New Midlands park, trails set opening date

A new Midlands park featuring four miles of trails and green space is scheduled to open next month.
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission will celebrate the grand opening of the park — and unveil its name — at a special ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at 2121 Lake Murray Blvd. People will recognize the property as the former Rawls Creek Golf Course, located one mile south of Irmo. The park is comprised of 118.4 acres of land, which was donated to recreation commission by the Mungo Family, owner of Mungo Homes.
"My father originally built Coldstream Country Club as an amenity to attract new families to a growing area," said Stewart Mungo. "It once included a French restaurant, a casual grill, and a spectacular ballroom. Today, we are coming full circle with the donation of this same property to create green space and trails that will complement Saluda Shoals Park and thereby attract a new generation of young families who will want to enjoy the amenities of this same space."
