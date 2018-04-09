Community calendar, from April 9

Monday, April 9
WREN Summit 2018: Women’s Economic Empowerment: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St. This summit will focus on women’s economic empowerment and identify the potential benefits of women’s increased economic mobility, access to resources, and leadership. $50. https://goo.gl/QBQrPv.
Tuesday, April 10
Chords & Conversation featuring Khris Coolidge: 7-8:30 p.m. at Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. In the spirit of the singer-songwriters of the 1970s, Columbia singer-songwriter Khris Coolidge will perform. $5. 803-988-0013, www.tappsartscenter.com.
WREN Summit 2018: Women’s Economic Empowerment: 9 a.m. at USC Alumni Center, 900 Senate St. WREN will welcome Phil Noble, James Smith, Catherine Templeton and Marguerite Willis in the Gubernatorial Candidate Forum, focused on women’s economic empowerment. Free. https://goo.gl/QBQrPv.
Richard Greener Tribute Concert: 7:30 p.m. at USC School of Music Recital Hall, 813 Assembly St. We celebrate the life and legacy of USC’s first African-American professor with readings by Greener biographer Katherine Reynolds Chaddock. Free. www.sc.edu/music.
Wednesday, April 11
Love, Peace & Hip-Hop Festival: 5-7 p.m. at EdVenture Children’s Museum, 211 Gervais St. Using music and literacy to motivate and educate, award-winning musician and storyteller Kobie Da Wiz will be on stage for an afternoon filled with DJs, dancing, and bounce houses. Free. www.edventure.org.
Spring Revival, New Mount Olive Baptist Church: 7-9 p.m. at Good Shepherd Holiness Church, 6824 Cabin Creek Road, Hopkins. Guest speaker Pastor James Durant. Free. 803-783-2087.
Thursday, April 12
A Celtic Service for the Easter Season: 7-8 p.m. at St. Simon and St. Jude Episcopal Church, 1110 Kinley Road, Irmo. This service will celebrate rebirth, renewal and resurrection with an offering of music, readings and prayers honoring the season and the traditions of Celtic Christianity. Free. www.ecsssj.org.
Unforgettable: Honoring Our Living Civil Rights Legends: 7-8:30 p.m. at Richland Library Main, 1431 Assembly St. As the entire country observes the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, Richland Library is inviting several, local civil rights legends to speak. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com.
Men of Distinction: 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W. Main St., Lexington. Join us for Lexington Live featuring the Men of Distinction. Free. http://icehouseamphitheater.com/events/.
Historic USC Horseshoe Walking Tour: Noon to 1 p.m. at South Caroliniana Library, 910 Sumter St. University archivist Elizabeth Cassidy West leads the monthly tours around the historic horseshoe, sharing tales of events and student life that occurred there. Free. 803-777-5158.
Moonlight Cemetery Secrets from the Grave Tours: 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery, 501 Elmwood Ave. A tour of one of Columbia’s oldest cemeteries and discover centuries of stories etched in stone on the markers and headstones found within Elmwood Cemetery. $8 for adults and $4 for youths for Historic Columbia members; $12 for adult and $6 for youth for non-members. www.historiccolumbia.org.
Corks for Kids Fundraiser: 6-10 p.m. at the Citadel Beach House, 4700 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms. Camp Happy Days will host their second annual Corks for Kids fundraiser, an evening filled with bountiful hors d’oeuvres, luscious desserts and wonderful wines and an exciting silent auction. $125-$1,500. www.camphappydays.org/corks-for-kids/.
Parker Quartet Concert: 7:30 p.m. at USC School of Music Recital Hall, 813 Assembly St. The Grammy award-winning Parker Quartet. $15 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and USC faculty and staff, $5 for students. sc.edu/music.
Love, Grits & Hip-Hop: Opening Night Party at Tapp’s: 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Tapp’s Art Center, 1644 Main St. Love, Peace & Hip-Hop is partnering with Indie Grits for an opening night party like no other. $10 in advance, $12 at the door. lovepeacehiphop.com.
Spring Revival, Zion Benevolent Baptist Church: 7-9 p.m. at Good Shepherd Holiness Church, 6824 Cabin Creek Road, Hopkins. Guest speaker Pastor Travien Capers. Free. 803-783-2087.
Walk A Mile In Their Shoes: 5:30-8 p.m. at State House Grounds, 1100 Gervais St. Ninth annual Walk A Mile In Their Shoes in Columbia, in honor of the thousands of survivors of sexual assault and abuse in South Carolina and our community. Free. www.walkamilesc.com.
