Community calendar, from March 19

Monday, March 19
Heroes In Blue: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Barnes & Noble Parking Lot at Richland Mall, 3400 Forest Drive. We were refining our mission to put more emphasis on the partnerships that empower, build trust and create lasting impact. Lewis J. Swindler, the director of the SC Criminal Justice Academy, and Alana Simmons, founder of Hate Won’t Win, will speak. Free. www.facebook.com.
Lex Co Master Gardeners Present Hydrangeas: 6-7 p.m. at Lexington Main Branch Library, 5440 Augusta Road, Lexington. Learn how to plant, grow, and prune these magnificent flowering shrubs with the guidance of a Lexington County master gardener. Free. lcmgv.org.
Tuesday, March 20
Never miss a local story.
Public Hearing: 4-6 p.m. at 2221 Devine St., first floor conference room. Public hearing for comments on the SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services’ efforts to be accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforce Agencies. Free. 803-734-9267.
Wednesday, March 21
Ikebana International Exhibition: Noon to 4 p.m. at Garden Council Club Building, 1605 Park Circle. Beautiful display of Ikebana flower arrangements, zen and moss gardens, Japanese music and dolls, an Ikebana demonstration, and tea. Free. 803-799-7368. www.ikebanacolumbia.org.
Thursday, March 22
Newcomers’ Club of Greater Columbia: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spring Valley Country Club, 300 Spring Valley Road. Our monthly luncheon will feature speaker Jen Thompson, executive director of Lighthouse for Life, a nonprofit organization seeking to take steps against sex trafficking and providing grace and restoration to victims rescued from trafficking. $17.50. www.newcomersofgreatercolumbia.com.
Friday, March 23
Winter Jam Tour Spectacular 2018: 7-10 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St. Grammy-nominated rockers Skillet will headline the Winter Jam 2018 Tour Spectacular. Among the biggest annual tours in the world, Winter Jam is once again set to showcase a lineup of some of the best and brightest names in Christian music. $15. 803-576-9200; www.jamtour.com.
Physics and Astronomy Public Lecture: 6-7:30 p.m. at W.W. Hootie Johnson Performance Hall, Darla Moore School of Business Room 101, 1014 Greene St. “The Promise and Challenges of Super Resolution Microscopy.” The content will be presented at a level accessible to a broad general audience. Free. www.uof.sc/physicslectures.
Free Dinner and Movie: 6-9 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 410 Harbison Blvd. Grace United Methodist Church will once again have, their famous hot dog supper, followed by the movie “Same Kind of Different as Me.” Free. www.gracecolumbia.org, 803-732-1899.
First Tee of Columbia Golf Tournament: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cobblestone Park Golf Club, 1298 University Parkway, Blythewood. All proceeds will benefit The First Tee of Columbia, which is housed at the James E. Clyburn Golf Center. The fee to participate is $400 per foursome. A superticket is available for $25, which includes entry into the putting contest and raffle. www.thefirstteecolumbia.org/golf-outing.
Saturday, March 24
New Social and Civil Rights Groups: Noon at Richland Library North Main, 5306 N. Main St. There will be an informational meeting about a new social and civil rights group in the Midlands. Light refreshments will be served. Free. 803-786-1051.
Four Tenors Concert: 4 p.m. at Bethel AME Church, 819 Woodrow St. The Live, Learn, Love Senior Ministry is sponsoring the Four Tenors in concert. $10. 803-779-0138.
“LEO TWIGGS: Remembering” Gallery Reception: 2-4 p.m. at if ART Gallery, 1223 Lincoln St. if ART Gallery reception and gallery talk. The gallery will run from March 24 to April 14. Free. 803-238-2351.
Palmetto Campout: 10 a.m. to noon at Sesquicentennial State Park, 9564 Two Notch Road. Camp with park rangers and other camping experts and have guided instruction for pitching your tent, building a camp fire, camp cooking and more. $50 per family of up to six people. www.southcarolinaparks.com.
