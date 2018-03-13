Community calendar, from March 12

Monday, March 12
Childhood Cancer Awareness Day: Mayor Steve Benjamin declared March 12 Childhood Cancer Awareness Day. Free. www.scwithpurpose.com.
Make and Create: Spring Egg Wreaths: 6:30-8 p.m. at Richland Library Sandhills, 763 Fashion Drive. Join us for a Spring edition of Make and Create. Turn plastic eggs into a crafty masterpiece. Register online. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com.
Tuesday, March 13
Consumer Law Issues: 6-7 p.m. at Richland Library Eastover, 608 Main St., Eastover. An informative legal session. A member of the SC Bar will give advice and answer your questions about consumer law issues. Register online. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com.
Make and Create: Bullet Journals: 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Richland Library Sandhills, 763 Fashion Drive. Do you struggle with a million things on your to-do list? Let us help you check off the “get more organized” task for 2018 by learning how to create a bullet journal. Register online. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com.
Wednesday, March 14
Palmetto State Job Fair: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St. ECPI University Columbia is leading a coalition of community organizations to host the Palmetto State Job Fair. More than 100 employers will be on hand to meet with job seekers. Free. www.eventbrite.com.
Thursday, March 15
Luck of the Irish: 4-5 p.m. at Richland Library Sandhills, 763 Fashion Drive. Find the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. Join us for St. Patrick’s Day stories, songs and a craft followed by a gold-coin scavenger hunt. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com.
No-Wax Batiks: 6-7:30 p.m. at Richland Library Main, 1431 Assembly St. Create an individual surface design on fabric in our no-wax batiking class. Please wear clothing that can be stained permanently and closed-toed shoes. All materials are provided. Register online. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com.
Guest Speaker Denise Gillian: 6 p.m. at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, 2062 Beltline Blvd. Mental health motivational speaker Denise Gillian will speak. Free. 803-787-9777, fcccolumbiasc@yahoo.com.
Friday, March 16
Female Reenactors of Distinction Civil War Reenactment: 10:30 a.m. at South Carolina Archives and History Center, 8301 Parklane Road. A reenactment of African American women during the Civil War era. Free, but registration is required. Contact Jannie Harriot at scaaheritagefound@gmail.com or 843-639-2455.
Harvest Hope Food Bank’s Annual Gala: 6-10 p.m. at SC State Fairgrounds, 1200 Rosewood Drive. This annual celebration of Harvest Hope Food Bank’s mission will be a night of merriment, fundraising and entertainment from Grammy-nominated artist Jamie O’Neal to help feed the one in five of our fellow South Carolinians who are food insecure. $70. 803-254-4432.
Joal Rush Kaleidoscope Emotions Tour: 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County, 810 Lyttleton St. CD release party. Limited seating. $20 in advance, $25 day of. www.fineartscenter.org, 803-425-7676.
Saturday, March 17
Breaking Into Entertainment Workshop: 1-2:20 p.m. at Richland County Public Library System Central Library, 1431 Assembly St., Room 214. A must-attend event for filmmakers, storytellers, and those aspiring to join the entertainment industry. Free. addmsentertainment.com.
St. Patty’s Day Painting Party: 1-6 p.m. at OTM Gallery, 3142 Carlisle St. Join the Merriment. Food, drink and ingenious art. 10 percent off for guests wearing green. Free. www.facebook.com.
Glazing Fundamentals: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. This is a two-session workshop. Learn fundamentals of dipping, pouring and decorating with glazes. $40. www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation.
36th Annual St. Pat’s in Five Points: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Five Points Community, Harden Street. One of the largest green and Gaelic celebrations in the Southeast. $20 in advance, $25 day-of. www.stpatscolumbia.com.
Harpeth Rising Concert at TOL Coffeehouse: 7:30-10 p.m. at Tree of Life Congregation, 6719 N. Trenholm Road. Come and spend St. Patrick’s Day evening at TOL Coffeehouse with Harpeth Rising, a trio of classically-trained women musicians. $15 advance reservation, $18 at door, $5 students. 803-200-2824.
