Jason Aldean. Free concert. Here's where...

Country music superstar tweeted out shortly before noon on Thursday that he will be headed to Greenville on Friday for a free pop-up concert at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Never miss a local story.
The huge Bassmaster Classic fishing tournament kicks off at Lake Hartwell on Friday and Aldean's concert is in celebration of the first day of fishing.
Doors open at the arena at 3:15 p.m. for the tournament weigh-in, and concert goers can enter at that time, seats available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Aldean, nominated for both Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year for the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, is an avid outdoorsman an lifetime bass anglers. For the past two years, he has been a spokesman for Field & Stream, which is owned by tournament sponsor DICK's Sporting Goods.
Comments