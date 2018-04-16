Community calendar, from April 16

Monday, April 16
The Monsters of Our Time: 5-9 p.m. at Saki Tumi, 807 Gervais St., Suite 103. ART(uncorked) is a monthly celebration of Columbia’s local art scene paired with a premium wine tasting. Free. www.facebook.com/events/240984449807204/.
Tuesday, April 17
Spring Fever Walks: 6 p.m. at Riverfront Park, 4122 River Drive. The City of Columbia's park rangers invited the public to take a look at emergent plants and trees along the river. Free. www.columbiasc.gov/parks-recreation/programs-activities/outdoor.
Wednesday, April 18
Wine For Water Wine Tasting and Fundraiser: 6-8:30 p.m. at The Hall at Senate’s End, 320 Senate St. This event will showcase a diverse selection of domestic and imported wines, food from some of Columbia's premiere restaurants, a silent auction for items from local businesses and individuals, and more. $35 for members, $45 for nonmembers. www.gillscreekwatershed.org.
April Showers Bring May Flowers: 6-8 p.m. at Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. Join Caroline Hatchell for this three part workshop to create a vibrant bouquet of colorful ceramic flowers. $100. www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation.
Swansea Public Library Book Sale: 9 a.m. to noon at 297 N. Lawrence St., Swansea. Many new books and paperbacks have been added since the last sale in February, paperbacks are overflowing, graphic novels are full, and we have two new Westerns. Free. 803-319-8969.
Thursday, April 19
Bombshell: 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W. Main St., Lexington. Join us for Lexington Live Featuring the Bombshell. Great music, food, drinks and entertainment for kids. Free. http://icehouseamphitheater.com.
Meet the Author, Lois Lowry: 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Richland Library Sandhills, 763 Fashion Drive. Join us for an author discussion and book signing during the program. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com.
Pinot and Pearls: 6:30-9 p.m. at The River Center at Saluda Shoals, 5605 Bush River Road. The event includes a silent auction and raffle. Tickets are $35 and may be purchased from any club member or by contacting 803-210-6559.
USC Wind Ensemble Concert: 7:30-9 p.m. at Koger Center for the Arts, 1051 Greene St. The USC Wind Ensemble's final performance of the season includes the premiere of a new saxophone concerto by composer Stacy Garrop. Free. www.sc.edu/study/colleges_schools/music/index.php.
Friday, April 20
Webb Wilder and the Beatnecks: 7-11 p.m. at Richland Post 6, 200 Pickens St. Webb Wilder will be rocking the house. $25 at door, advance tickets $20 or 2 for $35 available at Post 6 only. 803-799-2736.
Reconstruction Legacy: 14th Amendment Symposium: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chappelle Auditorium at Allen University, 1530 Harden St. Historic Columbia and the University of South Carolina’s History Center will commemorate the 150th anniversary of the 14th Amendment. Thursday night keynote is free, $40 for Friday symposium and walking tours. www.historiccolumbia.org.
Master Gardener Plant Sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Glencairn Garden's Learning Center, 825 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. On sale will be a wide variety of bulbs, perennials, shrubs, grasses, vines, herbs and vegetables, most under $10. Free to attend. www.yorkmg.org.
Saturday, April 21
Earth Day Weekend Celebration: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Congaree National Park, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Celebration of nature and Mark Catesby, Carolina explorer and naturalist. Free. www.nps.gov.
A Celebration of Stories: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Richland Library Main, 1431 Assembly St. Bring the entire family and enjoy a morning of storytelling, music and theater performances with Lois Lowry during the program. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com.
Kinetic Derby Day: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Meeting and State streets, West Columbia. Kinetic Derby Day is the City of West Columbia’s unique tribute to wheels, sculptures, gears and gravity. The day includes a parade of kinetic sculptures, soapbox derby racing, local artists and food vendors. Free. 803-939-8623 or kricard@westcolumbiasc.gov.
2018 Miss South Carolina Plus America Pageant: 7-9 p.m. at Winyah Auditorium, 1200 Highmarket St., Georgetown. The Miss Plus America Pageant System is an organization devoted to celebrating the essence of the full-figured woman and giving her an avenue in which to pursue recognition for those causes. $20. https://scplusamerica.weebly.com/.
Introduction to Kiln Workshop: Noon to 4 p.m. at Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. This is a one day workshop for those who wish to learn about kilns with electronic controllers. Registration fee of $40 includes instruction, handouts and operating costs. www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation.
Jeff Dunham "Passively Aggressive" Tour: 5 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St. America’s favorite ventriloquist Jeff Dunham tours North America on his 60-city “Passively Aggressive” tour through spring 2018. $48. jeffdunham.com.
Old McCaskill's Farm Spring Shearing Day: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Old McCaskill's Farm, 377 Cantey Lane, Rembert. Visit a working farm to see our annual sheep shearing, border collie demos, a working blacksmith, a working saw and grits mills, and more. $5. www.oldmccaskillfarm.com.
