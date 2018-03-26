Community calendar, from March 26

Monday, March 26
Nighttime Astronomy - Lunar Observing: 6-7:30 p.m. at Richland Library St. Andrews, 2916 Broad River Road. Drop by and observe the moon with us through the library’s telescopes. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com.
Columbia’s Chef Table Series Dinner: 6:30-9 p.m. at Winery at Mercer Estate, 397 Walter Rawl Road. We are excited to announce that our next Columbia’s Chef Table Series dinner will be on March 26 with Chef Ryan McNutt at the Winery Mercer House. $60. columbiacheftable.com.
Lexington Woman’s Club Charity Golf Tournament: 12:30 p.m. at the Country Club of Lexington, 1066 Barr Road, Lexington. Proceeds to benefit Chris Myers’ Children’s and Family Place and to fund college scholarships and adult education scholarships for students attending Lexington School District 1. $160 per two-person team. 803-206-7230 or 803-600-3184.
Tuesday, March 27
Fermentation Basics: Kimchi: 3-4:30 p.m. at Richland Library Main, 1431 Assembly St. For this fermentation class, we will be creating our own kimchi to let ferment at home over the next month. All materials are provided. Please dress to get messy with minimal jewelry. Register online. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com.
Kinship Caregiver Listening Circle: 6-7 p.m. at Richland Library Main, 1431 Assembly St. The South Carolina Citizen Review Panel and Richland Library invite those who have assumed caregiving responsibilities for youth to participate in our Kinship Care Listening Circle. Caregivers will participate in candid discussions and share their experiences, best practices and concerns related to kinship care. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com.
Scratch Coding: 6-8 p.m. at Richland Library Sandhills, 763 Fashion Drive. For this program, you will choose a character and make a controller out of household objects. You can then program it using Scratch and micro:bit to create a game, music, toy or animation. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com.
Dana Woodward: 7-8 p.m. at USC Close Hipp Building, Room 002, 1705 College St. Cleveland Sellers, retired distinguished professor at the University of South Carolina and former president of Voorhees College, will discuss the tragic events of Feb. 8, 1968 when three South Carolina State University students were killed by police during student protests against segregation. Free. 803-777-3109.
Dick Goodwin Big Band: 7-9 p.m. at Chayz Lounge, 923 Gervais St. The Dick Goodwin Big Band will play its wild variety of musics from many decades. Fine food and drinks are available and parking is free with ticket in-hand. $20 regular seating, $25 reserved seating. 803-563-8375, www.chayzlounge.com.
Spring Session of Adventures in Learning: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Ashland United Methodist Church, 2600 Ashland Road. This interfaith learning program for people aged 50 and above offers classes every Tuesday for nine weeks. Registration for your choice of classes is $35 for the session. Optional lunch with entertainment is $8. 803-731-9394, www.shepherdscenterofstandrews.org.
Jerusalem East Side Story Documentary: 7-8:30 p.m. at Stavros Lecture Hall, Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary, 1000 Wildwood Ave. Free screening of the hour long documentary “Jerusalem: The East Side Story” followed by discussion. Free. carolinapeace.org.
Wednesday, March 28
End the R-Word Statehouse Rally: 11 a.m. at South Carolina State House, 1100 Gervais St. The End the R-word statehouse rally is an annual event led by a group of student leaders, with and without intellectual disabilities, working together to spread the word about how Special Olympics enriches the lives of our athletes, their families and our thousands of volunteers. This year’s theme is “Out of this World.” Free. 803-414-3300.
Campfire & S’mores: 6-7 p.m. at Richland Library Eastover, 608 Main St., Eastover. Take a break from your busy day and enjoy an evening watching the campfire while having good s’mores, conversation and a good stretch. Adult supervision is required. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com.
63rd annual Art Auction: 6-9 p.m. at USC McMaster Gallery, 1615 Senate St. The 63rd annual Art Auction will include original artworks of a variety of mediums including: sculpture, printmaking, photography, drawing, painting and ceramics. Free. 803-777-5752.
Thursday, March 29
Camp Discovery Presents: Log Look: 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Richland Library Blythewood, 218 McNulty St., Blythewood. Logs are filled with activity. Tiny creatures are hustling and bustling all day long. Grab a magnifying lens and take a closer look at what’s happening in and under a log. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com.
Flower Arranging: 3-4 p.m. at Richland Library Cooper, 5317 N. Trenholm Road. Craft lovely floral arrangements for the home or any occasion. Register online. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com.
Oasis Recess: 3:30-5 p.m. at Richland Library St. Andrews, 2916 Broad River Road. Play and relax in your library oasis outdoor space. There will be music, shade, sidewalk chalk and games. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com.
