Community calendar, from May 14

Monday, May 14
Columbia Children's Theater 2018-19 Season Auditions: 6-8 p.m. at Richland Mall next to Barnes & Noble, 3400 Forest Drive. Auditions are drop-in-style. Please bring current headshot and resume, and prepare 16-24 bars of a Broadway-style song. You must be 15 years old by Sept. 21 to audition. Free. Contact CCT artistic director Jerry Stevenson at jerry@columbiachildrenstheatre.com.
An Evening with Charles Bolden, Astronaut, NASA Administrator: 6-8 p.m. at USC Capstone Conference Center, 902 Barnwell St. The public is invited to hear guest speaker Maj. Gen. Charles F. Bolden Jr., former NASA astronaut and administrator, at the University Libraries Thomas Cooper Society annual dinner. $75. www.sc.edu.
Tuesday, May 15
"Celebration of Women" Concert: 7 p.m. at USC School of Music Recital Hall, 813 Assembly St. Columbia Baroque’s “Celebration of Women” concert with guest artist Hazel Ketchum, lute and soprano, presents works featuring women as composers, performers or subjects of the music. $15 tickets in advance; $20 at the door; students free with ID. www.columbiabaroque.com.
Wednesday, May 16
Richland Library Wheatley Grand Opening Celebration: 10 a.m. to noon at Richland Library Wheatley, 931 Woodrow St. The community is invited to commemorate the completion of the newly-renovated and reconfigured Richland Library Wheatley. Includes outdoor activities and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Free. www.buildingyourlibrary.com.
Thursday, May 17
Midlands Chapter of the SC Native Plant Society May Meeting: 6:30-8 p.m. at St. Andrews Branch of Richland Library, 2916 Broad River Road. Charles Horn of Newberry College will speak at our bimonthly meeting about native azaleas located in South Carolina, especially the native May White azalea. Free. 803-345-0158.
The Root Doctors: 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W. Main St., Lexington. Join us for Lexington Live featuring The Root Doctors. This event will feature great music, food and drinks, as well as entertainment for kids. Free. http://icehouseamphitheater.com/events/.
Friday, May 18
NAWIC 34th Annual Golf Classic: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at The Spur at Northwoods, 201 Powell Road. The Columbia chapter No. 113 of the National Association of Women in Construction’s 34th annual NAWIC Golf Classic for our friends in the construction industry. Proceeds will assist with chapter scholarship funds, as well as community, civic and construction industry projects. $520 per team. www.nawiccolumbia.org.
A Silent Film Event: 7-8:30 p.m. at Shandon United Methodist Church, 3407 Devine St. Three silent film comedy shorts will be featured, starring Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd, and Laurel and Hardy. Theater organist Ron Carter will provide live improvisational organ accompaniment. Free. 803-414-0479.
Saturday, May 19
Bethel Community Fun Day: 2-5 p.m. at Bethel A.M.E. Church, 819 Woodrow St. Experience an afternoon of fun for both children and adults. Explore a fire truck, play in the bounce house, get your face painted and play a variety of games including a cake walk. Food and drink available. Free.
Fill the Red Truck: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Intersection of Heyward and Holly streets, Shandon. We are looking for donations of pet food and supplies for the Columbia animal shelter and monetary donations for The Animal Mission. Free.
Hurricane Preparedness: 2-3:30 p.m. at Richland Library Sandhills, 763 Fashion Drive. We want to keep you and your family ahead of the storm by having an engaged conversation on weather patterns, potential storm impact and storm preparedness. Panel with question and answer session. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com.
Prayer Gathering and Parade: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at on the corner of Easter Street and Farrow Road. We are inviting our friends and neighbors to come and fellowship with their neighbors, get information about safety, meet elected officials and the police officers that help keep our area safe. Free.
SC First Responders Appreciation Day: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St. Project Unity USA invites all South Carolinians to come out and join us as we thank all SC First Responders for for all they do and to show their support. Free. www.scfirstresponders.com.
Mayfair Community Actions Awareness and Empowering Event: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way. The purpose of this Mayfair is to bring awareness to the community about Community Action agencies and the programs and services that are available to them. Free. 803-807-9810.
Have Telescope Will Travel: 8:30 p.m. at Ninety Six National Historic Site, Star Fort Pond entrance off Kinard Road, Ninety Six. The Carolina Skygazers Astronomy Club will lead the way through the cosmos with their high-powered telescopes that will take visitors on a journey of the celestial bodies without leaving the earth. Free. www.nps.gov/nisi, 864-543-4068.
