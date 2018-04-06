The original members of The Avett Brothers perform "Shame" at a pop-up stage in the concourse between sets of their New Year's Eve concert at PNC Arena in Raleigh. David Menconi dmenconi@newsobserver.com
The original members of The Avett Brothers perform "Shame" at a pop-up stage in the concourse between sets of their New Year's Eve concert at PNC Arena in Raleigh. David Menconi dmenconi@newsobserver.com

Midlands

5 things to do in Columbia this Saturday — even if it's raining

By Susan Ardis

smardis@thestate.com

April 06, 2018 02:11 PM

So the weather may be a bit on the wetter side Saturday. That doesn't necessarily mean that you shouldn't get out and about town — sometimes a stroll through the rain an be refreshing.

We found some reasons to get out and enjoy this Saturday — rainy or not.

• OK, so the Taco Festival has been postponed — again. No reason you can't get out and enjoy some great food. Size Matters BBQ Bus posted on their Facebook page that they have a load of Louisiana crawfish to boil (and, yeah, there's BBQ, too). Find them at Soda City Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

_runners.JPG

• Take a run in the rain with Healthy Strides 5K. The USC School of Medicine is presenting the 5K Run/Walk and Health Fair with all proceeds to benefit Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and FoodShare SC. Sign up online at www.strictlyrunning.com or at Martin Luther King Jr Park at 7 a.m., run/walk begins at 8 a.m. around the park and through Five Points. The Health Fare is 8 a.m. to noon at the MLK Community Center, 2300 Greene St.

Geter-COS2018.jpg
Sweet Thing
Tyrone Geter

Columbia Open Studios starts Saturday, 10 am.-6 p.m. This free event is really an opportunity to meet as many of the 70 artists on the weekend tour of homes and studios and learn about their creations and techniques. Download a map at columbiaiopenstudios.org and plan your route.

avett_event-640x420.jpg
The Avett Brothers play Township Auditorium this weekend

The Avett Brothers are at Township Auditorium Saturday night, finishing up a two-night stint. The band blends bluegrass, country, indie, rock and pop to create songs such as "I and Love and You,""Live and Die," and "No Hard Feelings." Tickets $49.50 to $75 at the Township Box Office, 1703 Taylor St.. www.thetownship.org

sarahsimmons_cafe_Italian_Panini.JPG
An italian panini sandwich is one of the offerings at The Cafe at Richland Library’s Main location. The Cafe is operated by chefs Sarah Simmons and Aaron Hoskins.

The fresh baked goodness of flatbreads, paninis and other bakery items at The Cafe at Richland Library on Assembly Street. Really, if you want to cuddle up with a good book, this is the place. Books, snacks and coffee. 1431 Assembly St., The Cafe is open 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Richland Library is open 9 a.m.-6 pm., richlandlibrary.com

  Comments  