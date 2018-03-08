Community calendar, from March 5

Monday, March 5
Beginning Throwing Mondays: 6-8 p.m. at Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. This beginner course will take the students through six weeks of learning about throwing pottery. All materials are provided except for a Basic Pottery Tool Kit with the registration fee of $90. www.columbiasc.net.
Tuesday, March 6
Leadership Table for Women Lunch & Learn: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at California Dreaming, 401 S. Main St. Chappelle Broome, director of human services at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, will be educating, equipping and empowering women leaders with her presentation: “The Benefits of Cultivating a Diverse & Inclusive Work Environment.” $10. www.theleadershiptable.com.
Creative Throwing: 4-5:30 p.m. at Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. This six-week class is designed for those that would like to learn about throwing pottery. The basics of throwing will be covered as well as designing a curriculum tailored to the needs of the students. $90, covers instruction and operational costs. www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation.
2018 SC Assistive Technology Expo: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St. The SC Assistive Technology Program is hosting the 25th Annual SC Assistive Technology Expo to showcase the latest advancements in assistive technology and offer workshops. Free. 803-935-5263.
Introductory Pine Needle Basketry Class: 5:30-8 p.m. at Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. Class participants will explore the use of longleaf pine needles combined with the coiling technique to create non-traditional basketry shapes. $60. 803-545-3093.
Wednesday, March 7
Family Storytime: Red, Blue, Who’s at the Zoo: 10-11 a.m. at Richland Library Eastover, 608 Main St., Eastover. From red birds to gray elephants, animals come in every color. With Riverbanks Zoo, we’ll practice our colors and explore how animals use them through songs and activities. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com.
After School Block Party: 2-3:30 p.m. at Richland Library Ballentine, 1200 Dutch Fork Road, Irmo. Build with everything we have. Legos, Keva Planks and everything in between await your architectural vision. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com.
Container Gardening with Master Gardeners: 3-4 p.m. at Richland Library Cooper, 5317 N. Trenholm Road. Richland County Master Gardeners will show you plants that work well together to get the greatest effect for your chosen space. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com.
Virtual Reality Explorers: 4-6 p.m. at Richland Library North Main, 5306 North Main St. Come to the library for a virtual field trip around the world. These sessions led by IT-oLogy allow students to engage in virtual reality exploration with Google Expeditions and the Mattel View-Master VR Viewer. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com.
Thursday, March 8
What’s Up, Doc?: 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Richland Library Blythewood, 218 NcNulty St., Blythewood. Join us for silly stories about medical matters, then we’ll make a craft that is perfect for pretend practitioners. Register online. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com.
World of Art: Self Portraits & the Art of Frida Kahlo: 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Richland Library Main, 1431 Assembly St. Join us on International Women’s Day to celebrate the works of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo and to get to know yourself through the art of self-portraiture. Beginners are welcome. Register online. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com.
Design under $5: Picture Frame Upcycle: 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Richland Library Sandhills, 763 Fashion Drive. Create works of art and home décor for less than $5 using common household items. Class is free, and all materials are provided. Register online. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com.
Fletcher Williams III: Traces: 6-9 p.m. at 701 Center for Contemporary Art, 701 Whaley St., second floor. Traces presents a variety of works from Charleston based interdisciplinary artist Fletcher Williams III. Free for 701 CCA members, suggested $5 donation for non-members. www.701cca.org.
Historic USC Horseshoe Walking Tour: Noon to 1 p.m. at South Caroliniana Library, 910 Sumter St. University Archivist Elizabeth Cassidy West leads the monthly tours around the historic horseshoe, sharing tales of events and student life that occurred there. Free. 803-777-5158.
Life Drawing: 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. The goal of this short course is to improve or establish skills in basic line drawing and learn techniques that will enhance any artist’s practice. Class limited to four minimum and 15 maximum. $80, covers all supplies. www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation.
An Evening with Steinway: 7-8:15 p.m. at Richland Public Library Sandhills, 763 Fashion Drive. An evening of classical piano music performed on the world class Steinway and Sons piano by Ray Ushikubo. Limited seating. Reservations recommended. Free. 803-254-2777.
Stroke Symptoms, Prevention and Treatments: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lourie Center, 1650 Park Circle. The Lourie Center will host Anil Yallapragada as part of its Lunchtime Lecture program. Yallapragada, assistant professor of neurology at the USC School of Medicine, will discuss how to recognize stroke symptoms and signs. Free. http://louriecentersc.com.
Friday, March 9
Official Kick-Off to St. Pat’s in Five Points: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Five Points Fountain, 750 Saluda Ave. This family-friendly event will put you in the shamrock spirit as we welcome the spring season with Irish-themed entertainment including bagpipers, Rince N’ah Eireann dancers, face painting, the Kudzu Queens and more. Free. www.stpatscolumbia.com.
Saturday, March 10
STEAM Expo: 10 a.m. to noon at Green Charter School, 7820 Broad River Road. Learn all about how much fun science, technology, engineering, art and math can be. Local community organizations and groups will also be on hand to tell you about offerings, camps and clubs in the community. Free. 803-563-5387.
Mosaic Art Workshop: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Edisto Discovery Park, 1914 Wiley St. This two-day workshop will focus on making a mosaic piece chosen from patterns supplied in class. Registration fee of $90 will include all materials. Students should bring safety glasses. www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation.