How to Sketchnote: 6-7 p.m. at Richland Library Main, 1431 Assembly St. You don’t have to be an artist to take visually appealing notes. Join us to learn how to document key information in a creative and memorable way. Register online. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com.
Employment Opportunities w/SC Department of Disabilities & Special Needs: 6-7:30 p.m. at Richland Library Main, 1431 Assembly St. Are you looking for full-time employment where you can make a difference and receive state benefits? Meet Anna Cox, Talent Acquisition and Human Resource Manager, to learn about application tips and various employment opportunities. Register online. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com.
DIY Internet of Things: 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Richland Library Main, 1431 Assembly St. Learn how to use Scratch programming blocks and Scratch extensions to control real objects with the micro:bit. No prior Scratch, micro:bit or IoT experience necessary. Register online. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com.
2018 Aging Lecture: 3-5 p.m. at University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate St. The keynote presentation will be given by Kenneth M. Langa, professor of internal medicine, gerontology, and health management and policy at the University of Michigan, on “Exploring the Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease: Epidemiological Evidence from Around the World.” Refreshments provided. Free.
St. Katherine’s Philoptochos Bake Sale and Lunch: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1931 Sumter St. Annual bake sale and lunch, free to attend but you pay for your food purchases. stkatherinesphiloptochos.org/bake-sale-luncheon, 803-461-0249.
Maundy Thursday Communion Service: 7:30 p.m. at Northeast Presbyterian Church, 601 Polo Road. Free. 803-788-5298.
Maundy Thursday Service: 7-8 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran, 213 St. John’s Church Road, Lexington. Maundy Thursday service with Holy Communion and the traditional rite of stripping of the altar. www.stjohnslexington.com.
“Wonder Woman” Showing: 8-10 p.m. at Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W. Main St., Lexington. Join the town of Lexington and The Lexington County Recreation and Aging Commission as we present “Wonder Woman” at the Icehouse Amphitheater. This movie is rated PG-13. Free. http://icehouseamphitheater.com.
Friday, March 30
Mobile App & Gaming w/IT-oLogy: Noon to 2 p.m. at Richland Library North Main, 5306 North Main St. Students will create mobile and gaming applications by writing text-based code in JavaScript using Bitsbox software. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com.
Hack Your House: 3-5 p.m. at Richland Library Main, 1431 Assembly St. Create interesting new toys out of household objects with Scratch and micro:bit. Tailored toward 6- to 8-year-olds. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com.
Lunch & Learn: “Undercover in Laos: A Secret Mission in the Vietnam War”: Noon to 1 p.m. at South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum, 301 Gervais St. Anne Jackson Bristow will talk about the experiences of her late father, Robert Jackson, an Air Force physician during the Vietnam War. Free. www.crr.sc.gov/calendar, 803-737-8095.
Good Friday Service: 7:30 p.m. at Northeast Presbyterian Church, 601 Polo Road. Overcome, a contemporary worship service led by the REACH Band. Free. 803-788-5298.
Bowl for Kids’ Sake: 6-9:30 p.m. at Anchor Lanes, 1057 Lake Murray Blvd. Bowl for Kids’ Sake is Big Brothers Big Sisters largest annual fundraiser. Bowlers can form teams and have fun while helping to raise money for the children and families in Richland and Lexington counties. Join a team to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Columbia at www.bbbsgc.org.
Good Friday Tenabrae Service: 7-8 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 213 St. John’s Church Road, Lexington. Good Friday traditional Tenebrae Service, an ancient service of light progressing into darkness. Includes the ancient rite of the procession and adoration of the cross. www.stjohnslexington.com.
Saturday, March 31
Off With Your Radiohead Tribute Show: 9-11 p.m. at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. Following a knockout debut performance at local riverside venue, The Salvage Station, seasoned area musician Jeff Thompson is getting the band back together, and this time, they’re hitting the road. $10. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.
Easter Egg Hunt and Children’s Book Drive: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, 2062 Beltline Blvd. Free. 803-787-9777, fcccolumbiasc@yahoo.com.
Easter Egg Hunt: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 410 Harbison Blvd. Please come and enjoy this wonderful annual event and share in the fun. Free. gracecolumbia.org; 803-732-1899.
BBQ & Blues: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W. Main St., Lexington. Join us for BBQ & Blues at the Icehouse Amphitheater featuring Blues Hall of Famer Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’ Blues. $15 in advance. http://icehouseamphitheater.com.
