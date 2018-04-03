Community calendar, from April 2

Monday, April 2
MFA Thesis Exhibition: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at McMaster Gallery, University of South Carolina, 1615 Senate St. McMaster Gallery will host the thesis exhibitions of five candidates for master’s degrees in fine arts: Allison Dunavant, Edmari Hernandez Silen, Chad Penner, Joshua Knight and James Berry. Exhibitions will rotate each week from April 2 through May 4. Free. 803-777-5752.
Spring Break Art Camp: 9 a.m. to noon at Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. Children ages 5-12 are invited to participate in this five-day multimedia visual art experience. The Spring Break Art Camp will include lessons on pottery, drawing and painting, and recycle art. All materials are included. $85. www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation.
Tuesday, April 3
USC Computer Music Concert: 7:30 p.m. at USC School of Music Recital Hall, 813 Assembly St. This year’s concert features new electroacoustic music by USC student composers Kathryn Miller, Thomas Palmer, Michael VanBuhler, Ryan Williams, Jacob Wylie and more. Free. 803-777-4280, www.sc.edu/music.
Wednesday, April 4
The Giving Back Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Richland Library Main, 1431 Assembly St. Celebrate African-American philanthropists and the beauty of giving back with stories, songs and more in our newly renovated children’s room. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com.
Adventures in Learning Spring Program: 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the Shepherd Center of Columbia, 3401 Trenholm Road. A broad range of educational programs with hourly sessions from April 4 until May 30. $30. 803-779-4449, www.shepherdscentercolumbia.org.
Thursday, April 5
Abstract Alexandra’s “Flowers From Wonderland”: 5-10 p.m. at Tapp’s Art Center, 1644 Main St. Fairoozans Art Gallery hosts Abstract Alexandra’s “Flowers From Wonderland” series throughout April. Meet the artist at the opening at First Thursday on Main. www.facebook.com.
USC Percussion Ensemble and Percussion Players: 7:30 p.m. at USC School of Music Recital Hall, 813 Assembly St. The USC percussion ensemble and percussion players join forces to perform a wide variety of music written expressly for percussion. Free. 803-777-4280, www.sc.edu/music.
USC Experimental Music Workshop Concert: 7 p.m. at Richland Library Main, 1431 Assembly St. Under the direction of Greg Stuart, the USC Experimental Music Workshop performs poet Robert Lax’s Black/White Oratorio, and Mieko Shiomi’s ephemeral Boundary Music. Free. www.sc.edu/music.
Columbia Open Studios Preview Party: 7-9 p.m. at 701 Center for Contemporary Art, 701 Whaley St. A free, weekend long, self-led driving tour of 70 artist studios across Columbia, including Richland and Lexington counties. $10 for members, $15 for nonmembers. www.columbiaopenstudios.org.
Personalized Medicine: What, Why, How?: 1-2 p.m. at Lourie Center, 1650 Park Circle. The Lourie Center is offering the pilot course in its new Lifelong Learning Program of the Midlands, a community education program for adults 50 years of age and older. $10 for full members, $20 for associate members, $30 for nonmembers. 803-779-1971 http://louriecentersc.com.
Friday, April 6
Stedfast Christian Center’s 34th Anniversary: 7 p.m. at Stedfast Christian Center, 5200 Fairfield Road. The public is cordially invited to attend Stedfast Christian Center’s 34th anniversary. Our theme is “Our Help Comes from the Lord.” Our guest speaker will be R. Gregory Glenn of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Cayce. Free. 803-786-9129.
James E. Clyburn Health Disparities Lecture: 10 a.m. to noon at USC Alumni Center, 900 Senate St. Hosted by the USC Arnold School of Public Health and SC Department of Health and Environmental Control. The theme is “We Can’t Wait: Health Equity Now.” Free. www.sc.edu.