Cinderella Project Boutique: 8-11 a.m. at Brookland Baptist Church, 1066 Sunset Blvd. Looking for a prom dress? Come shop with the Cinderella Project, sponsored by the SC Bar Young Lawyers Division. Dresses, jewelry and shoes will be available at no cost to high school students with a valid high school ID. Free. www.cinderellaprojectsc.com.
Sunday, March 18
Pastor Anniversary: 11 a.m. at Baptist Education Missionary, 1531 Hampton St. Pastor Ronnie Walker will be having his first pastor anniversary. The theme is leadership worth following. Rev. Samuel B. Neeley will speak. Free.
Columbia City Ballet - Cinderella: 3-4 p.m. at Richland Library Sandhills, 763 Fashion Drive. Bring the whole family for a free, magical experience. Enjoy the athleticism and artistry of ballet in a program, abridged for younger audiences and accompanied by narration to help all ages follow along. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com.
An Afternoon with Steinway: 3-4:15 p.m. at Rice Music House Showroom, Village at Sandhill. An afternoon classical music concert featuring pianist Charles Fugo and cellist Robert Jesselson from the USC School of Music. Free. www.ricemusichouse.com, 803-254-2777.
Monday, March 19
Heroes In Blue: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Barnes & Noble Parking Lot at Richland Mall, 3400 Forest Drive. We were refining our mission to put more emphasis on the partnerships that empower, build trust and create lasting impact. Lewis J. Swindler, the director of the SC Criminal Justice Academy, and Alana Simmons, founder of Hate Won’t Win, will speak. Free. www.facebook.com.
Lex Co Master Gardeners Present Hydrangeas: 6-7 p.m. at Lexington Main Branch Library, 5440 Augusta Road. Learn how to plant, grow, and prune these magnificent flowering shrubs with the guidance of a Lexington County master gardener. Free. lcmgv.org.
Tuesday, March 20
Public Hearing: 4-6 p.m. at 2221 Devine St. first floor conference room. Public hearing for comments on the SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services’ efforts to be accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforce Agencies. Free. 803-734-9267.
Wednesday, March 21
Ikebana International Exhibition: Noon to 4 p.m. at Garden Council Club Bldg, 1605 Park Circle. Beautiful display of Ikebana flower arrangements, zen and moss gardens, Japanese music and dolls, an Ikebana demonstration, and tea. Free. 803-799-7368. http:/ikebanacolumbia.org.
Thursday, March 22
Newcomers’ Club of Greater Columbia: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spring Valley Country Club, 300 Spring Valley Road. Our monthly luncheon will feature speaker Jen Thompson, executive director of Lighthouse for Life, a non-profit organization seeking to take steps against sex trafficking and providing grace and restoration to victims rescued from trafficking. $17.50. www.newcomersofgreatercolumbia.com.
Friday, March 23
Winter Jam Tour Spectacular 2018: 7-10 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St. Grammy-nominated rockers Skillet will headline the Winter Jam 2018 Tour Spectacular. Among the biggest annual tours in the world, Winter Jam is once again set to showcase a lineup of some of the best and brightest names in Christian music. $15. 803-576-9200; www.jamtour.com.
Physics and Astronomy Public Lecture: 6-7:30 p.m. at W.W. Hootie Johnson Performance Hall, Darla Moore School of Business Room 101, 1014 Greene St. “The Promise and Challenges of Super Resolution Microscopy.” The content will be presented at a level accessible to a broad general audience. Free. www.uof.sc/physicslectures.
Free Dinner and Movie: 6-9 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 410 Harbison Blvd. Grace United Methodist Church will once again have, their famous hot dog supper, followed by the movie “Same Kind of Different as Me.” Free. gracecolumbia.org, 803-732-1899.
First Tee of Columbia Golf Tournament: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cobblestone Park Golf Club, 1298 University Parkway, Blythewood. All proceeds will benefit The First Tee of Columbia, which is housed at the James E. Clyburn Golf Center. The fee to participate is $400 per foursome. A superticket is available for $25, which includes entry into the putting contest and raffle. www.thefirstteecolumbia.org/golf-outing.
Saturday, March 24
New Social and Civil Rights Groups: Noon at North Main Street Public Library, 5306 N. Main St. There will be an informational meeting about a new social and civil rights group in the midlands. Light refreshments will be served. Free. 803-786-1051.