Gardening Symposium: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Robert Mills Carriage House, 1616 Blanding St. South Carolina was a hotbed of horticultural experimentation and mastery. Learn about this exciting legacy and the current efforts underway to revitalize the Hampton-Preston gardens. $50 for HC members, $60 for non-members, $15 for lunch. www.historiccolumbia.org/events.
Easter Egg Hunt in the Gardens: 10-11:30 a.m. at Robert Mills Carriage House, 1616 Blanding St.. Enjoy a family-friendly Easter egg hunt on four-acres of gardens and landscaped greenways at the Robert Mills House and Gardens. $3 per child, free for adults. www.historiccolumbia.org/events.
Sunday, March 25
Choir Cantata: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 410 Harbison Blvd. Come and enjoy hearing our church choir sing “Amazing Grace” arranged by Russell Mauldin. After the worship you are invited to attend a wonderful covered dish luncheon. Feel free to bring a covered dish. Free. www.gracecolumbia.org, 803-732-1899.
Easter Egg Hunt: 4-6 p.m. at North Trenholm Baptist Church, 6515 N. Trenholm Road. This event has multiple egg hunts by age range, carnival games, face painting, inflatables and the story of Easter. Please bring your own basket to collect eggs. Free. 803-787-2133.
The Power of the Cross: 9 and 11 a.m. at Northeast Presbyterian Church, 601 Polo Road. Northeast Presbyterian Church will present its cantata, The Power of the Cross. Free. 803-788-5298, nepresbyterian.org/cantata.
Palm Sunday Evensong: 5-6 p.m. at St. Martin’s-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church, 5220 Clemson Ave. Choral Evensong is an ancient form of choral worship. A lovely way to end the day or begin your Holy Week observance. Free. www.stmartinsinthefields.com.
Palm Sunday Procession of the Palms: 9:30-11:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 213 St. John’s Church Road, Lexington. Palm Sunday worship with a procession of Palms beginning lakeside on Lake Murray. Free. www.stjohnslexington.com.
USC American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Campus Walk: 1-4 p.m. at USC Russell House, Suite 218, 1400 Greene St. It is a walk to prevent suicide while raising money. Free. afsp.donordrive.com.
Welvista’s Easter Egg Hunt: 2:30-5 p.m. at 130 Haywain Drive, Chapin. Benefit for the Smiles for Lifetime program. This grand Easter egg hunt raises funds to provide essential dental care for children in five rural South Carolina county school districts stricken by loss of industry and extreme poverty. $50 for adults, $25 for children. welvista.org/events.
Monday, March 26
Lexington Woman’s Club Charity Golf Tournament: 12:30 p.m. at the Country Club of Lexington, 1066 Barr Road, Lexington. Proceeds to benefit Chris Myers’ Children’s and Family Place and to fund college scholarships and adult education scholarships for students attending Lexington School District 1. $160 per two-person team. 803-206-7230 or 803-600-3184.
Tuesday, March 27
Spring Session of Adventures in Learning: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Ashland United Methodist Church, 2600 Ashland Road. This interfaith learning program for people aged 50 and above offers classes every Tuesday for nine weeks. Registration for your choice of classes is $35 for the session. Optional lunch with entertainment is $8. 803-731-9394; www.shepherdscenterofstandrews.org.
Jerusalem East Side Story Documentary: 7-8:30 p.m. at Stavros Lecture Hall, Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary, 1000 Wildwood Ave. Free screening of the hour long documentary “Jerusalem: The East Side Story” followed by discussion. Free. carolinapeace.org.
Wednesday, March 28
63rd Annual Art Auction: 6-9 p.m. at USC McMaster Gallery, 1615 Senate St. The 63rd Annual Art Auction will include original artworks of a variety of mediums including: sculpture, printmaking, photography, drawing, painting and ceramics. Free. 803-777-5752.
Thursday, March 29
St. Katherine’s Philoptochos Bake Sale and Lunch: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1931 Sumter St. Annual bake sale and lunch, free to attend but you pay for your food purchases. stkatherinesphiloptochos.org/bake-sale-luncheon, 803-461-0249.
Maundy Thursday Communion Service: 7:30 p.m. at Northeast Presbyterian Church, 601 Polo Road. Free. 803-788-5298.
