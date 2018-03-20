Popular children's hair salon to close in Forest Acres

Kelly Rister wants her clients to know that although her salon may be closing on Good Friday, she will still be working as a stylist.
Rister, who owns Hair Doodles on Sunnyside Dr. in Forest Acres, has been a stylist since 1996 and the owner of the salon that specializes in children's hair since 2003.
The mother of two boys — one four years old, another just 13 months — says she just wants to take a step back from managing a business and spend more time with her family.
"I love my clients and what I do," says Rister, "but I want some flexibility right now."
Don't worry, Rister isn't moving too far away.
After Hair Doodles closes on Good Friday, March 30, Rister will be renting a space at Cut Above Hairstyling Salon at 3723 Covenant Rd., also in Forest Acres. Before next Friday, get in touch with Rister and the other Hair Doodles stylists at 803-787-5904.
