Grubhub food delivery service expanding in Columbia

Grubhub Delivery is expanding its food service options throughout the Midlands. Restaurants that once had to supply their own couriers to deliver through the Grubhub platform can now rely on Grubhub Delivery drivers to deliver food to customers from any local establishment.
On-demand delivery will be available from Round Robin, Bogarts, Yesterday's, Firehouse Subs, and many other local and national restaurants. Delivery charges are based on distance, and some restaurants have order minimums.
The latest Columbia restaurants on the Grubhub Delivery system include Persona Wood Fired Pizzeria, Buffalo Wild Wings, Grilled Teriyaki, Wing Zone, Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli, White Duck Taco Shop, Z Pizza, Delaney's, Publico and Uncle Fester's. All customers can use the code COLUMFREE for free delivery on orders, now through April 12.
Grubhub Delivery joins UberEats, Bitesquad and Eatstreet food delivery services in the Midlands area.
Comments