Heidi Klum's fashions coming to Lexington Lidl; to feature matching kids' styles

In what will be its fourth collaboration with Heidi Klum, Lidl is bringing Klum's newest clothing line to all the German-based discount grocer's U.S. stores, including the one at 5215 Sunset Blvd. in Lexington.
Esmara by Heidi Klum will feature Bohemian fashion and will most notably include matching styles for children and toddlers.
"With this collection, it was important to me to feature a variety of trendy summer styles to suit all occasions," Klum said in a Lidl news release. "Whether it be celebrating the season in a playful maxi dress or just soaking up the sun in patterned shorts and an airy tunic, the new pieces I’ve designed are not only stylish, but will help you feel great all summer long."
The sale of what Lidl is calling its "#LETSLOVESUMMER collection" will start on Sunday at all Lidl U.S. stores. Women’s clothing will be available in sizes 2 to 12 (small to extra large) and shoes will be available in sizes 5.5 to 9.5. Clothing for children under the Lupilu by Heidi Klum brand will be available in sizes 12M to 6Y. In addition to the U.S., the collection is offered in about 10,500 Lidl stores worldwide.
