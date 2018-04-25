Community calendar, from April 24

Tuesday, April 24
Veterans Resource Fair: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at South Carolina State House, 1100 Gervais St. The South Carolina Veterans Advocacy Council is sponsoring an event by which veterans may connect with local agencies and organizations that provide resources to veterans and their families. Free. 803-576-1908.
"The Opposite of Anger": 7-9 p.m. at Seibels House, 1602 Richland St. Venerable Thubten Chonyi from Sravasti Abbey in Washington state will speak on how we can use compassion to meet the challenge of anger and find peace within ourselves. Chonyi is an American-born Buddhist who practices in the Tibetan tradition. Free. www.scdharma.org.
USC Symphony Orchestra: Mahler's "Titan": 7:30-9 p.m. at Koger Center for the Arts, 1051 Greene St. The USC Symphony concludes its season with Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 1. Regular admission $30; senior citizens and USC faculty and staff $25; children under 18 and students with ID $5.
Film Screening: "The Last Laugh": 6:30-8 p.m. at Richland Library Main, 1431 Assembly St. A documentary of Holocaust humor by filmmaker Ferne Pearlstein. Free.
Spring Fever Walks: 6 p.m. at Riverfront Park, 4122 River Drive. The City of Columbia's park rangers invited the public to take a look at emergent plants and trees along the river. Free. www.columbiasc.gov/parks-recreation.
Wednesday, April 25
Film Screening: “The Last Laugh”: 7-8:30 p.m. at Russell House Theater, 1400 Greene St. A documentary on Holocaust humor by filmmaker Ferne Pearlstein. Free. www.sc.edu.
Dead Rider and Autocorrected: 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Tapp’s Infinite Room, 1644 Main St. Dead Rider was assembled by in 2009 by former U.S. Maple guitarist Todd Rittman. $7. www.conundrum.us.
John Maxwell Leadership Forum: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Columbia International University, 7435 Monticello Road. Maxwell is a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author, coach, and speaker who has sold more than 26 million books in 50 languages. Two afternoon training sessions are open to the public. $250. ciu.edu/maxwell.
Thursday, April 26
#SmallBizCyber Secured: Cybersecurity Workshop: 9 a.m. to noon at Richland Library, 1431 Assembly St. A practical, easy-to-understand workshop about cybersecurity risks and what to do to protect your small business. You will walk away with an understanding of cybersecurity and a way to create your own cybersecurity plan to protect your business. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com.
The Dutch Fork Choral Society, "Modern Composers": 7-8:30 p.m. at Chapin United Methodist Church, 415 Lexington Ave., Chapin. The Dutch Fork Choral Society presents Modern Composers, with guest choir from Mid-Carolina High School. Help us support Chapin’s Wee Care Center by bringing nonperishable items. Free. www.dutchforkchoralsociety.com, 803-318-0488.
Finesse: 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W Main St., Lexington. Join us for Lexington Live, featuring the Finesse. Great music, food and drinks, as well as entertainment for kids. Free. http://icehouseamphitheater.com.
Oliver Gospel Mission's 130th Anniversary Gala: 6:30-9 p.m. at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St. Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee will be the guest speaker. The evening will also include music from Jim Sonefeld, founding member of Hootie and the Blowfish. $800 per table of eight or $100 per individual. www.olivergospelmission.org.
Film Screening: "The Last Laugh": 7-8:30 p.m. at Kahn Jewish Community Center, 306 Flora Drive. A documentary of Holocaust humor by filmmaker Ferne Pearlstein. Free. www.sc.edu.
Speaker @ the Center: Noon to 1 p.m. at South Carolina State Library, 1500 Senate St. “View from the Middle of the Road” by Lucinda Clark. The author takes on issues of gender, race, adolescence and maturity, showing that no matter where you start in life you can and will find peace. Free. 803-545-4432.
Sweet and Savory: 6-9 p.m. at SC State Museum Planetarium Lobby, 301 Gervais St. Each year we gather 10 of the Midland's most talented chefs to compete in this one of a kind event where you get to be the judge. We hope to raise $40,000 to support our programs for homeless teens and kids who have been abused or neglected. $50-$80. www.palmettoplaceshelter.org.