Vance Gilbert Concert: 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Tree of Life Congregation, 6719 N. Trenholm Road. Versatile musician Vance Gilbert is a master storyteller, and his children's album was a Grammy nominee. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 7:30 p.m. Make reservations on TOL Coffeehouse Facebook page. $15 in advance, $18 at the door. 803-200-2824.
Two Gals and a Fork Food Tours: 4-6:30 p.m. at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St. Two Gals and a Fork Food Tours and Historic Columbia will partner to host a walking historical food tour in the Vista. Tickets are $38-$43 depending on total tickets purchased. www.twogalsfoodtours.com.
Sunday, April 22
Annual Festival of First Fruits: 3 p.m. at New Beginning Baptist Church, 9601 Caughman Road. Come honor God with your first fruits and unblock your blessings. Free. newbeginningbaptistchurch.com.
Symphonic Winds Concert: “Stage and Screen”: 4 p.m. at Koger Center, 1051 Greene St. The Symphonic Winds finish their season with a program of music from a variety of movies and stage works. Free. www.sc.edu/calendar/music.
Tuesday, April 24
USC Symphony Orchestra: Mahler's "Titan": 7:30-9 p.m. at Koger Center for the Arts, 1051 Greene St. The USC Symphony concludes its season with Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 1. Regular admission $30; senior citizens and USC faculty and staff $25; children under 18 and students with ID $5.
Film Screening: "The Last Laugh": 6:30-8 p.m. at Richland Library Main, 1431 Assembly St. A documentary of Holocaust humor by filmmaker Ferne Pearlstein. Free. www.sc.edu.
Spring Fever Walks: 6 p.m. at Riverfront Park, 4122 River Drive. The City of Columbia's park rangers invited the public to take a look at emergent plants and trees along the river. Free. www.columbiasc.gov/parks-recreation/programs-activities/outdoor.
Wednesday, April 25
Dead Rider and Autocorrect: 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Tapp’s Infinite Room, 1644 Main St. Dead Rider was assembled by in 2009 by former U.S. Maple guitarist Todd Rittman. $7. www.conundrum.us.
Film Screening: "The Last Laugh": 7-8:30 p.m. at Russel House Theater, 1400 Greene St. A documentary of Holocaust humor by filmmaker Ferne Pearlstein. Free. www.sc.edu.
John Maxwell Leadership Forum: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Columbia International University, 7435 Monticello Road. Maxwell is a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author, coach, and speaker who has sold more than 26 million books in 50 languages. Two afternoon training sessions are open to the public. $250. http://ciu.edu/maxwell.
Thursday, April 26
Finesse: 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W. Main St., Lexington. Join us for Lexington Live, featuring the Finesse. Great music, food and drinks, as well as entertainment for kids. Free. http://icehouseamphitheater.com.
Oliver Gospel Mission's 130th Anniversary Gala: 6:30-9 p.m. at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St. Former Gov. Mike Huckabee of Arkansas will be the guest speaker. The evening will also include music from Jim Sonefeld, founding member of Hootie and the Blowfish. $800 per table of 8 or $100 per individual. http://www.olivergospelmission.org/anniversary-gala.
Dutch Fork Choral Society presents Modern Composers: 7-8:30 p.m. at Chapin United Methodist Church, 415 Lexington Ave., Chapin. The Dutch Fork Choral Society presents Modern Composers, with guest choir from Mid-Carolina High School. Help us support Chapin’s Wee Care Center by bringing non-perishable items. info@dutchforkchoralsociety.com.
Film Screening: "The Last Laugh": 7-8:30 p.m. at Kahn Jewish Community Center, 306 Flora Dr. A documentary of Holocaust humor by filmmaker Ferne Pearlstein. Free. www.sc.edu.
Speaker @ the Center: Noon to 1 p.m. at South Carolina State Library, 1500 Senate St. “View from the Middle of the Road” by Lucinda Clark. The author takes on issues of gender, race, adolescence and maturity, showing that no matter where you start in life you can and will find peace. Free. 803-545-4432.
Sweet and Savory: 6-9 p.m. at S.C. State Museum Planetarium Lobby, 301 Gervais St. Each year we gather 10 of the Midland's most talented chefs to compete in this one of a kind event where you get to be the judge. We hope to raise $40,000 to support our programs for homeless teens and kids who have been abused or neglected. $50-$80. www.palmettoplaceshelter.org.
Friday, April 27
Ridgewood Ladies Golf Club 19th Annual Golf Classic: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Spur at Northwoods Golf Course, 201 Powell Road. Annually the tournament supports the Charlie Sifford Scholarship. The 2018 scholarship award will be presented during the luncheon immediately after this golf tournament. $70. www.rlcgsc.com.
Saturday, April 28
Satisfaction: 6-10 p.m. at Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W. Main St., Lexington. Join us for a night of great music from Satisfaction, an international Rolling Stones show. Advance tickets are $16 and can be purchased at Old Mill Brew Pub, 711 E. Main St., Lexington. If tickets remain they can be purchased at the door for $20. http://icehouseamphitheater.com.