Saturday, April 7
“Take A Hike” 5K Trail Run/Walk: 9 a.m. at Peachtree Rock Heritage Preserve, 883 Peachtree Rock Road, Lexington. Whether you’re an experienced trail runner or occasional hiker, you won’t want to miss Columbia’s rockin’ new 5K trail run or walk. $30 for adults, $12 for children. www.strictlyrunning.com.
96 Crossroads: Path to Independence: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ninety Six National Historic Site, 1103 S.C. 248, Ninety Six. Highlights of the event include a variety of programs including historic weapons demonstrations, ranger-led battlefield tours, military camp life, civilian demonstrations of daily life as well as crafts, trades and more. Free. www.nps.gov/nisi; 864-543-4068.
Steak Supper Fundraiser and Monthly Gospel Singing: 4-9 p.m. at Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. A steak supper fundraiser. Plates are $9 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. All proceeds will go into the Singing Center’s general funds. www.midgsc.com.
Quick & Easy Basket Workshop: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. Learn to weave a basket in four hours. Instruction by Bonnie Geiger. Fee of $45 includes instruction. all supplies, materials and operating costs. $45. www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation.
Walk for Mental Health: 9 a.m. at Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St. Companion Benefit Alternatives invites you to join them in supporting mental health. All funds go directly to support NAMI Mid-Carolina, whose mission is to improve the treatment and quality of life for people living with mental illnesses. Free. namimid-carolina.org.
“It’s All About Herbs” Herb Festival: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lexington County Museum, 231 Fox St., Lexington. Herbs and other plants will be available as well as herb-related vendors, food, a bake sale and a silent auction. Profits from the sale provide a $2,000 scholarship for a Lexington County student studying agriculture. Free. 803-530-7530.
Sunday, April 8
Columbia Open Studios: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 701 Center for Contemporary Arts, 701 Whaley St. Columbia Open Studios is a free, self-guided driving tour of artists’ studios in the Columbia and Richland and Lexington Counties. Meet 70 artists and discover their work. Free. columbiaopenstudios.org.
Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Recital: 3 p.m. at Richland Library Sandhills, 763 Fashion Drive. Rice Music House and Richland Public Library proudly presents a Martin Luther King Jr. commemorative recital featuring Angela Blalock of Benedict College with pianist Lynn Kompass. Free. 803-254-2777, www.ricemusichouse.com/community-concerts.
With Nothing to Hide: 3 p.m. at Columbia Museum of Art, 1515 Main St. Join the CMA as we celebrate the launch of our Writer-in-Residence program with a special reading and discussion in the galleries. CMA Writer-in-Residence Ray McManus opens the series and welcomes writers Julia Elliott, Monifa Lemons, Maya Marshall and Jillian Weise. $6 for nonmembers. columbiamuseum.org.
Book Presentation: 3-4:30 p.m. at Richland Library, 1431 Assembly St. USC Professor Emerita Pat McNeely will present a PowerPoint presentation on her new book, “Andrew Jackson, John C. Calhoun and the Petticoat Affair,” about the scandal that caused Jackson to dissolve his cabinet and cost Calhoun his almost certain chance to be president. Free. 803-799-9084, www.richlandlibrary.com.
Monday, April 9
WREN Summit 2018: Women’s Economic Empowerment: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St. This summit will focus on women’s economic empowerment and identify the potential benefits of women’s increased economic mobility, access to resources, and leadership. $50. https://goo.gl/QBQrPv.
Tuesday, April 10
Chords & Conversation featuring Khris Coolidge: 7-8:30 p.m. at Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. In the spirit of the singer-songwriters of the 1970s, Columbia singer-songwriter Khris Coolidge will perform. $5. 803-988-0013, www.tappsartscenter.com.
WREN Summit 2018: Women’s Economic Empowerment: 9 a.m. at USC Alumni Center, 900 Senate St. WREN will welcome Phil Noble, James Smith, Catherine Templeton and Marguerite Willis in the Gubernatorial Candidate Forum, focused on women’s economic empowerment. Free. https://goo.gl/QBQrPv.