Columbia Sailing Club J 24 Easter Regatta: 9-6 p.m. at Columbia Sailing Club, 292 Shuler Road. Columbia Sailing Club will host the 52nd Easter Regatta from March 30 to April 1. The event is an International J/24 Class Association regatta. 803-422-3724.
Sunday, April 1
Annual Outdoor Easter Sunrise Service: 7 a.m. at Macedonia Lutheran Church of Prosperity at Lake Murray, 49 Macedonia Church Road, Prosperity. Each year, many visitors and former members attend this historic service to celebrate the glorious resurrection of God’s only son, Jesus Christ, our Lord. Worshipers are encouraged to dress warmly, and over 500 are expected to attend. Free. 803-364-3786.
Easter Week Celebration: 8:30 a.m. to noon at Christian Life Church, 2700 Bush River Road. Christian Life Church Easter services at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Free. 803-798-4488.
Easter Sunday Sunrise Service: 7:30 a.m. at Pond Branch UMC, 1913 Pond Branch Road, Gilbert. Come rejoice in the resurrection of Our Risen Lord. Breakfast will be served at the Family Activities Building following worship. Free. 803-657-5481.
Easter Cantata: 9:30 a.m. at Pond Branch UMC, 1913 Pond Branch Road, Gilbert. Easter Cantata “Redeeming Love” performed by the choir. Free. 803-657-5481.
Sunrise Service: 6:30 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 410 Harbison Blvd. Grace United Methodist Church will have their annual sunrise service in their parking lot, followed by breakfast. Free. office@gracecolumbia.org; 803-732-1899.
Easter Sunday Worship Services: 9 a.m. at Northeast Presbyterian Church, 601 Polo Road Services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Music by NEPC Music. Free. 803-788-5298.
Easter Sunrise Lakeside Service: 7-8 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 213 St. John’s Church Road, Lexington. Gathering for Holy Communion as the sun rises over Lake Murray. An Easter brunch follows the service. Free. www.stjohnslexington.com.
Easter Festival Service of Holy Communion: 9:30-10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 213 St. John’s Church Road, Lexington. Festival service of Holy Communion. Free. www.stjohnslexington.com.
Monday, April 2
MFA Thesis Exhibition: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at McMaster Gallery, USC, 1615 Senate St, Columbia, SC 29208. McMaster Gallery will be hosting the thesis exhibitions of five MFA candidates: Allison Dunavant, Edmari Hernandez Silen, Chad Penner, Joshua Knight and James Berry. Exhibitions will rotate each week from April 2 through May 4. Free. 803-777-5752.
Spring Break Art Camp: 9 a.m. to noon at Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. Children ages 5-12 are invited to participate in this five-day multimedia visual art experience. The Spring Break Art Camp will include lessons on pottery, drawing and painting, and recycle art. All materials are included. $85. www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation.
Tuesday, April 3
USC Computer Music Concert: 7:30 p.m. at USC School of Music Recital Hall, 813 Assembly St. This year’s concert features new electroacoustic music by USC student composers Kathryn Miller, Thomas Palmer, Michael VanBuhler, Ryan Williams, Jacob Wylie and more. Free. 803-777-4280; www.sc.edu/music.
Thursday, April 5
USC Percussion Ensemble and Percussion Players: 7:30 p.m. at USC School of Music Recital Hall, 813 Assembly St. The USC percussion ensemble and percussion players join forces to perform a wide variety of music written expressly for percussion. Free. 803-777-4280, www.sc.edu/music.
USC Experimental Music Workshop Concert: 7 p.m. at Richland Library Main, 1431 Assembly St. Under the direction of Greg Stuart, the USC Experimental Music Workshop performs poet Robert Lax’s Black/White Oratorio, and Mieko Shiomi’s ephemeral Boundary Music. Free. www.sc.edu/music.
Columbia Open Studios Preview Party: 7-9 p.m. at 701 Center for Contemporary Art, 701 Whaley St. A free, weekend long, self-led driving tour of 70 artist studios across Columbia, including Richland and Lexington counties. $10 for members, $15 for non-members. www.columbiaopenstudios.org.
Personalized Medicine: What, Why, How?: 1-2 p.m. at Lourie Center, 1650 Park Circle. The Lourie Center is offering the pilot course in its new Lifelong Learning Program of the Midlands, a community education program for adults 50 years of age and older. $10 for full members, $20 for associate members, $30 for non-members. 803-779-1971 http://louriecentersc.com.
Friday, April 6
Stedfast Christian Center’s 34th Anniversary: 7 p.m. at Stedfast Christian Center, 5200 Fairfield Road. The public is cordially invited to attend Stedfast Christian Center’s 34th anniversary. Our theme is “Our Help Comes from the Lord.” Our guest speaker will be R. Gregory Glenn of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Cayce. Free. 803-786-9129.