Life of Colonial Children: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ninety Six National Historic Site, 1103 S.C. 248, Ninety Six. Come explore the park, play colonial games and learn about the chores and other daily routines of colonial children. Free. www.nps.gov/nisi, 864-543-4068.
Mother Daughter Paint & Tea: 10 a.m. to noon at Seven Oaks Park, 200 Leisure Lane. Grandmothers, mothers and daughters will be able to enjoy a girl's day painting, drinking tea and eating finger foods. Space is limited, tickets must be purchased in advance. Register by May 16. $45 per couple. www.icrc.net.
Spring Valley High School Car and Truck Show: 9 a.m. at Spring Valley High School, 120 Sparkleberry Lane. 52 trophies to be awarded in 23 classes with six special trophies. Proceeds from the show benefit the Spring Valley High School automotive program. $20 per vehicle with advance registration, $25 for day-of vehicle registration. 803-240-1364 or 803-580-0268.
Boater Safety Course: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at ECPI University, third floor, 250 Berryhill Road. This is the perfect class for new and experienced boaters to start the boating season with safety in mind. The SC DNR Boater Education Card is issued to all students who pass this course. $30 per person or $50 for two family members sharing materials. 719-425-5101, claygoodwin@netscape.net.
Touch-A-Truck: 10 a.m. to noon at Saluda Shoals Park East, 6071 St. Andrews Road. Bring your family out to see trucks, tractors and more at this community event. Children will get hands on experience with large commercial vehicles and talk to the people who operate them. Free. www.icrc.net.
Sunday, May 20
Fill the Red Truck: 9-5 p.m. at the intersection of Heyward and Holly streets in the Shandon neighborhood. We are looking for donations of pet food and supplies for the Columbia animal shelter and monetary donations for The Animal Mission. Free.
STSM Lowcountry Boil and Silent Auction: 5:30-8:30 p.m. at The Hall at Senate's End, 320 Senate St. This family-friendly dinner includes a live band and silent auction. The event kicks off the 14th annual golf tournament on May 21, and all proceeds benefit STSM's services for survivors of sexual assault. Tickets must be purchased in advance. $25. www.stsm.org.
Pack the Porch Wine & Music Series: 2-6 p.m. at Enoree River Vineyards & Winery, 1650 Dusty Road, Newberry. Musical talent Marty & Russell Satterfield will perform live, original music. Free. www.enoreeriverwinery.com, 803-276-2855.
Wednesday, May 23
Alcohol Ink Tiles - One Day Workshop: 1-2 p.m. at Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. Alcohol ink is a special form of ink which will be applied to tiles to create unique pieces of art. Finished work can be used as coasters, mounted on a tile wall, or hung as artwork. $15. www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation.
Thursday, May 24
Speaker @ the Center: Noon to 1 p.m. at South Carolina State Library, 1500 Senate St. “All for Civil Rights: African American Lawyers in South Carolina, 1868-1968” by William Lewis Burke Jr. This is the first book-length study devoted to black lawyers in South Carolina. Free. 803-545-4432.
Sunday, May 27
Pack the Porch Wine & Music Series: 2-6 p.m. at Enoree River Vineyards & Winery, 1650 Dusty Road, Newberry. Guests can enjoy local, handcrafted wine, for purchase by the bottle or glass, as musical talent Munson Summer performs original music. Free. www.enoreeriverwinery.com, 803-276-2855.
Recurring events
Donations for Warm Hearts of Africa Trip: April 23-May 21. The USC School of Journalism and Mass Communications will be traveling to Malawi in Africa to create content for a nonprofit and to provide basic medical care and caring for orphans in a crisis nursery. They are asking for monetary donations and Beanie Babies. Donations can be dropped off or mailed to 800 Sumter St.
The Big Band Serenade Series: 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesdays through May 30 at Lourie Center, 1650 Park Circle. Retired Impresario Arnold Breman will lead us on a historical journey through six decades of incredible Big Band music. Starting with 1910, the course will cover the bands, the band leaders, the crooners and the canaries who became famous singing with the great bands, and the songs that became iconic for the American public. $60 for nonmembers. www.louriecentersc.com.
Adventures in Learning Spring Program: Hourly sessions from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. on Wednesdays through May 30 at Trenhold Road UMC, 3401 Trenholm Road. A broad range of educational programs is being offered weekly. Classes are intended for adults 55 and older and are taught by highly regarded and respected experts. $30.
Comments