Friday, April 27
Richland Library Friends & Foundation Private Spring Book Sale: 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Richland Library Operations Center, 130 Lancewood Road. It's a chance to get your hands on some great deals and rare finds while adding to your book, music and movie collections. A minimum donation of $25 required. www.richlandlibrary.com.
Greenlawn Baptist Thrift Sale: Noon to 5 p.m. at Greenlawn Baptist Church, 6612 Garners Ferry Road. File cabinets, furniture, clothes, household items, toys, crafts, linens, books, hot dog lunch and baked items. Free. 803-776-4074.
Ridgewood Ladies Golf Club 19th annual Golf Classic: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Spur at Northwoods Golf Course, 201 Powell Road. Annually the tournament supports the Charlie Sifford Scholarship. The 2018 scholarship award will be presented during the luncheon immediately after this golf tournament. $70. www.rlgcsc.com.
Saturday, April 28
"The Little Mermaid" auditions: 4 p.m. at Firehouse Theatre, 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. Adults 14 years old and up will play Ariel, Prince Eric, King Triton, Ursula and Sebastian. You will be asked to sing 16-20 measures of a song so bring sheet music or a CD. Free. http://chapintheatre.org.
Concerto & Cupcakes Concert: 3:30 p.m. at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College, 7300 College St. Lake Murray Symphony Orchestra presents our annual Concertos & Cupcakes concert featuring the winners of the 2018 Young Artist Competition. Free. www.lmso.org.
Stedfast Christian Center’s Community Feeding: Noon to 2 p.m. at Stedfast Christian Center, 5200 Fairfield Road. Anyone who desires a free meal can come out, bring the entire family and enjoy food, fun and fellowship. No carry-outs. Free. 803-786-9129.
Richland Library Friends & Foundation Public Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Richland Library Operations Center, 130 Lancewood Road. It's a chance to get your hands on some great deals and rare finds while adding to your book, music and movie collections. www.richlandlibrary.com.
“Stone Soup” at Columbia Children's Theatre: 4-5 p.m. at Saluda Shoals Park Cattail Shelter, 5605 Bush River Road. This musical version of the classic folktale shares the story of feared strangers who inspire a whole community through the use of one little stone. $5. www.icrc.net.
Greenlawn Baptist Thrift Sale: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greenlawn Baptist Church, 6612 Garners Ferry Road. File cabinets, furniture, clothes, household items, toys, crafts, linens, books, hotdog lunch and baked items. Free.
Boating Safety Class: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at ECPI University, 250 Berryhill Road. A recreational boating safety class taught by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. SC DNR Boater Education Card is issued to students who pass this course. Pre-registration is required and class size is limited. $30 per person or $50 for two family members sharing materials. 719-425-5101, claygoodwin@netscape.net.
Satisfaction: 6-10 p.m. at Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W. Main St., Lexington. Join us for a night of great music from Satisfaction, an international Rolling Stones show. Advance tickets are $16 and can be purchased at Old Mill Brew Pub, 711 E. Main St. If tickets remain they can be purchased at the door for $20. http://icehouseamphitheater.com.
Strides for Autism: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. along Eastview Drive at Irmo Community Park, 7473 Church St., Irmo. Strides for Autism Festival is a walk and festival with lots of vendors and entertainment. It is the premiere fundraising event for South Carolina Autism Society. Festival entry is free, $15 to walk. www.scautism.org.
Workshop on Funeral Planning: 9 a.m. to noon at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia, 2701 Heyward St. Covers funeral options, consumer rights, how to read price lists, funeral home legal obligations and how to pay for funerals. Advance: $10 individual, $15 couple; at door: $15 individual, $20 couple. www.scfunerals.org.
Copper Wire Vessels - Instruction by Lee Sipe: Noon to 4 p.m. at Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. Artist Lee Sipes will teach you how to twine copper wire around copper spokes to make vessels. Registration fee of $210 includes instruction, materials and operating costs. www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation.
