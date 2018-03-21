Here's the word on 40th anniversary screening of 'Grease' in Midlands

Were you a T-Bird or a Pink Lady? It's time to squeeze back into those tight jeans and leather jackets as TMC Big Screen Classics presents the 40th anniversary showing of "Grease" on the big screen.
The movie musical starring John Travolta as Danny, Olivia Newton John as Sandy, and Stockard Channing as Rizzo will play April 8 and 11 at Sandhill Stadium Cinema 16 and Columbiana Grande Stadium 14 theaters in Columbia.
The special showing will also include exclusive insight and commentary from Turner Classic Movies hosts.
Tickets are on sale now at Fathomevents.com, choose between matinee or evening showings for each date.
