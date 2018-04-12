13 things to do in the Midlands — on Friday 13th

Friday, April 13, needn't be scary.
Sure, there are those who believe Friday the 13th can be unlucky — but it doesn't have to be. Here are 13 things to do in the Columbia, SC, area to calm the nerves of those suffering from triskaidekaphobia (fear of the number 13).
1. Indie Grits Festival continues. The weekend-long celebration of contemporary Southern culture through film, music and art features music on Friday night. Check out the festival schedule and get tickets at indiegrits.org
2. Midlands Plant Show begins at 8 a.m. at the State Farmers Market. It's the perfect way to fill out your garden with flowering and native plants and vegetables. Check out some of the Certified SC sheds and have lunch at the Market Restaurant, 3483 Charleston Highway, West Columbia
3. Friday Night Beer Ride with Cycle Center Columbia. An easy 20-mile ride through Columbia neighborhoods, starting in Shandon and going through Forest Acres, Lake Katherine, and Arcadia Lakes. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at Cycle Center, 1001 Harden St., in Five Points.
4. Fun Home at Trustus closes this weekend. The musical is based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechel and tells the story of her father's unexpected death, her childhood growing up in the family's funeral home, and the secrets and desires within. Tickets, $35 per person, at trustus.org or at the box office at 520 Lady St.
5. Dogs Night Out at Mast General Store, 5-8 p.m. Representatives from dog-friendly businesses in the Columbia area will gather at Mast so you can learn about their services, sample treats or get a portrait shot at the photo booth. Mast General Store is at 1601 Main St.
6. Springfest with Yo Gotti, Plies, and Jacquees at Township Auditorium. Tickets $46-$116 at Township box office, 1703 Taylor St. or thetownship.org
7. Jerry Jacobs at Tin Roof, 1022 Senate St. His latest full-length release, Carolina Tonight, debuted at No. 15 on iTunes. The show starts at 10 p.m.
8. Artist Salon: Exploring Seen & Unseen, a closer look at the photography of Imogen Cunningham, with USC professor of art and photography Kathleen Robbins. Noon at Columbia Museum of Art, 1515 Main St.
9. Family Storytime at Richland Library Ballentine and Blythewood locations. For children of all ages to share stories and songs for the whole family. It starts at 10:30 a.m. in Blythewood, 11 a.m. in Ballentine.
10. May we suggest some outdoor dining spots where you can chill? Friday will probably be the best day, weather-wise, this weekend, so grab a cool beverage, relax and enjoy the sunset. In town, try The Gourmet Shop in Five Points or Carolina Ale House in the Vista for lunch, or wander over to Terra's courtyard in West Columbia, or Liberty on the Lake in Irmo for dinner.
11. Speaking of chill — enjoy an evening of jazz and soul with Byron Counts, Eric Mayweather and Terence Young at Chayz Lounge at Nonnah's at 923 Gervais. Admission is $20/general seating, $25/reserved seating
12. Get all of that nervous energy out of you and show off your moves at Blue Moon Ballroom's Shag Party from 7-10 p.m. Admission is $10 per person and includes snacks and two drinks (beer and wine); soda, tea and bottled water are free. The ballroom is at 554 Meeting St., West Columbia
13. What's Friday the 13th without Jason Voorhees? Check out Friday the 13th: The New Beerginning and Scary-oke at Flying Saucer, 931 Senate St.. A "Friday the 13th" movie marathon runs 9 p.m.-2 a.m. and karaoke with Dapper Global LLC from 9-midnight.