Art Day Celebrating Leo Twiggs: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at South Carolina State Museum, 301 Gervais St. This event will feature a variety of programs highlighting the work of South Carolina artist Leo Twiggs, focusing on his current exhibit Requiem for Mother Emanuel. There will be a gallery talk by Twiggs, music performances, behind-the-scenes tours and more. $8.95. scmuseum.org.
Sunday, March 11
Second Sunday Stroll | Jewish Sites Downtown: 2-3:30 p.m. at Tour begins at Michael’s on Main Street, 1620 Main St. This guided walking tour will highlight Columbia’s Jewish heritage and explore how Jewish merchants have shaped this downtown district. Free for members. For non-members, $8 for adults and $5 for youths. www.historiccolumbia.org.
Homecoming Celebration: 11 a.m. at Jones Memorial AME Zion Church, 2400 Barhamville Road. The preacher for this service will be Rev. Zaniel Young, pastor of AME Zion Church, Shrewsbury. The churches annual revival will also begin that afternoon at 4 p.m. Free.
Wednesday, March 14
Palmetto State Job Fair: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St. ECPI University Columbia is leading a coalition of community organizations to host the Palmetto State Job Fair. More than 100 employers will be on hand to meet with job seekers. Free. www.eventbrite.com.
Thursday, March 15
Guest Speaker Denise Gillian: 6 p.m. at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, 2062 Beltline Blvd. Mental health motivational speaker Denis Gillan will speak. Free. 803-787-9777, fcccolumbiasc@yahoo.com.
Friday, March 16
Female Reenactors of Distinction Civil War Reenactment: 10:30 a.m. at South Carolina Archives and History Center, 8301 Parklane Road. A reenactment of African American women during the Civil War era. Free, but registration is required. Contact Jannie Harriot at scaaheritagefound@gmail.com or 843-639-2455.
Harvest Hope Food Bank’s Annual Gala: 6-10 p.m. at SC State Fairgrounds, 1200 Rosewood Drive. This annual celebration of Harvest Hope Food Bank’s mission will be a night of merriment, fundraising and entertainment from Grammy-nominated artist Jamie O’Neal to help feed the one in five of our fellow South Carolinians who are food insecure. $70. 803-254-4432.
Joal Rush Kaleidoscope Emotions Tour: 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County, 810 Lyttleton St. CD release party. Limited seating. $20 in advance, $25 day of. www.fineartscenter.org, 803-425-7676.
Saturday, March 17
Glazing Fundamentals: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. This is a two-session workshop. Learn fundamentals of dipping, pouring and decorating with glazes. $40. www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation.
36th Annual St. Pat’s in Five Points: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Five Points Community, Harden Street. One of the largest green and Gaelic celebrations in the Southeast. $20 in advance, $25 day-of. www.stpatscolumbia.com.
Harpeth Rising Concert at TOL Coffeehouse: 7:30-10 p.m. at Tree of Life Congregation, 6719 N. Trenholm Road. Come and spend St. Patrick’s Day evening at TOL Coffeehouse with Harpeth Rising, a trio of classically-trained women musicians. $15 advance reservation, $18 at door, $5 students. 803-200-2824.
Cinderella Project Boutique: 8-11 a.m. at Brookland Baptist Church, 1066 Sunset Blvd. Looking for a prom dress? Come shop with the Cinderella Project, sponsored by the SC Bar Young Lawyers Division. Dresses, jewelry and shoes will be available at no cost to high school students with a valid high school ID. Free. www.cinderellaprojectsc.com.
Sunday, March 18
An Afternoon with Steinway: 3-4:15 p.m. at Rice Music House Showroom, Village at Sandhill, 481 Town Center Place. An afternoon classical music concert featuring pianist Charles Fugo and cellist Robert Jesselson from the USC School of Music. Free. www.ricemusichouse.com, 803-254-2777.
Recurring Events:
Fletcher Williams III: Traces: March 8-April 22 at 701 Center for Contemporary Art, 701 Whaley St., second floor. Traces presents a variety of works from Charleston based interdisciplinary artist Fletcher Williams III. Free for 701 CCA members, suggested $5 donation for nonmembers. www.701cca.org.
Lenten Mini-Services: Feb. 28-March 28, Wednesdays at 12:15-12:45 p.m. at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 2062 Beltline Blvd. Pastor Charles D. “Chuck” Clary is conducting the series, which includes hymns, prayers, scriptures and a homily. Free. 803-787-9777, fcccolumbiasc@yahoo.com.
Free Tax Filing and FAFSA Applications: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays starting Feb. 3 at Kingdom International Management inside Anything Paper building, 640 Broad St., Sumter. Walk-ins only. Services included: E-file and direct deposit 2017 tax year, process taxes three years back (2014-16). Free. 803-883-5483.
Tai Chi for Fall Prevention and Balance: 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 16 through April 5 at the Lourie Center, 1650 Park Circle. The Lourie Center is offering Tai Chi classes for balance improvement classes this winter. Progress will be documented and students are expected to attend all classes. Register and pay online. Full members $35 per month or $300 annually, with $15 program fee. www.louriecentersc.com
