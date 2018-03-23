A worker with Asplundh Tree Expert Company cuts limbs away from power lines in the Shandon Neighborhood.
A worker with Asplundh Tree Expert Company cuts limbs away from power lines in the Shandon Neighborhood. Tracy Glantz
Midlands

SCE&G sets tree trimming schedule for Columbia area

By Susan Ardis

smardis@thestate.com

March 23, 2018 03:59 PM

Local utility SCE&G has released a schedule for tree trimming activities in the Columbia area, set to begin the first weeks of April.

In the past, SCE&G's tree trimming efforts have caused some controversy in the Columbia area, leaving residents unhappy with some of the results. In 2016, a group of about 60 residents from the Hollywood, Rosehill, Wales Garden and Shandon neighborhoods protested what they called "tree butchery" when trimming took place.

The power company will once again be using contractors to trim tree branches and vegetation within 8-12 feet below and beside power lines, and up to 20 feet above power lines. These contractors will be closely monitored by City of Columbia's Certified Arborists from the Forestry and Beautification Division and trim in accordance to International Society of Arborculture guidelines.

Over the next two weeks, SCE&G contractors will be trimming trees, and replacing power poles and lines in the following neighborhoods:

Arsenal Hill

Community Improvement Cooperative Council

Downtown Neighborhood Association

Eva P. Trezevant Neighborhood

Granby Hill Alliance

Historic Waverly Neighborhood Association

Martin Luther King Neighborhood

Olympia Residents Coalition

Robert Mills Historic Association

University Hills

University of South Carolina

Vista Neighborhood Association

We Are Olympia

Whaley Street Neighborhood

Residents with specific questions or concerns should contact SCE&G at 1-800-251-7234 or City of Columbia's Forestry and Beautification at (803) 545-3860. For continued updates from the city, follow on Twitter @cityofcolumbia or on Facebook

