Kansas – the band – coming to Columbia

Known for the hits "Dust in the Wind" and "Carry on Wayward Son," the rock band Kansas is heading to Columbia's Township Auditorium for a Dec. 1 concert.
The band has produced nine gold albums, three multi-platinum albums, one platinum album, a platinum live double album, and a million-selling single ("Dust in the Wind") over the years.
In the 1970s and 1980s, the band played sold-out arenas and stadiums in North America, Europe and Japan and appeared on the the Billboard charts for over 200 weeks. According to Wikipedia, "Carry On Wayward Son" was the second-most-played track on US classic rock radio in 1995, and number 1 in 1997.
Tickets for the "Point of No Return" concert tour go on pre-sale to Township Insiders 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 21, and to the general public 10 a.m. Friday, March 23. Purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com, 800-645-3000, or at the Township Auditorium box office at 1703 Taylor Street.