10th annual Civitan Cornhole Classic: Noon to 6 p.m. at Schooners Lake Murray, 6226 Bush River Road. The Classic is a charity doubles cornhole tournament to benefit South Carolina Autism Society. The Classic is for all skill levels and features a cash purse, many door prizes for all and prizes for best team name. $25 per player, free to watch. civitancornholeclassic.com.
Gospel Music Workshop: 9 a.m. at New Beginning Baptist Church, 9601 Caughman Road. "An expression of praise" taught by director and musician Adrian Nesbitt. $25. newbeginningbaptistchurch.com.
Palmetto Scribe: 2-5 p.m. at Irmo Branch Library, 6251 St. Andrews Road. Meet 25 local authors in a casual, relaxed setting; ask questions and find out what's next on their list. We will have book signings, live cello music, raffle prizes and the introduction of our inaugural Palmetto Scribe Short Story contest winner. Free.
Midlands Society for Social Change: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the meeting room at Meadowlake Park, 600 Beckman Road. The agenda of Midlands Society for Social Change is to work for the uplift of the African-American community. Free. 803-786-1051.
2018 Step Into Spring Craft Show Extravaganza: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lexington Middle School, 702 N. Lake Drive, Lexington. Over 100 crafters and vendors from all over the MIdlands. Shop early for Mother's Day and even Christmas. Free. http://midlandcrafters.wixsite.com.
American Christian Fiction Writers, South Carolina: 2-5 p.m. at North Anderson Baptist Church, 2308 N. Main St., Anderson. Author and blogger, Edie Melson, will be critiquing first pages. To participate please bring six copies of your first page. It should be formatted with 1-inch margins all around, double-spaced, Times New Roman 12-point font. Free. http://scwritersacfw.blogspot.com.
Film Screening: "The Last Laugh": 7:30-9:45 p.m. at Gambrell Hall 153, University of South Carolina Pedestrian Mall. A documentary of Holocaust humor by filmmaker Ferne Pearlstein. Free. www.sc.edu.
Kid's Day of Lexington: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Virginia Hylton Park, 111 Maiden Lane, Lexington. Complete with mascots, bouncy castles, all kinds of food and lots of learning opportunities. Free. www.lexingtonkidsday.com.
Sunday, April 29
"The Little Mermaid" Auditions: 6 p.m. at Firehouse Theatre, 102 Lexington Ave. Adults 14 years old and up will play Ariel, Prince Eric, King Triton, Ursula and Sebastian. You will be asked to sing 16-20 measures of a song so bring sheet music or a CD. Free.
Sundays with Steinway: 3-4 p.m. at Rice Music House, Village at Sandhill, 470 Town Center Plaza. A very special classical music concert featuring the talents of Anglina Ning and Caleb Connor Borick. Free. 803-254-2778.
Keynote Lecture: #MeTooSoon: Finding the Funny in Sexual Misconduct: 7:30-9 p.m. at Capstone Campus Room, 898 Barnwell St. Keynote lecture by Bob Mankoff, humor and cartoon editor for Esquire Magazine. Free. www.sc.edu.
John Tudor's Magic Workshop: 3-5 p.m. at Columbia Children’s Theatre, 3400 Forest Drive. An interactive, hands-on class for children ages 6 and up. All special materials are provided. The theater is on the first level of Richland Mall. $25. 803-691-4548, www.columbiachildrenstheatre.com.
"Annelies (Anne Frank)": 3-4:30 p.m. at Katie & Irwin Kahn Jewish Community Center, 306 Flora Drive. The captivating work Annelies is a masterful selection of texts from Anne Frank’s diary, set to music by James Whitbourn, in a celebration of the young girl’s affirmation of life. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. 803-777-5369.
Monday, April 30
American (Jewish) Humor: Lectures: 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Capstone Campus Room, 898 Barnwell St. See a full list of lectures at www.sc.edu. Free.
Tuesday, May 1
Beginning Throwing Tuesday: 6-8 p.m. at Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. Students will complete this beginner course in pottery with the knowledge necessary to continue throwing pottery. All classes are held on Tuesdays for 6 weeks. $90. www.columbiasc.net.
