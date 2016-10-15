Matters of faith: Oct. 15 and beyond

AMERICAN CHRISTIAN FICTION WRITERS, SOUTH CAROLINA CHAPTER: The chapter will meet 2-5 p.m. Oct. 22 at North Anderson Baptist Church, 2308 N. Main St., Anderson. Winners of the First Five Pages Contest will be recognized. (864) 226-7024; elvacmartin@gmail.com; www.scwritersacfw.com
ANDREW CHAPEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Homecoming will be 11 a.m. