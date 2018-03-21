This SC dish named one of the 101 dishes that changed America

On a list of the 101 restaurant dishes that have changed the way Americans eat is one from South Carolina.
Compiled by the editors at Thrillist, the list is made of memorable restaurant dishes from the 1900s to 2018 — the plates "that have been endlessly adopted or outright copycatted on other menus, kicked off a lasting trend, or became staples that still define the way we eat today in 2018."
Starting with Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs, from Coney Island, NY, in 1916, each entry on the list has a back story and why the Thrillist team thought it was so important to American cuisine.
Representing South Carolina is Carolina Gold rice pudding, first placed on the menu of Chef Sean Brock's Husk restaurant in Charleston in 2010. Thrillist has included a brief history of the revival of Carolina Gold rice by Glenn Roberts, of Columbia's Anson Mills, Brock's love of the product, and a bit about Husk.
Never miss a local story.
In addition to Nathan's hot dogs and Husk are some iconic dishes such as chicken and waffles (Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles, Los Angeles, 1975), buffalo wings (Anchor Bar, Buffalo, NY, 1964), and cupcakes (Magnolia Bakery, New York City, 1996).
Comments