Maundy Thursday Service: 7-8 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran, 213 St. John’s Church Road, Lexington. Maundy Thursday service with Holy Communion and the traditional right of stripping of the altar. www.stjohnslexington.com.
“Wonder Woman” Showing: 8-10 p.m. at Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W. Main St., Lexington. Join the town of Lexington and the Lexington County Recreation and Aging Commission as we present “Wonder Woman” at the Icehouse Amphitheater. This movie is rated PG-13. Free. http://icehouseamphitheater.com/events/.
Friday, March 30
Good Friday Service: 7:30 p.m. at Northeast Presbyterian Church, 601 Polo Road. Overcome, a contemporary worship service led by the REACH Band. Free. 803-788-5298.
Bowl for Kids’ Sake: 6-9:30 p.m. at Anchor Lanes, 1057 Lake Murray Blvd., Irmo. Bowl for Kids’ Sake is Big Brothers Big Sisters largest annual fundraiser. Bowlers can form teams and have fun while helping to raise money for the children and families in Richland and Lexington counties. Join a team to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Columbia at www.bbbsgc.org.
Good Friday Tenabrae Service: 7-8 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 213 St. John’s Church Road, Lexington. Good Friday traditional Tenebrae Service, an ancient service of light progressing into darkness. Includes the ancient rite of the procession and adoration of the cross. www.stjohnslexington.com.
Saturday, March 31
Easter Egg Hunt and Children’s Book Drive: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, 2062 Beltline Blvd. Free. 803-787-9777, fcccolumbiasc@yahoo.com.
Easter Egg Hunt: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 410 Harbison Blvd. Please come and enjoy this wonderful annual event and share in the fun. Free. www.gracecolumbia.org, 803-732-1899.
BBQ & Blues: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W. Main St., Lexington. Join us for BBQ & Blues at the Icehouse Amphitheater featuring Blues Hall of Famer Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’ Blues. $15 in advance. http://icehouseamphitheater.com/events/.
Columbia Sailing Club J 24 Easter Regatta: 9-6 p.m. at Columbia Sailing Club, 292 Shuler Road. Columbia Sailing Club will host the 52nd Easter Regatta from March 30 to April 1. The event is an International J/24 Class Association regatta. 803-422-3724.
Sunday, April 1
Easter Sunday Worship Services: 9 a.m. at Northeast Presbyterian Church, 601 Polo Road. Services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Music by NEPC Music. Free. 803-788-5298.
Easter Sunrise Lakeside Service: 7-8 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 213 St. John’s Church Road, Lexington. Gathering for Holy Communion as the sun rises over Lake Murray. An Easter brunch follows the service. Free. www.stjohnslexington.com.
Easter Festival Service of Holy Communion: 9:30-10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 213 St. John’s Church Road, Lexington. Festival service of Holy Communion. Free. www.stjohnslexington.com.
Recurring Events:
Fletcher Williams III: Traces: March 8-April 22 at 701 Center for Contemporary Art, 701 Whaley St., second floor. Traces presents a variety of works from Charleston based interdisciplinary artist Fletcher Williams III. Free for 701 CCA members, suggested $5 donation for non-members. www.701cca.org.
Lenten Mini-Services: Feb. 28-March 28, Wednesdays at 12:15-12:45 p.m. at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 2062 Beltline Blvd. Pastor Charles D. “Chuck” Clary is conducting the series, which includes hymns, prayers, scriptures and a homily. Free. 803-787-9777, fcccolumbiasc@yahoo.com.
Free Tax Filing and FAFSA Applications: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays starting Feb. 3 at Kingdom International Management inside Anything Paper building, 640 Broad St., Sumter. Walk-ins only. Services included: E-file and direct deposit 2017 tax year, process taxes three years back (2014-16). Free. 803-883-5483.
Tai Chi for Fall Prevention and Balance: 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 16 through April 5 at the Lourie Center, 1650 Park Circle. The Lourie Center is offering Tai Chi classes for balance improvement classes this winter. Progress will be documented and students are expected to attend all classes. Register and pay online. Full members $35 per month or $300 annually, with $15 program fee. www.louriecentersc.com
Submit an event
Comments