James E. Clyburn Health Disparities Lecture: 10 a.m. to noon at USC Alumni Center, 900 Senate St. Hosted by the USC Arnold School of Public Health and SC Department of Health and Environmental Control. The theme is “We Can’t Wait: Health Equity Now.” Free. www.sc.edu.
Saturday, April 7
96 Crossroads: Path to Independence: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ninety Six National Historic Site, 1103 S.C. 248, Ninety Six. Highlights of the event include a variety of programs including historic weapons demonstrations, ranger-led battlefield tours, military camp life, civilian demonstrations of daily life as well as crafts, trades and more. Free. www.nps.gov/nisi; 864-543-4068.
Steak Supper Fundraiser/Monthly Gospel Singing: 4-9 p.m. at Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road., Gilbert. A steak supper fundraiser. Plates are $9 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. All proceeds will go into the Singing Center’s general funds. www.midgsc.com.
Quick & Easy Basket Workshop: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. Learn to weave a basket in four hours. Instruction by Bonnie Geiger. Fee of $45 includes instruction. all supplies, materials and operating costs. $45. www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation.
Walk for Mental Health: 9 a.m. at Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St. Companion Benefit Alternatives invites you to join them in supporting mental health. All funds go directly to support NAMI Mid-Carolina, whose mission is to improve the treatment and quality of life for people living with mental illnesses. Free. namimid-carolina.org.
“It’s All About Herbs” Herb Festival: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lexington Museum, 231 Fox St.. Herbs and other plants will be available, as well as herb-related vendors, food, a bake sale and a silent auction. Profits from the sale provide a $2,000 scholarship for a Lexington County student studying agriculture. Free. 803-530-7530.
Sunday, April 8
Columbia Open Studios: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 701 Center for Contemporary Arts, 701 Whaley St. Columbia Open Studios is a free, self-guided driving tour of artists’ studios in the Columbia and Richland and Lexington counties. Meet 70 artists and discover their work. Free. www.columbiaopenstudios.org.
Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Recital: 3 p.m. at Richland Library Sandhills, 763 Fashion Drive. Rice Music House and Richland Public Library proudly presents a Martin Luther King Jr. commemorative recital featuring Angela Blalock of Benedict College with pianist Lynn Kompass. Free. 803-254-2777, www.ricemusichouse.com.
With Nothing to Hide: 3 p.m. at Columbia Museum of Art, 1515 Main St. Join the CMA as we celebrate the launch of our Writer-in-Residence program with a special reading and discussion in the galleries. CMA Writer-in-Residence Ray McManus opens the series and welcomes writers Julia Elliott, Monifa Lemons, Maya Marshall and Jillian Weise. $6 for nonmembers. www.columbiamuseum.org.
Book Presentation: 3-4:30 p.m. at Richland Library, 1431 Assembly St. USC Professor Emerita Pat McNeely will present a PowerPoint presentation on her new book, “Andrew Jackson, John C. Calhoun and the Petticoat Affair,” about the scandal that caused Jackson to dissolve his cabinet and cost Calhoun his almost certain chance to be president. Free. 803-799-9084, www.richlandlibrary.com.
Recurring Events:
“Fletcher Williams III: Traces”: March 8-April 22 at 701 Center for Contemporary Art, 701 Whaley St., second floor. Traces presents a variety of works from Charleston based interdisciplinary artist Fletcher Williams III. Free for 701 CCA members, suggested $5 donation for non-members. www.701cca.org.
Lenten Mini-Services: Feb. 28-March 28, Wednesdays at 12:15-12:45 p.m. at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 2062 Beltline Blvd. Pastor Charles D. “Chuck” Clary is conducting the series, which includes hymns, prayers, scriptures and a homily. Free. 803-787-9777, fcccolumbiasc@yahoo.com.
Free Tax Filing and FAFSA Applications: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays starting Feb. 3 at Kingdom International Management inside Anything Paper building, 640 Broad St., Sumter. Walk-ins only. Services included: E-file and direct deposit 2017 tax year, process taxes three years back (2014-16). Free. 803-883-5483.
Tai Chi for Fall Prevention and Balance: 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 16 through April 5 at the Lourie Center, 1650 Park Circle. The Lourie Center is offering Tai Chi classes for balance improvement classes this winter. Progress will be documented and students are expected to attend all classes. Register and pay online. Full members $35 per month or $300 annually, with $15 program fee. www.louriecentersc.com
