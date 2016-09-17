Matters of faith: Sept. 17 and beyond

Email photos from your Midlands faith events – programs and services, community outreach, pastor anniversaries – to rhall@thestate.com. We will post them at thestate.com/religion.
ASHLAND UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Men N Ministry annual meeting will be 8:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 2600 Ashland Road. (803) 798-5350; www.ashlandumc.com
Shepherd’s Center of St. Andrews will begin its fall session of Adventures in Learning at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The interfaith program teaches classes for people 50 and older every Tuesday for nine weeks. Registration for three classes per day for the entire session is $35 at (803) 731-9394 or www.shepherdscenterofstandrews.org.
BETH SHALOM SYNAGOGUE: Spiritual preparation for the Days of Awe will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 5827 N. Trenholm Road. Meira Warshauer and Alice Kasakoff Adams will lead meditation, chanting, stretching, contemplation and other mindful activities to clear the mind and open the heart to prepare for the Jewish New Year. Free. Everyone is welcome, and no experience with meditation is required. Child care available upon request for a modest fee. Refreshments will be provided. RSVP to (803) 361-1360 or alice_bee@earthlink.net.
BROOKLAND UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands will offer training for prevention and counseling for sexual assault and abuse 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 541 Meeting St., West Columbia. Members of the clergy and lay leaders from all faith traditions are welcome. The two components are “Stewards of Children,” an evidence-based child sexual abuse prevention program, and “Healing the Hidden Wounds,” a training on responding to disclosures of assault and abuse in pastoral counseling. RSVP to stsm.org/rlfaith, aec@stsm.org or (803) 790-8208.
CHRISTIAN LIFE CHURCH: Word, Spirit & Power Conference 2016 continues through Sunday, 2700 Bush River Road. Saturday session is 6-8 p.m.; Sunday features four services at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Free and open to the public. A love offering will be accepted. Speakers include “Total Forgiveness” author R.T. Kendall, Jack Taylor and Charles Carrin. “The Land of Odd,” a four-day musical for children ages 5-11, will be during the conference. Nursery provided for children ages 4 and younger. (803) 798-4488; christianlifecolumbia.com
CLEAVES MEMORIAL CME CHURCH: Fall revival will be 7 p.m. Sept. 26-27, 3407 Beaumont Ave. Revival messengers will be the Rev. James McKee of Dunham Temple CME Church in Greenwood, Sept. 26, and Bishop James Mack of Bible Way Church, Sept. 27. (803) 736-9884
EBENEZER LUTHERAN CHURCH: Seeds of Hope farmers market will be 7:30-10:30 a.m. Thursdays through September, 1301 Richland St. Farmer is Abraham McFadden. (803) 765-9430; www.ebenezerlutheran.org
FIRST CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH: Education Day will be 8:30 a.m.-noon Sunday, 1401 Pine St. Breakfast will be 8:30-9:15 a.m., Sunday school will be 9:15-10:15 a.m., and worship services begin at 10:30 a.m. Teachers, principals, district administrators, college professors and administrators, students and friends are invited to wear their school colors. (803) 256-3670
GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH: The Midlands Chapter of the South Carolina Native Plant Society will screen “Hometown Habitat: Bringing Nature Home” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 3909 Forest Drive. Revitalization of the chapter will be discussed in a short meeting. Refreshments will be served. Free and open to the public. Contact Kris, (803) 629-0263, or Bill, (803) 345-0158.
GREENVIEW FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH: Women’s Day will be 10 a.m. Sunday, 101 Isaac St. Guest speaker is the Rev. Archie Wooten. (803) 256-4024
GUNTER’S CHAPEL BAPTIST CHURCH: A classic car show will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 1631 Windover Road. All classic cars are welcome. The event also features door prizes, food for sale, music and games. Registration is $20 per car from 9 a.m.-noon. Proceeds benefit the youth department. (803) 786-5283; (803) 206-4689; brooks635330@bellsouth.net
A church yard sale will be 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday. Fish and chicken dinners with drinks and dessert are $8. Vendor registration is $15 for one table or $25 for two tables at (803) 206-1917 or (803) 786-1765.
LEXINGTON BAPTIST CHURCH: Dinner with the Pastor, for new members or anyone considering church membership, will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall, 308 Main St., Lexington. Register through Amy Berrens at (803) 996-8803 or aberrens@lexingtonbaptist.org. Reserve Wee Care with registration.
“Created,” a women’s creative summit, will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 24. Tickets are $20 per person and include lunch and supplies for all sessions at lexingtonbaptist.org/created. Event T-shirts will be available for $10.
MOUNT HEBRON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Hebron Day School will celebrate its 50th year of ministry during services at 8:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sunday, 3050 Leaphart Road, West Columbia. Former students, teachers and parents will be recognized. A reception will follow the 8:45 a.m. service on the breezeway to the children’s wing. (803) 786-3645
MOUNT HOREB UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: The Columbia District annual meeting of the United Methodist Women will be 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, 1205 Old Cherokee Road, Lexington. Registration is $15 through Sunday and $20 afterward through Debra Schooler, (803) 353-9827. Day-of registration is 8:45-9:30 a.m. The theme is “Here I Am; Send Me.” Child care is available; children should take a bag lunch.
