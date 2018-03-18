This SC burger place named one of nation's best

The "official" burger critic at Thrillist online lifestyle site has named a South Carolina burger joint, with locations in Columbia and Greenville, as one of the 31 best in the United States.
According to the restaurant's website, Grill Marks bakes their own buns daily and uses a blend of Certified Angus beef cuts — chuck, ribeye and brisket — to make their fresh, chopped, not ground, made to order burgers.
Food writer Kevin Alexander sings the praises of Grill Marks' Cafe au Poivre, in particular, as "a coffee-and-peppercorn-crusted patty topped with cremini mushrooms and au poivre sauce. It’s as close to putting a perfect steak dinner on a bun as I’ve ever seen."
Regular burgers start at $6.79, with some custom burgers moving into the $10+ range. Feeling especially hungry? Wrap your mouth around the Hot Mess: a grilled cheese sandwich between two beef patties, grilled hot dog, chili, applewood smoked bacon, onions straws, fried pickle, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar, swiss and american cheeses.
In Columbia, Grill Marks is located at 711 Gervais St.
