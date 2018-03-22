Get a behind-the-scenes tour of the Fireflies at Fan Fest this weekend

Fans of Columbia's Fireflies baseball team are invited to Fan Fest, noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 25, at Spirit Communications Park.
Fans will be able to take a sneak peek at Spirit Communications Park and take behind-the-scenes tours of the stadium — including the team's locker room.
This is a family event, children and dogs are welcome — the SCU Kids Zone will be open and free for kids in attendance — and concession stands will be open offering food and beer at half off prices.
Children ages 3-12 can sign up for batting practice on the field.
Never miss a local story.
There will not be any Fireflies players at Fan Fest — they don't arrive in Columbia until April — but there will be a Meet the Team event on April 3 where fans can meet the players, watch them workout, and get autographs.
Opening day is April 5 at 7:05 p.m. against the Augusta Greenjackets (San Francisco Giants). Tickets are on sale now for the 2018 season at the Fireflies box office at BullStreet, 803-726-HITS, or at FirefliesTickets.com.
Comments