Have a great video of your cat? We want to see it

In honor of the Cat Video Festival in Columbia, we want to see your cats in action!
We’re on the prowl for videos full of cat-titude, whether your fur baby is the next Maru, Grumpy Cat, Lil Bub or a new cat internet sensation all its own.
We’ll pick our favorite video – and the winner will get four free tickets to the Cat Video Festival at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College on March 3.
Contest details:
Send a video up to two minutes in length via Google Doc, Dropbox or a link to your YouTube video to eshaw@thestate.com.
Please provide your name, your cat’s name and a video title.
Videos must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. March 1. Winners will be announced March 2.
Contest started Feb. 17.
By submitting your video, you agree to the rules at http://bit.ly/2lmVvSR.
Comments