Recall of pet food sold in SC expanded

Evanger’s Dog and Cat Food of Wheeling, Illinois is expanding the recall of its dog food products , in an abundance of caution, after one lot was found contaminated with the sedative pentobarbital, the company said in a news release Saturday.
Evanger’s dog food is sold online and in independent boutique pet stores nationwide, the company said.
Pentobartital can cause drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, nausea, nystagmus (eyes moving back and forth in a jerky manner), inability to stand, coma and death.
On February 3, a recall of the company’s Hunk of Beef product was announced after 5 dogs became ill after consuming the product. One of the dogs died, the company announced.
No illnesses have been connected to latest products added to the recall, the company said.
On March 3, the recall was expanded to cover certain lots of Evanger’s Braised Beef and Against the Grain’s Pulled Beef Products due to “potential adulteration with pentobarbital,” the company said.
The 12 oz. cans of dog foods added to the recall have the following barcodes. The numbers listed are the second half of the barcode, which can be found on the back of the product label:
- Evanger’s: Hunk of Beef: 20109
- Evanger’s: Braised Beef: 20107
- Against the Grain: Pulled Beef: 80001
These products were manufactured between December 2015 and January 2017 and have the expiration dates of December 2019 through January 2021.
The 5 lots of Hunk of Beef product recalled February 3 were produced the week of June 6- June 13, 2016. The lot numbers start with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB, and have an expiration date of June 2020. The second half of the barcode reads 20109, which can be found on the back of the product label.
Products can be returned to their point of purchase for a refund.
If you have a pet that consumed recalled product who becomes sick, you should consult a veterinarian, the Food and Drug Administration said.
