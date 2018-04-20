For the record: where to find vinyl, new releases in Columbia on Record Store Day

Hey, all you audiophiles! Saturday, April 21, is National Record Store Day and the Columbia area is lucky to have three independent record stores that specialize in all things music — including 12-inch vinyl records.
• Papa Jazz in Five Points has been around for over 30 years, focusing mainly on — you guessed it — jazz recordings. Papa Jazz buys used CDs, DVDs and records in good condition and you can usually see samples of the new arrivals posted on Facebook
• Manifest Discs and Tapes in Boozer Shopping Center, on Bush River Road, is another old-school record shop. They also offer new and used vinyl, CDs, DVDs, and Blu-rays and have a cool selection of collectible paraphernalia.
• Scratch N Spin is the newest of the three and is located at 505 Twelfth St. in West Columbia. The main focus here is DJ vinyl, what you hear in the clubs or at parties, but Scratch N Spin does carry new and used CDs, DVDs, games, cassettes and VHS tapes(!), and vinyl 12-inch singles, 45s and LPs.
Since it is a national day, there will be some cool re-releases on vinyl. Billboard magazine put out a list of 25 releases to watch out for and we've selected our favorite five from that list. Check with stores for availability.
1. David Bowie: David Bowie (Universal)/Let's Dance (full-length demo)/Welcome to the Blackout/Bowie Now (Parlophone). Think of it as a Bowie bonanza — the 1967 debut album featuring mono AND stereo versions in a 2-LP set; then three from Parlophone, the previously unreleased 3-LP package of Welcome to the Blackout (Live London '78), a 12-inch single of Let's Dance featuring Nile Rodgers from 1983 (with a live version B-side); and the rare 1977 US-only, promotional-only Bowie Now LP.
2. Eurythmics: 1984 (For the Love of Big Brother) (Legacy Recordings). Originally released in 1984 as the soundtrack to Michael Radford's film adaptation of George Orwell's "Nineteen Eighty-Four." Both Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart have reportedly considered this album to be the duo's favorite work.
3. The Police: Roxanne (Universal Music Enterprises) It's the 40th anniversary of A&M Records' release of the band's debut album Outlands d'Amour and this first 7-inch single. This re-issue was remastered at Abbey Road and features "the most punk" Police song, Peanuts, on the B-side.
4. Living Colour: Live at CBGB's, 12.19.89 (Legacy) A first-ever release on vinyl of the group's live performance at the legendary NYC nightclub. Fresh off opening for the Rolling Stones' Steel Wheels tour, this features Corey Glover, Muzz Skillings, Will Calhoun and Vernon Reid playing hits off of their Vivid LP, previews from what would be Time's Up, and a cover of Bad Brains' "Sailin' On."
5. Ella Fitzerald: Ella at Zardi's (Verve) The original recording from 1956 was only just discovered and released as a CD in 2017. This is Ella in concert at Zardi's Jazzland in Hollywood and the vinyl debut is a Record Store Day exclusive. This should be a classic, maybe hard-to-get, find.
If you can't get enough of Record Store Day, then mark your calendar for the 11th Annual Greater Columbia Record Fair at Columbia Museum of Art, noon-5 p.m. April 29. You'll find a huge collection of vinyl from vendors across the Southeast. Spend the afternoon in the atrium listening to tunes spun by DJs from The Greater Columbia Society for the Preservation of Soul, with food and drinks from The Whig, War Mouth, and The Belgian Waffle Truck.
Comments