Popular children's hair salon to close in Forest Acres

By Susan M. Ardis

smardis@thestate.com

March 20, 2018 12:05 PM

Kelly Rister wants her clients to know that although her salon may be closing on Good Friday, she will still be working as a stylist.

Rister, who owns Hair Doodles on Sunnyside Dr. in Forest Acres, has been a stylist since 1996 and the owner of the salon that specializes in children's hair since 2003.

The mother of two boys — one four years old, another just 13 months — says she just wants to take a step back from managing a business and spend more time with her family.

"I love my clients and what I do," says Rister, "but I want some flexibility right now."

Don't worry, Rister isn't moving too far away.

After Hair Doodles closes on Good Friday, March 30, Rister will be renting a space at Cut Above Hairstyling Salon at 3723 Covenant Rd., also in Forest Acres. Before next Friday, get in touch with Rister and the other Hair Doodles stylists at 803-787-5904.