Richard Greener Tribute Concert: 7:30 p.m. at USC School of Music Recital Hall, 813 Assembly St. We celebrate the life and legacy of USC’s first African-American professor with readings by Greener biographer Katherine Reynolds Chaddock. Free. www.sc.edu/music.
Wednesday, April 11
Love, Peace & Hip-Hop Festival: 5-7 p.m. at EdVenture Children’s Museum, 211 Gervais St. Using music and literacy to motivate and educate, award-winning musician and storyteller Kobie Da Wiz will be on stage for an afternoon filled with DJs, dancing, and bounce houses. Free. www.edventure.org.
Spring Revival, New Mt. Olive Baptist Church: 7-9 p.m. at Good Shepherd Holiness Church, 6824 Cabin Creek Road, Hopkins. Guest speaker Pastor James Durant. Free. 803-783-2087.
Thursday, April 12
Men of Distinction: 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W. Main St., Lexington. Join us for Lexington Live featuring the Men of Distinction. Free. http://icehouseamphitheater.com/events/.
Historic USC Horseshoe Walking Tour: Noon to 1 p.m. at South Caroliniana Library, 910 Sumter St. University archivist Elizabeth Cassidy West leads the monthly tours around the historic horseshoe, sharing tales of events and student life that occurred there. Free. 803-777-5158.
Moonlight Cemetery Secrets from the Grave Tours: 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery, 501 Elmwood Ave. A tour of one of Columbia’s oldest cemeteries and discover centuries of stories etched in stone on the markers and headstones found within Elmwood Cemetery. $8 for adults and $4 for youths for Historic Columbia members; $12 for adult and $6 for youth for nonmembers. www.historiccolumbia.org.
Corks for Kids Fundraiser: 6-10 p.m. at the Citadel Beach House, 4700 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms. Camp Happy Days will host their second annual Corks for Kids fundraiser, an evening filled with bountiful hors d’oeuvres, luscious desserts and wonderful wines and an exciting silent auction. $125-$1500. www.camphappydays.org.
Parker Quartet Concert: 7:30 p.m. at USC School of Music Recital Hall, 813 Assembly St. The Grammy award-winning Parker Quartet. $15 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and USC faculty and staff, $5 for students. 803-576-5763, www.sc.edu/music.
Love, Grits & Hip-Hop: Opening Night Party at Tapp’s: 7 p.m. to midnight at Tapp’s Art Center, 1644 Main St. Love, Peace & Hip-Hop is partnering with Indie Grits for an opening night party like no other. $10 in advance, $12 at the door. lovepeacehiphop.com.
Spring Revival, Zion Benevolent Baptist Church: 7-9 p.m. at Good Shepherd Holiness Church, 6824 Cabin Creek Road, Hopkins. Guest speaker Pastor Travien Capers. Free. 803-783-2087.
Walk A Mile In Their Shoes: 5:30-8 p.m. at State House Grounds, 1100 Gervais St. Ninth annual Walk A Mile In Their Shoes in Columbia, in honor of the thousands of survivors of sexual assault and abuse in South Carolina and our community. Free. www.walkamilesc.com.
Friday, April 13
Love, Peace & Hip-Hop Festival: 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Tapp’s Art Center, 1644 Main St. Love, Peace & Hip-Hop honors the entrepreneurial spirit of women on Friday evening at Tapp’s featuring a panel of women making their way in the fields of fashion, art, tech, and literature. $20. lovepeacehiphop.com.
Indie Grits Friday Night Music: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Main Street Public House, 1556 Main St., and Tapp’s Art Center, 1644 Main St. The hits just don’t quit, as our Friday Night music promises beloved, progressive and uniquely Southern music. $10 in advance, $12 at the door. www.facebook.com.
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser: Noon to 3 p.m. at Denny Terrace Community Center, 6429 Bishop Ave. Dine in or take out with delivery from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., dine-in from noon to 3 p.m. All proceeds benefit the American Heart Association and Relay for Life. $6, can be purchased at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, 5623 Two Notch Road. 803-576-3063.