Strides for Autism: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Irmo Community Park, 7473 Church St., Irmo. Strides for Autism Festival is a walk and festival with lots of vendors and entertainment. It is the premiere fundraising event for South Carolina Autism Society. Festival entry is free, $15 to walk. www.scautism.org.
Workshop on Funeral Planning: 9 a.m. to noon at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia, 2701 Heyward St. Covers funeral options, consumer rights, how to read price lists, funeral home legal obligations and how to pay for funerals. Advance: $10 individual, $15 couple; at door $15 individual, $20 couple. www.scfunerals.org.
Copper Wire Vessels - Instruction by Lee Sipe: Noon to 4 p.m. at Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. Artist Lee Sipes will teach you how to twine copper wire around copper spokes to make vessels. Registration fee of $210 includes instruction, materials and operating costs. www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation.
10th Annual Civitan Cornhole Classic: Noon to 6 p.m. at Schooners Lake Murray, 6226 Bush River Road. The Classic is a charity doubles cornhole tournament to benefit South Carolina Autism Society. The Classic is for all skill levels and features a cash purse, many door prizes for all and prizes for best team name. $25 per player, free to watch. http://civitancornholeclassic.com.
Gospel Music Workshop: 9 a.m. at New Beginning Baptist Church, 9601 Caughman Road. "An expression of praise" taught by director and musician Adrian Nesbitt. $25. www.newbeginningbaptistchurch.com.
Palmetto Scribe: 2-5 p.m. at Irmo Branch Library, 6251 St. Andrews Road. Meet 25 local authors in a casual, relaxed setting; ask questions and find out what's next on their list. We will have book signings, live cello music, raffle prizes and the introduction of our inaugural Palmetto Scribe Short Story contest winner. Free.
Midlands Society for Social Change: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the meeting room at Meadowlake Park, 600 Beckman Road. The agenda of Midlands Society for Social Change is to work for the uplift of the African-American community. Free. 803-786-1051.
2018 Step Into Spring Craft Show Extravaganza: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lexington Middle School, 702 N. Lake Drive, Lexington. Over 100 crafters and vendors from all over the MIdlands. Shop early for Mother's Day and even Christmas. Free. www.facebook.com/events/136583633818131/.
American Christian Fiction Writers, South Carolina: 2-5 p.m. at North Anderson Baptist Church, 2308 N. Main St., Anderson. Author and blogger Edie Melson will critique first pages. To participate please bring six copies of your first page. It should be formatted with 1-inch margins all around, double-spaced, Times New Roman 12-point font. Free. http://scwritersacfw.blogspot.com.
Film Screening: "The Last Laugh": 7:30-9:45 p.m. at Gambrell Hall 153, University of South Carolina Pedestrian Mall. A documentary of Holocaust humor by filmmaker Ferne Pearlstein. Free. www.sc.edu.
Kid's Day of Lexington: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Virginia Hylton Park, 111 Maiden Lane, Lexington. Complete with mascots, bouncy castles, all kinds of food and lots of learning opportunities. Free. www.lexingtonkidsday.com.
Sunday, April 29
"Annelies": 3-4:30 p.m. at Katie & Irwin Kahn Jewish Community Center, 306 Flora Drive. The captivating work "Annelies" is a masterful selection of texts from Anne Frank’s diary, set to music by James Whitbourn, in a celebration of the young girl’s affirmation of life. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. 803-777-5369.
#MeTooSoon: Finding the Funny in Sexual Misconduct: 7:30-9 p.m. at Gambrell Hall 153, USC Pedestrian Mall. Lecture by Bob Mankoff, humor and cartoon editor for Esquire Magazine. Free. www.sc.edu.
American (Jewish) Humor Conference: Talk: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Capstone Campus Room, Capstone House, 898 Barnwell St. Free. www.sc.edu.
Recurring events
“Sense and Sensibility”: April 13-21, 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday, 3 p.m. matinees on first Sunday and second Saturday at Drayton Hall Theatre, 1214 College St. As the Dashwood sisters try to navigate a life of little means and become entangled in complicated romances, the two must learn from their opposite temperaments to find true happiness. $15-$22. theatre.sc.edu.
“Flight”: April 22-29. 8 p.m. at Center for Performance Experiment, 718 Devine St. Loosely inspired by Anton Chekhov’s “The Seagull,” this theatrical poem, “Flight” opens eyes and hearts to the long-forgotten stories of the courageous women for whom the sky was not the limit. $10. theatre.sc.edu.
Fletcher Williams III: "Traces": March 8-April 22 at 701 Center for Contemporary Art, 701 Whaley St., second floor. Traces presents a variety of works from Charleston based interdisciplinary artist Fletcher Williams III. Free for 701 CCA members, suggested $5 donation for non-members. www.701cca.org.
