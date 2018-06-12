Get wild, Columbia. Nick Cannon's coming to town

Nick Cannon, host of "Wild 'N Out," brings a live version of his MTV television show to Columbia, SC, on his first full length tour.
Expect to see fan favorite "Wild 'N Out" cast members, audience interaction, and a live hip hop musical performance. Online VIP tickets for the Sept. 9 show at Colonial Life Arena go on sale 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 13, at NickCannonWildnOutLive.com. VIP packages will include premium seating, meet-and-greet opportunities, pre-show party, and exclusive tour merchandise.
Regular tickets will go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 15, at ticketmaster.com, at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena, or by phone at 800-745-3000.
"Wild 'N Out," where Cannon is the creator, producer and host, is gearing up for its 12th season this summer on MTV.