Friday, April 13
Town Theatre’s “Aladdin Jr.”: 7-8:15 p.m. at Town Theatre, 1012 Sumter St. Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.” is sure to send audiences soaring on a flying carpet ride filled with romance and adventure. Additional show dates: April 14 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., April 15 at 3 p.m. $10-$12. 803-799-2510.
Love, Peace & Hip-Hop Festival: 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Tapp’s Art Center, 1644 Main St. Love, Peace & Hip-Hop honors the entrepreneurial spirit of women on Friday evening at Tapp’s featuring a panel of women making their way in the fields of fashion, art, tech, and literature. $20. lovepeacehiphop.com.
Indie Grits Friday Night Music: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Main Street Public House and Tapps Art Center, 1556 Main St. and 1644 Main St. respectively. The hits just don’t quit, as our Friday Night music promises beloved, progressive and uniquely southern music. $10 in advance, $12 at the door. www.facebook.com.
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser: Noon to 3 p.m. at Denny Terrace Community Center, 6429 Bishop Ave. Dine in or takeout with delivery from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., dine-in from noon to 3 p.m. All proceeds benefit the American Heart Association/Relay for Life. $6, can be purchased at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, 5623 Two Notch Road. 803-576-3063.
2018 Spring Revival, Pastor Karlton Dixon: 7-9 p.m. at Good Shepherd Holiness Church, 6824 Cabin Creek Road, Hopkins. Guest speaker Pastor Karlton Dixon. Free. 803-783-2087.
Annual Wine & Cheese: 6:30 p.m. at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 403 Park Road, Lexington. Join us again this year for some wonderful food and fellowship. All proceeds benefit Sistercare. $20. 803-359-2444.
The Weekly Revue’s Church of Karaoke: 8-11 p.m. at Hyatt Hall, 4005 Monticello Road. Come join the Weekly Revue’s Church of Karaoke, where the saints are the singers and the music is the Godhead. $10. www.facebook.com.
Saturday, April 14
Erskine College Choraleers Benefit Concert: 6 p.m. at Chapin Presbyterian Church, 600 Old Lexington Highway, Chapin. The Erskine College Choraleers are the select, mixed-voice ensemble of Erskine College. The choir performs works from all major musical periods, often concentrating on sacred literature. Free but RSVP at www.eventbrite.com. chapinpres.org.
Creating Safe Environments Using Active Supervision: 8:30-11 a.m. at USC Child Development Center, 1530 Wheat St. Join us to learn what “active supervision” is and the six effective strategies for creating an environment that prevents injuries. Free. www.eventbrite.com.
Culture of Safety in Early Childhood Environments: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at USC Child Development Center, 1530 Wheat St. Participants will explore the 10 actions in this training to create a culture of safety. Make a commitment to be part of the movement to reduce the accident and injury rate in your early childhood environments. Free. www.eventbrite.com.
South Carolina State Museum Yard Sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at South Carolina State Museum, 301 Gervais St. The State Museum is cleaning out its prop and exhibit storage areas and is selling a variety of unique items to the public. 803-898-4999.
Kingsmen Breakfast: 8-10 a.m. at Christian Life Church, 2700 Bush River Road. Come for a great breakfast, meet new friends and hear Pastor Stephen Chitty share his heart. Suggested donation: $3-5 per meal. 803-238-7795.
World Famous Hip-Hop Family Day: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at City Center on Main Street, 1201 Main St. Hip-Hop Family Day is an unforgettable day of fun with the best and brightest live performers, DJs, dance crews, hip-hop visual artists, and craft and food vendors. Free. lovepeacehiphop.com.
Pull for Curing Kids Cancer Fire Truck Pull: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Columbia Fire Department, 1800 Laurel St. Gather 10-12 of your strongest friends to pull a fire truck 50 feet in honor or memory of a child fighting cancer. Come cheer for your favorite team, buy raffle tickets, enjoy food trucks, and meet the real heroes, the children fighting cancer. Free to watch but $200 per team. www.curingkidscancer.org/firetruckpull.
Indie Grits Saturday Night Music: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Main Street Public House and Tapps Art Center, 1556 Main St. and 1644 Main St. respectively. Our final night of music is just as eclectic and stacked as ever. $10 in advance, $12 at the door. www.facebook.com.
United Cerebral Palsy of SC Ride for a Life Benefit: 9 a.m. at United Cerebral Palsy of South Carolina Office, 1101 Harbor Drive, West Columbia. All proceeds raised from this event will directly benefit adults with developmental disabilities that are served by United Cerebral Palsy of South Carolina. Registration is $10 for a single rider, $15 per couple and $50 for a group of five riders. www.ucpsc.org/events.
