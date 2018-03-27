Columbia's Fireflies bring the heat with new menu items for the 2018 baseball season

Hot dogs, chicken tenders and french fries may be the most popular food items at a Fireflies game, but the guys who run the kitchen at Spirit Communications Park want you to know there's new items on the menu — one or two guaranteed to put a fire in your belly.
Scott Burton, the senior vice president of food and beverage, and chef Bobby Hunter are transitioning the kitchen from the year-round catering service to gear up for opening day April 5. The guys have added four new dishes that they hope will become fan favorites during the 2018 baseball season.
First up is a trio of freshly made tacos with your choice of beef, chicken or shrimp. Get one or get a combo — these are perfect for pairing with a craft beer or a Bojangles sweet iced tea.
Take a swing at eating light with a helping of garlicky-lemon hummus and warm pita bread. The hummus and pita is an addition to the "healthy" menu that also features wraps, fresh berries and salads.
Load up with a platter of Nashville hot chicken tenders served with cole☆slaw and mac and cheese. This is Burton and Hunter's version of Nashville hot, so it's hot — but not too hot. The emphasis here is not on the heat, per se, but on the spiciness. If you want hot, well ...
Swing for the fences if you dare with a basket of Carolina Reaper chicken tenders served with french fries. Yes, that's Carolina Reaper — as in one of the hottest peppers in the world. We tried these tenders and immediately reached for a bottle of water. Burton thinks these might sell well as one of those "I dare you to try them" menu items. And we agree. Just one bite brought color to our cheeks and a bit of sweat to the brow.
These four choices are in addition to the reliable barbecue brisket and pulled pork, Philly nachos and the rest of the concessions — funnel cakes, boiled peanuts, shaved ice, Mexican food and hot dogs.
Also new this year, Spirit Communications Park is an official location on the UNTAPPD craft beer app. Download the app and you'll be up to date on the craft beer selection available during home games. Craft Corner will carry River Rat's Luminescent Lager and beer from Columbia Craft as signature selections and will rotate in brews from Swamp Cabbage Brewing and Wicked Weed.
Returning special promotions include $2 Tuesdays, Wag-Along (dog friendly) Wednesdays, Thirsty Thursdays, Firework Fridays and Sunday Splash Days.
Fans wanting a little extra can keep an eye out for Fireflies Tasting Nights where Burton and Hunter match tequila and tacos, bourbon and barbecue, and local brews and wine with other types of food. Tickets to these Tasting Nights are limited, only 50 to 75 people per evening.
Comments