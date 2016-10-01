Matters of faith: Oct. 1 and beyond

Email photos from your Midlands faith events – programs and services, community outreach, pastor anniversaries – to rhall@thestate.com. We will post them at thestate.com/religion.
AMERICAN CHRISTIAN FICTION WRITERS, SOUTH CAROLINA CHAPTER: Entries for the First Five Pages fiction-writing contest should be submitted by email by Oct. 10. Any author whose fictional work has not been previously published (in print or online) is eligible. The same manuscript may not be entered into multiple categories. See submission guidelines at www.scwritersacfw.com. Prizes will be awarded at the October chapter meeting.(864) 226-7024; elvacmartin@gmail.com
ASHLAND UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Festival of Faith will be Sunday through Tuesday, with dinner at 6 p.m. and services at 7 p.m., 2600 Ashland Road. The Rev. Dr. Tim McClendon, senior pastor of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Aiken and recent Columbia district superintended of the UMC, will speak. (803) 798-5350; www.ashlandumc.com
BETH SHALOM SYNAGOGUE: An Erev Rosh Hashanah candle lighting will be 6:47 p.m. Sunday, 5827 N. Trenholm Road. (803) 782-2500; www.bethshalomcolumbia.org
First Day Rosh Hashanah services will be 9 a.m. Monday. Children’s services will be at these times: preschool through first grade, 10:15-11 a.m.; second through fifth grades, 11:15 a.m.-noon; and sixth through ninth grades, 12:15-1:15 p.m.
Tashlich services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday behind Beth Shalom, on the wooden bridge across from the Cutler Jewish Day School.
Second Eve Rosh Hashanah services will be 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Second Day Rosha Hashanah services will be 9 a.m. Tuesday. A special luncheon will follow for those who have RSVP’d.
Kever Avot services will be Oct. 9 at these times: 11 a.m. at Arcadia Lakes Cemetery, 1401 Arcadia Lakes Drive; noon at Whaley Street Cemetery, 1300 Whaley St.; and 1:15 p.m. at Hebrew Benevolent Society Cemetery, 720 Blanding St.
A break-fast meal will be approximately 8 p.m. (following services) Oct. 12. Donations will cover the cost of the meal, and donors will be listed in the bulletin. RSVP to the synagogue office, (803) 782-2500.
CHRISTIAN LIFE CHURCH: Inspiring Moms will be 10 a.m.-noon Friday in the fellowship hall, 2700 Bush River Road. Moms of children of all ages and stages will study “Pirate Parenting Video Series” by Julie Richard. Child care available through age 11. (803) 798-4488; christianlifecolumbia.com
CORPUS CHRISTI CATHOLIC CHURCH: The first annual Health & Wellness Fair will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 8, 2350 Augusta Highway, Lexington. The event is sponsored by Catholics for Greater Activities. For details, contact Jeannette Munnett, (803) 808-7559.
FIRST CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH: A Lavender Springs Spa women’s retreat will be 6-9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 8, 1401 Pine St. Both days include pampering and Psalms sessions; Friday’s session includes dinner, and Saturday’s includes breakfast and lunch. On-site registration is $30. (803) 256-3670
GOOD SHEPHERD HOLINESS CHURCH: A Breast Cancer And Domestic Violence Awareness Walk will be 9 a.m. Oct. 8, 6824 Cabin Creek Road, Hopkins. A Pink and Purple Brunch will follow the walk. Wear pink or purple, and enjoy food, literature, testimonies and fellowship. Free. (803) 776-1309
GRACE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Graceous BBQ will be 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 8, 410 Harbison Blvd. Plates are $9 apiece and can be reserved through the church office. (803) 732-1899; www.gracecolumbia.org
GREENLAWN BAPTIST CHURCH: Homecoming will be 11 a.m. Oct. 9, 6612 Garners Ferry Road. The Rev. Dr. Rick Wilson will preach. Lunch will follow in the fellowship hall. (803) 776-4074
KATHWOOD BAPTIST CHURCH: Classical guitarist Marina Alexander will perform at 4 p.m. Oct. 9, 4900 Trenholm Road. A member of Duo de Vista, this is Alexander’s first solo performance in Columbia in five years. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. (803) 787-3434; kathwoodbaptist.org
LIVING WATER CHRISTIAN OUTREACH CENTER: Taste of Living Water Feast will be 2 p.m. Sunday, 2229-D Decker Blvd. Featured cuisine includes Southern, Jamaican, backyard barbecue and seafood. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children, available in advance or at the door. (803) 699-9346
Holy Ghost Encounter will be 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 9. Prophet Evans Pierre of Newark, New Jersey, will speak.