2018 Spring Revival, Pastor Karlton Dixon: 7-9 p.m. at Good Shepherd Holiness Church, 6824 Cabin Creek Road, Hopkins. Guest speaker Pastor Karlton Dixon. Free. 803-783-2087.
Annual Wine & Cheese: 6:30 p.m. at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 403 Park Road, Lexington. Join us again this year for some wonderful food and fellowship. All proceeds benefit Sistercare. $20. 803-359-2444.
The Weekly Revue’s Church of Karaoke: 8-11 p.m. at Hyatt Hall, 4005 Monticello Road. Come join the Weekly Revue’s Church of Karaoke, where the saints are the singers and the music is the Godhead. $10. www.facebook.com.
Saturday, April 14
Kingsmen Breakfast: 8-10 a.m. at Christian Life Church, 2700 Bush River Road. Come for a great breakfast, meet new friends and hear Pastor Stephen Chitty share his heart. Suggested donation: $3-5 per meal. 803-238-7795.
World Famous Hip-Hop Family Day: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at City Center on Main Street, 1201 Main St. Hip-Hop Family Day is an unforgettable day of fun with the best and brightest live performers, DJs, dance crews, hip-hop visual artists, and craft and food vendors. Free. lovepeacehiphop.com.
Pull for Curing Kids Cancer Fire Truck Pull: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Columbia Fire Department, 1800 Laurel St. Gather 10-12 of your strongest friends to pull a fire truck 50 feet in honor or memory of a child fighting cancer. Come cheer for your favorite team, buy raffle tickets, enjoy food trucks, and meet the real heroes, the children fighting cancer. Free to watch; $200 per team to participate. www.curingkidscancer.org/firetruckpull; 803-238-1920.
Indie Grits Saturday Night Music: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Main Street Public House, 1556 Main St., and Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. Our final night of music is just as eclectic and stacked as ever. $10 in advance, $12 at the door. www.facebook.com.
United Cerebral Palsy of SC Ride for a Life Benefit: 9 a.m. at United Cerebral Palsy of South Carolina Office, 1101 Harbor Drive, West Columbia. All proceeds raised from this event will directly benefit adults with developmental disabilities that are served by United Cerebral Palsy of South Carolina. Registration is $10 for a single rider, $15 per couple and $50 for a group of five riders. www.ucpsc.org/events.
Health Fair: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Calvary Baptist Church, 1401 Pine St. Free. 803-256-3670.
Cayce Soiree on State: 12:15- 8 p.m. at between Michaelmas and Railroad avenues. The Soiree on State is a street party featuring music, lots of local artists, great food and drink vendors and an expanded kids area in Cayce Memorial Park. Free. mcorder@cayce-sc.gov.
William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center Staff Reunion: 1-4 p.m. at Seawell’s Banquet and Convention Center, 1125 Rosewood Drive. An informal drop to meet, greet, and reminisce will be held in the auditorium on the Dorn campus. Any current, former, and retired VA staff are welcome, as well as their friends and relatives. $40. Contact Ruth Mustard at rmustard@sc.rr.com by April 7 to make reservations..
River Rocks Music Festival: 12-8 p.m. at On the banks of the Congaree River, 555 Williams St. Join us for delicious food and drinks and an acclaimed and eclectic roster of musicians including Dumpstaphunk, Stop Light Observations, The Broadcast, The Mobros and Dead Swell. $12-15. riverrocksfestival.com.
Mixed Media Jewelry: 10 a.m. to noon at Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. This workshop takes participants through different techniques of creating jewelry including traditional beading, steampunk, wire wrapping and creating polymer clay accessories. Registration fee of $60 includes instruction, all supplies and materials and operating costs. www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation.
Saturday Stroll | Arsenal Hill: 2-3 p.m. at Tour begins at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 900 Calhoun St. Named for the military academy established here in 1842, Arsenal Hill rests within the northwest section of Columbia’s original two-mile-by-two-mile city limits. Free for HC members, nonmembers pay $8 for adults and $5 for youths. www.historiccolumbia.org.
