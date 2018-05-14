Independently-owned furniture store opens in northeast Columbia

In need of a new sofa or bedroom set? There's a new, independently-owned furniture store in northeast Columbia.
Rosemarie Clarke, owner of Furniture Design Centers, will be celebrating the grand opening of the store on Hardscrabble Road with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday.
The showroom features sample pieces of living room, dining room, and bedroom sets that were constructed in Spain and Italy. Clarke says the furniture will be available in different styles — from modern to classic and contemporary — and finishes. Unique lighting pieces, wall units and storage pieces are also available to complete your design look.
Design services will be available in the showroom and appointments can be made for in-home consultations.
Furniture Design Centers is located in the Publix Shopping Center at 4611 Hardscrabble Road, (803) 741-5845, furnituredesigncenters.net