MACEDONIA LUTHERAN CHURCH: Homecoming Day celebration will be Oct. 9, 49 Macedonia Church Road, Prosperity. Sunday school will be 9:30 a.m. with the worship service and Holy Communion at 10:30 a.m. An outdoor covered-dish picnic will follow worship. The guest preacher is the Rev. George David Swygert, a retired Lutheran minister who lives in Fort Mill. (803) 364-3787; www.macedonialutheran.net
MIDLAND GOSPEL SINGING CENTER: A steak supper fundraiser will be 4-6 p.m. Saturday, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Plates, which include a drink and dessert, are $9 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger. Proceeds benefit the Singing Center’s general fund. The October monthly singing featuring Vocal Reunion and the Chordsmen Quartet will follow at 6 p.m. (803) 719-1289; www.midgsc.com
OUR LADY OF THE HILLS CATHOLIC CHURCH: Fall Catechist Day, “Prayer: The Faith Prayed,” will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 120 Marydale Lane. The event is for all of the baptized, especially catechists and Catholic schoolteachers, to devote themselves to a deeper study and practice of prayer. (803) 772-7400; ourladyofthehillssc.org
An Engaged Encounter weekend will be 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 8 and 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 9. No lodging provided. The weekend is an opportunity for engaged couples of all faiths to deepen their relationships and prepare for marriage. Registration is $150 at www.cee-sc.org or (864) 232-1222.
OUR SAVIOUR LUTHERAN CHURCH: Blessing of the Animals will be 10 a.m. Saturday at West Columbia’s Riverwalk Park Amphitheater, Three Rivers Greenway. The public and their pets are cordially invited. (803) 794-8180; oursaviour.net
POND BRANCH UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Homecoming will be Oct. 9, 1913 Pond Branch Road, Gilbert. Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by worship services at 19:30 a.m. and a covered-dish lunch at noon in the family activities building. Meat and cake will be provided; bring your favorite side dishes to share. (803) 657-5481
RUNS MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: The church’s annual United States Rally will be 8 a.m. Sunday, 717 Williston Road, Beech Island. Everyone is asked to wear red, white and blue. (803) 827-0692
SECOND CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH: Revival services will be 7 p.m. Oct. 10-12, 1110 Mason Road. Guest speakers will be the Rev. Dr. Blakely Scott of First Nazareth Baptist Church, Oct. 10; the Rev. Dr. Michael Ross of New Ebenezer Baptist Church, Oct. 11; and the Rev. Dr. Charles Jackson Jr. of New Laurel Street Missionary Baptist Church, Oct.12. (803) 714-9668
SHANDON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Seeds of Hope farmers market will be 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays into October, 3407 Devine St. Farmer is Louis Reid. (803) 256-8383; www.shandon-umc.org
SHARING GOD’S LOVE: A fall yard sale will be 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 147 Friarsgate Blvd., Irmo. (803) 732-3188
TRINITY BAPTIST TABERNACLE: Homecoming will be 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 1101 Old Sandy Run Road, Gaston. Forever Changed will provide special music. (803) 926-0088
See more local faith events and add your own online at www.thestate.com/faith. Send information for Matters of Faith to calendars@thestate.com. Please include the kind of event, the date, time, a phone number and an address. The deadline is noon Monday for Saturday’s listings.
