no secret that Cheerios is passionate about bees, with its claims to use real honey and its mascot being a Buzz the bee.
In an effort to combat the decline in bee populations around the world, Cheerios and Veseys Seeds are partnering up to give away 100 million wildflower seeds.
Want to know why Buzz is missing? Go to https://t.co/6j8CkxO3By to learn and order your own free wildflower seed packets! #bringbackthebees— Cheerios (@cheerios) March 13, 2017
Anyone in the U.S. and Canada can request a free wildflower seed packet to “create a bee-friendly habitat in your yard,” the company’s website stated.
To request a free packet of seeds, visit Cheerios.com.
According to the website, 42 percent of bee colonies in the United States collapsed in 2015. Bees are necessary for food beyond just honey, including pollinating 70 out of the top 100 crops humans eat.
Though its website says it has reached its 100 million seed goal, the company’s social media accounts indicate they are still actively giving the seeds away.
Anyone who plants the seeds can share by posting a photo on social media with the hashtag #BringBacktheBees.
Tips on planting wildflower seeds
1. Plant in the spring post-frost
2. Choose a non-windy day
3. Wildflowers flourish in moist soil
4. Weed, weed, weed!
5. Mow high in the fall and leave seed-rich clippings.
Source: Cheerios.com
