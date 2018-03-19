Midlands BBQ showdown on Saturday to determine state champion

Over 40 of the Southeast's best competition BBQ teams will gather at the SC State Farmers Market on Saturday, March 24, and only one can be named State Champion.
The Commissioner's Cup BBQ Cook-off and Festival returns for the 7th year, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and the public is invited to come out and partake of the teams' barbecue samples, while supplies last. There will also be food trucks selling BBQ plates, sweet treats and beverages, children's activities, an antique tractor exhibit, and live music by Going Commando Band.
Sanctioned by the Southern BBQ Network, judges will determine which team is best in pork and ribs and who gets the coveted title of State Champion. Last year, On the Spot BBQ won the pork category, Killer B's BBQ won the ribs category, and was also named the overall winner (Doko Smoke came in second overall).
Admission is $5/person, children age 12 and under get in free with three canned goods for Harvest Hope Food Bank.
Never miss a local story.
The State Farmers Market is located at 3483 Charleston Hwy, in West Columbia.
Comments