Here's where to get treats that can cool you down when Columbia gets 'famously hot'

As the "famously hot" Columbia summer days approach, it may be time to start thinking of ways to beat the heat.

While taking a dip in the pool or kayaking in Lake Murray may do the trick some days, sometimes nothing satisfies as much as a frozen treat.

Ice cream aficionados: Here are some places you may want to try.

If you're shopping or enjoying brunch downtown, you may want to stop at the Sweet Cream Company. Located on Main Street, this ice cream shop handcrafts small batches of ice cream, using some local ingredients and organic dairy, according to their website. Stop in any day of the week to try flavors like earl grey, whiskey pecan or Aunt Cathy's zucchini bread. Don't worry, the less adventurous can always spring for a classic chocolate or vanilla.

If you're looking for something a little more portable, stop by The Baked Bear on Harden Street. A chain ice cream store started by friends in San Diego, The Baked Bear makes custom ice cream sandwiches using original-recipe ice cream and fresh-baked cookies, brownies and donuts, according to their website. If you can't pick just one holder for your ice cream, you can mix and match. You can even have your ice cream sandwich hot pressed.

Looking for something with a little kick to go with your ice cream? Kaminsky's Dessert Cafe on Gervais Street not only specializes in delicious, fresh desserts, but also sweet, alcoholic treats -- a perfect mix for the whole family. With specialty malts and milkshakes, massive sundaes and floats, the dessert cafe combines fresh baked treats made daily with everyone's favorite: ice cream. You can also add a scoop of ice cream to any of their cakes and pies to make an a la mode dessert.

Manny's on Augusta Road in West Columbia is a good option for someone looking for something a little lighter. This shaved ice shop offers fun flavors like blue coconut, mango colada and guava n' cream. Manny's also serves ice cream, banana spilts, smoothies, frappachinos and milkshakes. Many of the shaved ice creations are topped with whip cream and a splash of fresh fruit. If you're looking for something to eat, Manny's also serves chicharron, corn in a cup and corn on the cob with plenty of delicious spices.

With multiple locations across the Midlands, Pelican Snoballs has more than 100 flavors of shaved ice to choose from, including anything from your classic blue raspberry to toothpaste, iced tea and mojito. Each Pelican's store has a special flavor. Some creations even come with gummy worms and frogs.

Though it has more of a dinner atmosphere, Zesto on 12th Street in West Columbia is not only famous for it's ice cream, but also for the iconic ice cream statue out front. With vanilla ice cream dipped in chocolate, sundaes galore and thick milk shakes, there are plenty of options you can order to go with your chicken, burger or hot dog to get the perfect mix of salty and sweet.

If you're in the mood for gelato, Scoopy Doo on Saluda Avenue in Five Points is a good option. Specializing in homemade gelato, Scoopy Doo even runs a "gelato camp" for kids over the summer. Their Facebook page features recipes for how to make their delicious creations, and you can stop in for free "Making Seminars."