Puppet Slam: 6 p.m. at Hyatt Hall, 4005 Monticello Road. The “Two Cities” Puppet Slam is an evening of hilarious and thought-provoking puppetry for an adult audience. Puppet slams exist at the nexus of vaudeville, burlesque and performance art through the intersection of experimental theater, art, music and dance. $10. www.facebook.com.
Kindie Grits: Animation Workshop: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Indie Grits Labs, 1013 Duke Ave. Kindie Grits is an event presented by the SC Governor’s School of Arts and Humanities that welcomes kids of all ages. We will be utilizing three different styles of animation techniques, including both digital and analogue. Free. http://indiegrits.org.
Opera at USC: The Lanny and Sidney Palmer One Act Series: 7:30-9 p.m. at USC School of Music Recital Hall, 813 Assembly St. All the verve, wit, madcap energy and sparkling musicality that is the trademark of Gioachino Rossini’s mature operatic output are abundantly present in this opera-composing debut by the precocious 18-year-old Rossini. Free. www.sc.edu/music.
Sunday, April 15
Parker Quartet Family Concert: 5-6:30 p.m. at Johnson Performance Hall, Darla Moore School of Business level one, 1014 Greene St. The Grammy award-winning Parker Quartet. Free. www.sc.edu.
Sunday Dinner: 1-5 p.m. at Hyatt Park, 4005 Monticello Road. Hosted by resident Hip Hop hero, Fat Rat Da Czar, Sunday Dinner brings out a grade-A block party to close out the festival right. Free. http://indiegrits.org/sunday-dinner.
Birthright Baby Shower: 1-3 p.m. at Birthright, 1405 Gregg St. USC nursing students are hosting a baby shower for expecting moms in the greater Columbia area. Various donations are needed: baby lotion, baby wipes, diapers, onesies, baby wash, sleepers and diaper ointment. Free. www.birthrightofcolumbia.org.
Darryl and Annie Brooks 10th Anniversary Celebration: 3-5 p.m. at Good Shepherd Holiness Church, 6824 Cabin Creek Road, Hopkins. Guest speaker senior Pastor Darrell Jackson, Bible Way Church of Atlas Road. Free. 803-783-2087.
Lantern Workshop: 1-5 p.m. at 701 Center for Contemporary Art, 701 Whaley St., second floor. Lanterns and bamboo sticks will be available along with materials to decorate and paint. Free. Registration required. www.701cca.org/workshops.
St. John’s Concert: 3 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 213 St. Johns Church Road, Lexington. An afternoon of musical delight. The program will include classical favorites, hymn arrangements and Broadway tunes. Free. www.stjohnslexington.com.
Alpaca Shearing Days: Noon to 4 p.m. at Carolina Pride Pastures, 1416 S.C. 34, Pomaria. Stop by to observe the shearing process. Farm helpers will be on hand Saturday to answer questions. Free. www.cppastures.com.
Recurring Events:
Fletcher Williams III: Traces: March 8-April 22 at 701 Center for Contemporary Art, 701 Whaley St., second floor. Traces presents a variety of works from Charleston based interdisciplinary artist Fletcher Williams III. Free for 701 CCA members, suggested $5 donation for nonmembers. http://www.701cca.org.
Free Tax Filing and FAFSA Applications: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays starting Feb. 3 at Kingdom International Management inside Anything Paper building, 640 Broad St., Sumter. Walk-ins only. Services included: E-file and direct deposit 2017 tax year, process taxes three years back (2014-16). Free. 803-883-5483.
Tai Chi for Fall Prevention and Balance: 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 16 through April 5 at the Lourie Center, 1650 Park Circle. The Lourie Center is offering Tai Chi classes for balance improvement classes this winter. Progress will be documented and students are expected to attend all classes. Register and pay online. Full members $35 per month or $300 annually, with $15 program fee. www.louriecentersc.com