Four Tenors Concert: 4 p.m. at Bethel AME Church, 819 Woodrow St. The Live, Learn, Love Senior Ministry is sponsoring the Four Tenors in concert. $10. 803-779-0138.
“LEO TWIGGS: Remembering” Gallery Reception: 2-4 p.m. at if ART Gallery, 1223 Lincoln St. if ART Gallery reception and gallery talk. The gallery will run from March 24 to April 14. Free. 803-238-2351.
Palmetto Campout: 10 a.m. to noon at Sesquicentennial State Park, 9564 Two Notch Road. Camp with park rangers and other camping experts and have guided instruction for pitching your tent, building a camp fire, camp cooking and more. $50 per family of up to six people. www.southcarolinaparks.com.
Gardening Symposium: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Robert Mills Carriage House, 1616 Blanding St. South Carolina was a hotbed of horticultural experimentation and mastery. Learn about this exciting legacy and the current efforts underway to revitalize the Hampton-Preston gardens. $50 for HC members, $60 for non-members, $15 for lunch. www.historiccolumbia.org/events.
Easter Egg Hunt in the Gardens: 10-11:30 a.m. at Robert Mills Carriage House, 1616 Blanding St.. Enjoy a family-friendly Easter egg hunt on four-acres of gardens and landscaped greenways at the Robert Mills House and Gardens. $3 per child, free for adults. www.historiccolumbia.org/events.
Sunday, March 25
Choir Cantata: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 410 Harbison Blvd. Come and enjoy hearing our church choir sing “Amazing Grace” arranged by Russell Mauldin. After the worship you are invited to attend a wonderful covered dish luncheon. Feel free to bring a covered dish. Free. gracecolumbia.org, 803-732-1899.
Easter Egg Hunt: 4-6 p.m. at North Trenholm Baptist Church, 6515 N. Trenholm Road. This event has multiple egg hunts by age range, carnival games, face painting, inflatables and the story of Easter. Please bring your own basket to collect eggs. Free. 803-787-2133.
The Power of the Cross: 9 and 11 a.m. at Northeast Presbyterian Church, 601 Polo Road. Northeast Presbyterian Church will present its cantata, The Power of the Cross. Free. 803-788-5298, nepresbyterian.org/cantata.
Palm Sunday Evensong: 5-6 p.m. at St. Martin’s-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church, 5220 Clemson Ave. Choral Evensong is an ancient form of choral worship. A lovely way to end the day or begin your Holy Week observance. Free. www.stmartinsinthefields.com.
Palm Sunday Procession of the Palms: 9:30-11:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 213 St. John’s Church Road. Palm Sunday worship with a procession of Palms beginning lakeside on Lake Murray. Free. www.stjohnslexington.com.
USC American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Campus Walk: 1-4 p.m. at USC Russell House, Suite 218, 1400 Greene St. It is a walk to prevent suicide while raising money. Free. https://afsp.donordrive.com.
Recurring Events:
Fletcher Williams III: Traces: March 8-April 22 at 701 Center for Contemporary Art, 701 Whaley St., second floor. Traces presents a variety of works from Charleston based interdisciplinary artist Fletcher Williams III. Free for 701 CCA members, suggested $5 donation for nonmembers. www.701cca.org.
Lenten Mini-Services: Feb. 28-March 28, Wednesdays at 12:15-12:45 p.m. at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 2062 Beltline Blvd., Forest Acres. Pastor Charles D. “Chuck” Clary is conducting the series, which includes hymns, prayers, scriptures and a homily. Free. 803-787-9777, fcccolumbiasc@yahoo.com.
Free Tax Filing and FAFSA Applications: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays starting Feb. 3 at Kingdom International Management inside Anything Paper building, 640 Broad St., Sumter. Walk-ins only. Services included: E-file and direct deposit 2017 tax year, process taxes three years back (2014-16). Free. 803-883-5483.
Tai Chi for Fall Prevention and Balance: 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 16 through April 5 at the Lourie Center, 1650 Park Circle. The Lourie Center is offering Tai Chi classes for balance improvement classes this winter. Progress will be documented and students are expected to attend all classes. Register and pay online. Full members $35 per month or $300 annually, with $15 program fee. www.louriecentersc.com
