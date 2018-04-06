5 things to do in Columbia this Saturday — even if it's raining

So the weather may be a bit on the wetter side Saturday. That doesn't necessarily mean that you shouldn't get out and about town — sometimes a stroll through the rain an be refreshing.
We found some reasons to get out and enjoy this Saturday — rainy or not.
• OK, so the Taco Festival has been postponed — again. No reason you can't get out and enjoy some great food. Size Matters BBQ Bus posted on their Facebook page that they have a load of Louisiana crawfish to boil (and, yeah, there's BBQ, too). Find them at Soda City Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Take a run in the rain with Healthy Strides 5K. The USC School of Medicine is presenting the 5K Run/Walk and Health Fair with all proceeds to benefit Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and FoodShare SC. Sign up online at www.strictlyrunning.com or at Martin Luther King Jr Park at 7 a.m., run/walk begins at 8 a.m. around the park and through Five Points. The Health Fare is 8 a.m. to noon at the MLK Community Center, 2300 Greene St.
• Columbia Open Studios starts Saturday, 10 am.-6 p.m. This free event is really an opportunity to meet as many of the 70 artists on the weekend tour of homes and studios and learn about their creations and techniques. Download a map at columbiaiopenstudios.org and plan your route.
• The Avett Brothers are at Township Auditorium Saturday night, finishing up a two-night stint. The band blends bluegrass, country, indie, rock and pop to create songs such as "I and Love and You,""Live and Die," and "No Hard Feelings." Tickets $49.50 to $75 at the Township Box Office, 1703 Taylor St.. www.thetownship.org
• The fresh baked goodness of flatbreads, paninis and other bakery items at The Cafe at Richland Library on Assembly Street. Really, if you want to cuddle up with a good book, this is the place. Books, snacks and coffee. 1431 Assembly St., The Cafe is open 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Richland Library is open 9 a.m.-6 pm., richlandlibrary.com
