Local brewery to expand with wraparound covered deck, add on-site tasting room

CottonTown Brew Lab has renovations in the works that will add a wraparound, covered deck to the microbrewery located in the historic CottonTown neighborhood.
The approved deck is the initial phase of the brewery's future renovation plans which, according to plans filed with the City Planning Commission, include adding an official tasting room, outdoor space for entertainment options and a full kitchen. Those plans are in the proposal phase with the city, and a projected completion date has not been set yet.
CottonTown Brew Lab serves as a production-only microbrewery, but the renovations will allow fans to taste the brewery's creations right at the source. Once added, the deck is slated to serve as a temporary tasting room until the interior space is completed.
CottonTown Brew Lab is located at 1223 Franklin St.
