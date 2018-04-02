'Live PD' fans, here's your chance to meet the Richland County Deputies

Now's your chance to meet the Richland County Sheriff's deputies that appear on A&E's "Live PD" — without getting a ticket.
Deputies Kevin Lawrence, Addy Perez, Curtis Wilson, and others will be participating in a Meet & Greet fundraising event for Midlands Crimestoppers on May 19 at the SC State Fairgrounds. Tickets are $25/person for meet & greet and a poster featuring "Live PD" deputies, or $50/person VIP package that includes poster, t-shirt and meet & greet fast pass (no waiting). Children aged twelve and under get in for $5 with an accompanying adult.
The event will also feature several federal, state and local public safety vehicles — such as SWAT, ambulance, fire trucks and FBI Evidence Response — and demonstrations from K9 units, bomb unit, drone unit, SC Highway Patrol rollover simulator, Cayce DPS Drunk Goggles obstacle course and more.
This is a family event, parking is free, and food trucks from Pawley's Front Porch, San Jose, Karen's Mobile Kitchen and the Columbia Police Department's Ice Cream Truck will be on site. Tickets are available on eventbrite.com. 'Live PD' fundraiser t-shirts are available for purchase at www.scbacktheblue.com or by calling (803) 309-1624.
"Live PD" debuted on A&E Television in October 2016, and follows several law enforcement agencies around the country with TV cameras during their patrols, allowing viewers unedited, real-time access as officers respond to calls during their shifts. The program airs at 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays on A&E (Spectrum channels 46 and HD 102).
Midlands Crimestoppers began in 1979 as a way to combat the public's fear of reprisals, public apathy and a reluctance to get involved in fighting crime. Tips to the website or via phone can be anonymous, and may lead to monetary reward of up to $1,000 if the information results in an arrest. The program — a certified non-profit 501(c) (3) organization overseen by a board of directors made up of volunteers — is completely reliant upon donations and fundraisers to raise money for cash rewards.
