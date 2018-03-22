Columbia Fireflies Fanfest will be Sunday, March 25, at Spirit Communications Park.
Columbia Fireflies Fanfest will be Sunday, March 25, at Spirit Communications Park. Jeff Blake
Columbia Fireflies Fanfest will be Sunday, March 25, at Spirit Communications Park. Jeff Blake

Midlands

Get a behind-the-scenes tour of the Fireflies at Fan Fest this weekend

By Susan M. Ardis

smardis@thestate.com

March 22, 2018 07:35 AM

Fans of Columbia's Fireflies baseball team are invited to Fan Fest, noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 25, at Spirit Communications Park.

Fans will be able to take a sneak peek at Spirit Communications Park and take behind-the-scenes tours of the stadium — including the team's locker room.

This is a family event, children and dogs are welcome — the SCU Kids Zone will be open and free for kids in attendance — and concession stands will be open offering food and beer at half off prices.

Children ages 3-12 can sign up for batting practice on the field.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

There will not be any Fireflies players at Fan Fest — they don't arrive in Columbia until April — but there will be a Meet the Team event on April 3 where fans can meet the players, watch them workout, and get autographs.

Opening day is April 5 at 7:05 p.m. against the Augusta Greenjackets (San Francisco Giants). Tickets are on sale now for the 2018 season at the Fireflies box office at BullStreet, 803-726-HITS, or at FirefliesTickets.com.

  Comments  