Big Band Concert on the Green: 7-8 p.m. at Kathwood Baptist Church, 4900 Trenholm Road. Capital City Big Band outdoor spring concert and fundraiser. $10. 803-787-3434.
Wednesday, May 2
Throwing in Stride - Techniques for Improving Your Skills: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. Prerequisite: Students must be able to center and throw pots. Registration fee of $90 covers instruction, supplies and all operational costs for this six week class. www.columbiasc.net.
Next Step Throwing - Building on the Basics: 6-8 p.m. at Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. This six-week class is designed to specifically meet the needs of the person who knows basic throwing but wants to advance their skills. $90. www.columbiasc.net.
Columbia International University Golf Classic: 10:30 a.m. at Woodcreek Farms Golf Course, 301 Club Ridge Road, Elgin. The format for the event is four-person scramble with prizes and awards. Lunch and dinner are provided. $200. www.ciu.edu/golfclassic.
Grow With Google: 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 701 Whaley, 701 Whaley St. Google will host the full-day event to help job seekers, small business owners, students, educators and entrepreneurs improve their digital skills. One-on-one coaching sessions, seven different workshops and interactive demonstrations. Free.
SC Teacher of the Year Celebration: 6-9 p.m. at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1100 Lincoln St. South Carolina Future Minds, the South Carolina Department of Education, the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, and Advancement and the 2018 Host Committee invite you to join us in celebrating and honoring our state's extraordinary educators. Free.
Thursday, May 3
Sculpture Class: 1-3 p.m. at Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. This course is perfect for those who have been completed basic hand building or have prior pottery experience. This course covers building forms or figures; adding details, working with a bust including facial features and proper techniques for preparing pieces for firing. $90. www.columbiasc.net.
After School Art: 4-5:30 p.m. at Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. This after school art class allows students to work with multiple mediums to create cart. The mediums will include clay as well as drawing and painting. $90. www.columbiasc.net.
Intermediate Hand Building Pottery: 6-8 p.m. at Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. This class is designed to allow students with a basic background in pottery to increase their knowledge by a number of methods. $90. www.columbiasc.net.
The Borgen Project Information Event: 6-8 p.m. at Thomas Cooper Library, 1322 Greene St. Hear how you can help fight funding cuts to the International Affairs Budget and other programs that improve living conditions for the world’s poor, and advocate for bills that will help end global poverty. Free. 770-330-7301.
AARP Smart Driver Course: 12:30-5 p.m. at Lourie Center, 1650 Park Circle. This driver safety refresher course will bring you up to speed on changes to roads and cars. $15 AARP members, $20 nonmembers. 803-779-1971.
Friday, May 4
Festival of Gardens: 9 a.m. at Forest Hills neighborhood, 2710 Gervais St. Ten private gardens in the beautiful Forest Hills neighborhood, whose origins date back to 1859, will be open during Columbia Green’s annual Festival of Gardens tour. $30 in advance, $35 at the door. www.columbiagreen.org.
Palmetto Mastersingers present "Here’s To The Ladies": 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrews Baptist Church, 230 Bush River Road. What do Barbara Allen, Liza Jane, Annie, Georgia Brown, and Aura Lee have in common? The Palmetto Mastersingers will salute these women, and more, in a program called “Here’s To The Ladies.” $15. www.palmettomastersingers.org.
Beginning Throwing Friday: 2-4 p.m. at Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. This course teaches students the basics of throwing pottery. Registration fee of $90 covers instruction and operational costs. $90. www.columbiasc.net.
Saturday, May 5
City of Columbia's Kids Day Superhero Challenge: Noon to 4 p.m. at Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St. Put your superpowers to the test with a variety of games and activities to challenge your mental and physical strengths at the Kids Day Superhero Challenge. There will be prizes for the best dressed superhero and refreshments. Open to ages 5 and up, including adults. Free. www.columbiasc.gov.
Children's Pottery Workshop: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. Children can participate in a three hour pottery workshop for their age group and become exposed to the world of working with clay. Registration deadline April 27. $40. www.columbiasc.net.
