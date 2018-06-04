Ready to rumble? WWE coming to Colonial Life this summer

Professional wrestling returns to Columbia as the WWE Live Summerslam Heatwave comes to Colonial Life Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 13.
Tickets start at $18 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 22 through Ticketmaster, by phone at 800-745-3000 and at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena at 801 Lincoln St. For really devoted fans, there will be VIP packages with meet and greets with the wrestlers and exclusive merchandise available at ticketmaster.com.
Although the lineup is subject to change, expect to see SmackDown Live superstars including WWE champion AJ Styles, 2018 Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura, United States champion Jeff Hardy, The Miz, tag-team champions The Bludgeon Brothers, New Day, The Usos, Women’s Champion Carmella, Charlotte Flair and many more.
