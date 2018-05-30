Get outta town! 5 day trips from Columbia packed with fun, food

It's sunny outside.
You and some friends/family have a day off.
The kids are out of school (and need a distraction because they begin to drive you crazy).
Whatever the reason, we have five day trips from Columbia to locations throughout South Carolina that are atypical destinations. Each trip is tailored to a certain interest: gardening, arts, antiques, and history. And food, of course.
So grab a cooler and your sunglasses, and pack some beverages — remember to leave some room for food finds along the way — and let's hit the road!
For the gardener or plant enthusiast
Columbia to Lake City: approximate travel time, 1 hr, 45 min
Businesswoman Darla Moore has done a lot for the state — from monetary gifts to schools and universities to investing in the revitalization of her home town of Lake City. But did you know that she has turned her family's farm into a botanical garden? Moore Farms Botanical Garden, just outside of Lake City at 100 New Zion Road, covers 50 acres and features 13 themed gardens with a wide variety of native and Southern Heritage plants.
Check out the list of classes and events or schedule a tour with some friends at moorefarmsbg.org
How to get there: Take U.S. 378 towards Sumter and follow it all the way to Lake City. Along the way, you can stop for lunch at The Chat N Chew in Turbeville, or head into Lake City's historic downtown and grab a seat at Baker's Sweets.
Side trip: Feeling inspired after touring the garden? On the way back, swing through Scranton and check out McKenzie Farms Nursery where you'll find citrus trees, olive trees and more that can grow in South Carolina. 2115 Olanta Hwy., Scranton, (803) 389-4831.
For the history lover
Columbia to Camden: approximate travel time, 35 minutes
Camden is just up the road from Columbia and is steeped in history. Established in 1730, it is the oldest inland city in South Carolina and is the site of two Revolutionary War battles — the Battle of Camden and the Battle of Hobkirk Hill.
During Reconstruction, Camden became a tourist destination and a mecca for horse lovers. Today, crowds flock to the Carolina Cup steeplechase race in the spring.
History lovers can tour the original Colonial town of Camden, located on 107 acres on Broad St., just on the outskirts of the town. If you're not into history, per se, but love old things, take a walk through Camden's many antique and thrift stores located on Broad Street.
If you plan your trip for a Saturday morning, don't miss the Kershaw County Farmers Market, 8 a.m-noon at 906 Broad St.,
How to get there: From Columbia, you have two choices — take U.S. 1 (Two Notch Road) straight through to Camden. You'll pass through the small towns of Pontiac, Elgin and Lugoff on the way. The second route is I-20 East, exiting at U.S. 521 (turns into Broad Street).
Side trips: Continue up the road to the small town of Boykin, home of the Boykin spaniel, SC's state dog. Stretch your legs at the Boykin Mill Pond and end the day with a meal at Mill Pond Steakhouse. If it's still early in the afternoon, head back down I-20 and keep an eye out for Gorget Distilling Co. near Elgin. Take exit 87 to White Pond Road and follow the frontage road back to 1974 Whiting Way.
For the antique hunter
Columbia to Edgefield: approximate travel time, 1 hr, 30 min
How far do you want to go? Close in to town or all the way to the Georgia border? You can stay close by crossing the Gervais Street Bridge on to Meeting Street in West Columbia and spend the day at the many shops across the river.
Or you could venture further afield, following U.S. 1 out of town to Batesburg-Leesville. Check out the thrift and antique shops between U.S. 1 (Main Street) and S.C. 23 (Church St) before taking S.C. 23 through the towns of Monetta, Ridge Spring, Ward, Johnston, and Edgefield. Each of these small towns have really cool shops where you can rummage all afternoon. Plan your excursion around the annual Peach Tree 23 yard sale that stretches 44 miles along S.C. 23 (this year's event is on Friday and Saturday, June 1-2).
Side trips: There's The Big Mo drive-in theater in Monetta and a multitude of peach farms along S.C. 23. Pick up produce straight off the farm at Watsonia Farms' Peaches 'n Such in Monetta.
Hungry? There's Shealy's BBQ and Jackie Hite's Bar-B-Q in Batesburg-Leesville and Juniper in Ridge Spring. Chef Brandon Velie has cooked at the James Beard House in New York City and is a former SC Chef Ambassador. Juniper is a diner by day, white tablecloth service restaurant at night.
For the artisans or art lovers:
Columbia to Walterboro: approximate travel time, 1 hr, 35 min
Walterboro's historic downtown (Washington St., between U.S. 15/501 and E. Washington) is a pedestrian friendly area with antique shops and cafes. A couple of blocks away, on Wichman Street, you'll find the Little Library (founded in 1820) and the South Carolina Artisans Center.
The Artisans Center features art and crafts from all over South Carolina and holds occasional classes and workshops in the community. If you're looking for a piece of art or two to start (or complete) a collection, you'll find a wide range of items, from jewelry and fiber art to painting, photography and metal working.
Side trips: While you're in Walterboro, check out the Tuskegee Airmen Monument at the Walterboro Airport. During WWII, The Walterboro Army Airfield served as a training ground for a group of the Tuskegee Airmen and was a POW camp and base hospital.
Or, you can stretch your legs at the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary — 800 acres of natural Lowcountry braided creeks and hardwood flats within the ACE Basin with beaver ponds, duck ponds, and cypress trees dripping with Spanish moss.
For the cheese lover, or farm fan:
Columbia to Anderson and Pelzer, with a breakfast stop at Grits & Groceries in Belton: approximate travel time, 3 hours, 50 minutes
Smile when you say it... Cheeeeeesssseee.
In western South Carolina, you'll find Split Creek Farm and Happy Cow Creamery. Granted, you can purchase items from both farms at Rosewood Market in Columbia, but if you want a road trip that involves cute animals, you gotta go to the source.
Split Creek Farm features goats — lots of goats! Although the feta cheese is what's made Split Creek famous, owners Evin Evans and Patricia Bell also sell fudge and yogurt made from goat's milk, as well as the milk itself. You can schedule a tour of the working farm to get a behind-the-scenes view of daily life, or just swing by and enjoy the farm store. 3906 Centerville Road, Anderson.
While you're in the area, Happy Cow Creamery, 332 McKelvey Road, Pelzer, is a great place to stop and grab a container of fresh milk, cheese, butter, or ice cream at the farm store. The dairy cows wander around munching on grass most of the day and gather along the fence rail for the perfect photo opportunity.
Hungry? Make Grits & Groceries, at 2440 Due West Highway in Belton, your first stop for a hearty breakfast or early lunch. Heidi and Joe Trull feature fresh produce and seasonal fare in this really out-of-the-way but definitely worth it restaurant. Warning: This place is almost always crowded, so be patient. Recommendation: the Palmetto Burger (local grass fed beef burger topped with homemade pimento cheese).
