This Columbia music festival just got some national love

In the July issue of Family Circle Magazine, an article titled "A Festival for Every State" lists Columbia's Love, Peace & Hip Hop festival as the top family friendly festival in South Carolina, and among the top 50 in the nation.
In describing the festival to the magazine's 16 million readers, Family Circle says "Earn major cool-parent points at this kickin’ (and alcohol-free) party celebrating the positive impact of hip-hop and rap culture through DJs, dance, visual art and interactive exhibits."
FatRat Da Czar, the founder and director of Love, Peace & Hip Hop, said in a news release, “There’s no better feeling than seeing Columbia on the national stage and getting the attention it deserves, especially in arts and culture. Hip-Hop Family Day is pioneering something very special and it’s an honor to have it highlighted in such a prestigious publication.”
The annual festival, held the second weekend, in April brought 16,000 attendees to Main Street in 2018. This year's festival celebrated its sixth year with an all-female lineup headlined by the legendary MC Lyte.
Comments