Eco Printing on Silk Scarf Workshop: 9 a.m. to noon at Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. This is eco printing which is essentially a direct contact printing methods, drawing out pigments from plants to make interesting and often surprising market on silk fiber. $45. www.columbiasc.net.
May Monthly Gospel Singing: 6-8 p.m. at Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. The Midland Gospel Singing Center cordially invites everyone to their monthly gospel singing. Guests will be God's Toolbox and the Glorymen. Free but donations appreciated. www.midgsc.com.
Pickin' & Piggin': 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Saluda Shoals Park, 5605 Bush River Road. A world class barbecue cook-off and music celebration at Saluda Shoals Park. Food from South Carolina’s best barbecue cookers and live music from Pickled Holler and the Kenny George Band $10 in advance; $15 day of; $5 for children 12 and under. www.icrc.net.
Derby Day Sumter: 5:30-10 p.m. at Hyatt Place, 18 N. Main St., Sumter. The Derby Day Sumter party features a live broadcast of the fastest two minutes in sports. There will be great food, fashion, music and a silent auction. $50. www.derbydaysumter.com.
Sunday, May 6
Victorian Tea Party: 2-3:30 p.m. at Woodrow Wilson Family Home, 1705 Hampton St. Families will have the opportunity to learn about Victorian customs, including calling cards and the language of the fan and make Victorian-inspired crafts, including herb sachets and paper dolls. Members: $7 for adults, $11 for youth. Nonmembers: $9 for adult, $13 for youth. www.historiccolumbia.org.
Pack the Porch Wine & Music Series: 2-6 p.m. at Enoree River Vineyards & Winery, 1650 Dusty Road, Newberry. Enjoy handcrafted wine and live music at the third biannual Pack the Porch series. Live music by Alex Davis and seasonal wine by Enoree River Winery. Free. www.enoreeriverwinery.com, 803-276-2855.
Bridal Extravaganza: 2-5 p.m. at 833 South Broad, 833 S. Broad St., Camden. Sample offerings from caterers and become educated on the many aspects of planning your special day, featuring vendors of Kershaw County and surrounding communities in the wedding industry. $8 in advance, $10 at the door. 803-243-9774.
Recurring events
“Flight” at USC Center for Performance Experiment: April 22-29. 8 p.m. at Center for Performance Experiment, 718 Devine St. Loosely inspired by Anton Chekhov’s “The Seagull,” this theatrical poem, “Flight” opens eyes and hearts to the long-forgotten stories of the courageous women for whom the sky was not the limit. $10. theatre.sc.edu.
Donations for Warm Hearts of Africa Trip: April 23-May 21. The USC School of Journalism and Mass Communications will be traveling to Malawi, Africa to create content for a nonprofit and to provide basic medical care and caring for orphans in a crisis nursery. They are asking for monetary donations and Beanie Babies. Donations can be dropped off or mailed to 800 Sumter St.
The Big Band Serenade Series: April 4-May 30, 1:30-3 p.m. on Wednesdays at Lourie Center, 1650 Park Circle. Retired Impresario Arnold Breman will lead us on a historical journey through six decades of incredible Big Band music. Starting with 1910, the course will cover The Bands, The Band Leaders, the Crooners and Canaries who became famous singing with the great bands, and the Songs that became iconic for the American public. $60 for nonmembers. www.louriecentersc.com.
Chapin Theatre Company presents “Matching up Mabel”: April 26-May 6 at 8 p.m. Matinee 3 p.m. showings on April 29 and May 6. Firehouse Theatre at American Legion Post 193, 102 Lexington Ave. A comedy about finding romance for your mother in law (and getting her out of your house in the process). $15. http://chapintheatre.org.
Adventures in Learning Spring Program: April 4-May 30, hourly sessions from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. on Wednesdays at Trenhold Road United Methodist Church, 3401 Trenholm Road. A broad range of educational programs is being offered weekly. Classes are intended for adults 55 and older and are taught by highly regarded and respected experts. $30.