Health Fair: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Calvary Baptist Church, 1401 Pine St. Free. 803-256-3670.
Cayce Soiree on State: 12:15- 8 p.m. at between Michaelmas and Railroad avenues. The Soiree on State is a street party featuring music, lots of local artists, great food and drink vendors and an expanded kids area in Cayce Memorial Park. Free. mcorder@cayce-sc.gov.
William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center Staff Reunion: 1-4 p.m. at Seawell’s Banquet and Convention Center, 1125 Rosewood Drive. An informal drop-in to meet, greet, and reminisce will be held in the auditorium on the Dorn campus. Any current, former, and retired VA staff are welcome, as well as their friends and relatives. $40. Contact Ruth Mustard at rmustard@sc.rr.com to make reservations.
River Rocks Music Festival: 12-8 p.m. on the banks of the Congaree River, 555 Williams St. Join us for delicious food and drinks and an acclaimed and eclectic roster of musicians including Dumpstaphunk, Stop Light Observations, The Broadcast, The Mobros and Dead Swell. $12-15. http://riverrocksfestival.com.
Mixed Media Jewelry: 10 a.m. to noon at Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. This workshop takes participants through different techniques of creating jewelry including traditional beading, steampunk, wire wrapping and creating polymer clay accessories. Registration fee of $60 includes instruction, all supplies and materials and operating costs. www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation.
Saturday Stroll | Arsenal Hill: 2-3 p.m. beginning at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 900 Calhoun St. Named for the military academy established here in 1842, Arsenal Hill rests within the northwest section of Columbia’s original 2-mile-by-2-mile city limits. Free for HC members, non-members pay $8 for adults and $5 for youths. www.historiccolumbia.org.
Puppet Slam: 6 p.m. at Hyatt Hall, 4005 Monticello Road. The “Two Cities” Puppet Slam is an evening of hilarious and thought-provoking puppetry for an adult audience. Puppet slams exist at the nexus of vaudeville, burlesque and performance art through the intersection of experimental theater, art, music and dance. $10. www.facebook.com.
Kindie Grits: Animation Workshop: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Indie Grits Labs, 1013 Duke Ave. Kindie Grits is an event presented by the SC Governor’s School of Arts and Humanities that welcomes kids of all ages. We will be utilizing three different styles of animation techniques, including both digital and analogue. Free. http://indiegrits.org.
Opera at USC: The Lanny and Sidney Palmer One Act Series: 7:30-9 p.m. at USC School of Music Recital Hall, 813 Assembly St. All the verve, wit, madcap energy and sparkling musicality that is the trademark of Gioachino Rossini’s mature operatic output are abundantly present in this opera-composing debut by the precocious 18-year-old Rossini. Free. www.sc.edu.
Sunday, April 15
Parker Quartet Family Concert: 5-6:30 p.m. at Johnson Performance Hall, Darla Moore School of Business level one, 1014 Greene St. The Grammy award-winning Parker Quartet. Free. www.sc.edu/music.
Sunday Dinner: 1-5 p.m. at Hyatt Park, 4005 Monticello Road . Hosted by resident Hip Hop hero, Fat Rat Da Czar, Sunday Dinner brings out a grade-A block party to close out the festival right. Free. http://indiegrits.org.
Birthright Baby Shower: 1-3 p.m. at Birthright office, 1405 Gregg St. USC nursing students are hosting a baby shower for expecting moms in the greater Columbia area. Various donations are needed: baby lotion, baby wipes, diapers, onesies, baby wash, sleepers and diaper ointment. Free. www.birthrightofcolumbia.org.
Darryl and Annie Brooks 10th Anniversary Celebration: 3-5 p.m. at Good Shepherd Holiness Church, 6824 Cabin Creek Road, Hopkins. Guest speaker senior Pastor Darrell Jackson, Bible Way Church of Atlas Road. Free. 803-783-2087.
Lantern Workshop: 1-5 p.m. at 701 Center for Contemporary Art, 701 Whaley St., second floor. Lanterns and bamboo sticks will be available along with materials to decorate and paint. Free. Registration required. www.701cca.org.
St. Johns Concert: 3 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 213 St. John’s Church Road, Lexington. An afternoon of musical delight. The program will include classical favorites, hymn arrangements and Broadway tunes. Free. www.stjohnslexington.com.
Alpaca Shearing Days: Noon to 4 p.m. at Carolina Pride Pastures, 1416 S.C. 34, Pomaria. Stop by to observe the shearing process. Farm helpers will be on hand Saturday to answer questions. Free. www.cppastures.com.