NEW BEGINNING BAPTIST CHURCH: A Men Day celebration will be 3 p.m. Sunday, 9601 Caughman Road. The theme is “Becoming Fishers of Men.” Guest speaker is the Rev. Joseph H. Cook of Culbreth Branch Baptist Church in Williston. (803) 695-1195; www.newbeginningbaptistchurch.com
NEW WILLIAM STREET BAPTIST CHURCH: A celebration of the Rev. Alice Williams-Ellison’s second anniversary with the church will be 3 p.m. Sunday, 5408 Middleton St. (803) 735-0140
NORTH ANDERSON BAPTIST CHURCH: The South Carolina chapter of American Christian Fiction Writers will meet 2-5 p.m. Sept. 24, 2308 N. Main St., Anderson. Edie Melson will share highlights from the national American Christian Fiction Writers meeting and discuss the current contest. The meeting is free, and visitors are welcome. Visitors who have attended at least one critique session can submit a piece of up to 1,200 words for critique using the guidelines listed on the chapter blog. (864) 226-7024; elvacmartin@gmail.com; www.scwritersacfw.com
PISGAH LUTHERAN CHURCH: Superheroes Unite for Kenslie will be 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 1350 Pisgah Road, Lexington. The event includes traditional chicken bog or chicken quarter dinners, a silent auction, a bake sale, face painting and bubble ball. Dinners are $10. Proceeds benefit Kenslie Ryland Shealy, 4, who has mid-aortic syndrome and had an aortic bypass Sept. 1. (803) 359-2223; www.pisgahlutheran.org
The annual barbecue sale and fall bazaar will be 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sept. 24. The bazaar is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and features local craftsmen and representatives of popular brands. Admission to the bazaar is free. The barbecue sale is open 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; tickets must be purchased by Sunday. Available options include a whole chicken, $10; a barbecue plate including half a chicken, baked beans, coleslaw, pickles and a roll, $8; a pound of barbecue, $8; and a quart of hash, $10.
SAINT ANDREWS PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: The Raleigh Ringers will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 24, 6952 St. Andrews Road. The internationally acclaimed concert handbell choir is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. The concert is free, and no tickets are required. (803) 732-2273; www.sapc.net
SHANDON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Seeds of Hope farmers market will be 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays into October, 3407 Devine St. Farmer is Louis Reid. (803) 256-8383; www.shandon-umc.org
SHARING GOD’S LOVE: Woodmen Life oyster roast and barbecue dinner will be 5-8 p.m. Sept. 24, 2000 Johnson Marina Road, Chapin. Tickets are $20 at (803) 732-3188 or (803) 397-6246. Day-of tickets are $25. Proceeds benefit Sharing God’s Love.
ST. JOHN NEUMANN CATHOLIC CHURCH: A Family and Respect Life Workshop will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at St. John Neumann School, 721 Polo Road. Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone will celebrate Mass at 10 a.m. Suggested donation is $10; free from Respect Life coordinators. To register, call (803) 547-5063.
STEDFAST CHRISTIAN CENTER: A community feeding will be noon-2 p.m. Sept. 24, 5200 Fairfield Road. A free meal, music and fellowship. No carry-outs. (803) 786-9129
TAYLOR MEMORIAL BAPTIST CHURCH: Founders Day Weekend Celebration will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, 1004 Short St. Saturday events include a free clothing and toiletry giveaway and a free dinner for the first 50 people. Guest speaker for the Sunday service will be the Rev. D.S. President Sr. of St. Matthews First Baptist Church in Winnsboro. (803) 254-4685
TREE OF LIFE CONGREGATION: Selichot services will be 8 p.m. Sept. 24, 6719 N. Trenholm Road. The services are a joint venture between Tree of Life and Beth Shalom Synagogue. Bedrija Jazic, director of refugee services in Columbia, will speak. (803) 787-2182; www.tolsc.org
UNION BAPTIST CHURCH: Fall revival services will be Sunday through Sept. 22, 1800 Germany St. Speakers for the week are the Rev. Chauncey Priester of St. Paul Baptist Church in Orangeburg, Sept. 18; Pastor James Rowson Jr. of Kingdom Life Ministries, Sept. 19; the Rev. Albert A. Neal, of Antioch Baptist Church, Sept. 20; and the Rev. John Osborn Jr. of Greater Faith in Orangeburg, Sept. 21-22. (803) 256-6903
UNITY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: The Jubilee Choir will celebrate its 30th anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 110 Greenlake Drive, Hopkins. (803) 776-5266
ZION CHAPEL BAPTIST CHURCH NO. 1: A women’s conference, Unity Among Women, will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 130 Walter Hills Road. Topics and speakers include “Am I My Sister’s Keeper?” with Shavetta Belton; “How to Handle Your Finances,” Delilah Smith; “Dressing Appropriately,” the Rev. Gayle Coker; “Human Trafficking in South Carolina,” Leigh Hicks; “Interracial Relationships,” Dr. Sylvia Mickens; and “Putting Your Best Foot Forward: Being the Best You Can Be,” Janice Bell McDowell. The event includes morning refreshments, door prizes and lunch. Free. (803) 754-2752
