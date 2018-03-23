SCE&G sets tree trimming schedule for Columbia area

Local utility SCE&G has released a schedule for tree trimming activities in the Columbia area, set to begin the first weeks of April.
In the past, SCE&G's tree trimming efforts have caused some controversy in the Columbia area, leaving residents unhappy with some of the results. In 2016, a group of about 60 residents from the Hollywood, Rosehill, Wales Garden and Shandon neighborhoods protested what they called "tree butchery" when trimming took place.
The power company will once again be using contractors to trim tree branches and vegetation within 8-12 feet below and beside power lines, and up to 20 feet above power lines. These contractors will be closely monitored by City of Columbia's Certified Arborists from the Forestry and Beautification Division and trim in accordance to International Society of Arborculture guidelines.
Over the next two weeks, SCE&G contractors will be trimming trees, and replacing power poles and lines in the following neighborhoods:
Arsenal Hill
Community Improvement Cooperative Council
Downtown Neighborhood Association
Eva P. Trezevant Neighborhood
Granby Hill Alliance
Historic Waverly Neighborhood Association
Martin Luther King Neighborhood
Olympia Residents Coalition
Robert Mills Historic Association
University Hills
University of South Carolina
Vista Neighborhood Association
We Are Olympia
Whaley Street Neighborhood
Residents with specific questions or concerns should contact SCE&G at 1-800-251-7234 or City of Columbia's Forestry and Beautification at (803) 545-3860. For continued updates from the city, follow on Twitter @cityofcolumbia or on Facebook