Monday, April 16
The Monsters of Our Time 5-9 p.m. at Saki Tumi, 807 Gervais St., Suite 103. ART(uncorked) is a monthly celebration of Columbia’s local art scene paired with a premium wine tasting. Free. www.facebook.com.
Wednesday, April 18
April Showers Bring May Flowers: 6-8 p.m. at Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. Join Caroline Hatchell for this three part workshop to create a vibrant bouquet of colorful ceramic flowers. $100. www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation.
Swansea Public Library Book Sale: 9 a.m. to noon at Swansea Public Library, 297 N. Lawrence St., Swansea. Many new books and paperbacks have been added since the last sale in February, paperbacks are overflowing, graphic novels are full, and we have two new Westerns. Free. 803-319-8969.
Thursday, April 19
USC Wind Ensemble Concert: 7:30-9 p.m. at Koger Center for the Arts, 1051 Greene St. The USC Wind Ensemble’s final performance of the season includes the premiere of a new saxophone concerto by composer Stacy Garrop. Free. www.sc.edu/music.
Friday, April 20
Webb Wilder and the Beatnecks: 7-11 p.m. at Richland Post 6, 200 Pickens St. Webb Wilder will be rocking the house. $25 at door, advance tickets $20 or 2 for $35 available at Post 6 only. 803-799-2736.
Reconstruction Legacy: 14th Amendment Symposium: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chappelle Auditorium at Allen University, 1530 Harden St. Historic Columbia and the University of South Carolina’s History Center will commemorate the 150th anniversary of the 14th Amendment. Thursday night keynote is free, $40 for Friday symposium and walking tours. www.historiccolumbia.org.
Saturday, April 21
Kinetic Derby Day: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Meeting and State streets. Kinetic Derby Day is the City of West Columbia’s unique tribute to wheels, sculptures, gears and gravity. Free. 803-939-8623 or kricard@westcolumbiasc.gov.
2018 Miss South Carolina Plus America Pageant: 7-9 p.m. at Winyah Auditorium, 1200 Highmarket St., Georgetown. The Miss Plus America Pageant System is an organization devoted to celebrating the essence of the full-figured woman and giving her an avenue in which to pursue recognition for those causes. $20. https://scplusamerica.weebly.com.
Introduction to Kiln Workshop: Noon to 4 p.m. at Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. This is a one day workshop for those who wish to learn about kilns with electronic controllers. Registration fee of $40 includes instruction, handouts and operating costs. www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation.
Jeff Dunham “Passively Aggressive” Tour: 5 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St. America’s favorite ventriloquist Jeff Dunham tours North America on his 60-city “Passively Aggressive” tour through spring 2018. $48. jeffdunham.com.
Old McCaskill’s Farm Spring Shearing Day: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Old McCaskill’s Farm, 377 Cantey Lane, Rembert. Visit a working farm to see our annual sheep shearing, border collie demos, a working blacksmith, a working saw and grits mills, and more. $5. www.oldmccaskillfarm.com.
Vance Gilbert Concert: 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Tree of Life Congregation, 6719 N. Trenholm Road. Versatile musician Vance Gilbert is a master storyteller, and his children’s album was a Grammy nominee. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 7:30 p.m. Make reservations on TOL Coffeehouse Facebook page. $15 in advance, $18 at the door. 803-200-2824.
Sunday, April 22
Symphonic Winds Concert: “Stage and Screen”: 4 p.m. at Koger Center for the Arts, 1051 Greene St. The Symphonic Winds finish their season with a program of music from a variety of movies and stage works. Free. www.sc.edu/music.
Recurring Events:
Fletcher Williams III: Traces: March 8-April 22 at 701 Center for Contemporary Art, 701 Whaley St., second floor. Traces presents a variety of works from Charleston based interdisciplinary artist Fletcher Williams III. Free for 701 CCA members, suggested $5 donation for non-members. www.701cca.org.
Free Tax Filing and FAFSA Applications: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays starting Feb. 3 at Kingdom International Management inside Anything Paper building, 640 Broad St., Sumter. Walk-ins only. Services included: E-file and direct deposit 2017 tax year, process taxes three years back (2014-16). Free. 803-883-5483.
Tai Chi for Fall Prevention and Balance: 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 16 through April 5 at the Lourie Center, 1650 Park Cir. The Lourie Center is offering Tai Chi classes for balance improvement classes this winter. Progress will be documented and students are expected to attend all classes. Register and pay online. Full members $35 per month or $300 annually, with $15 program fee. www.louriecentersc.com
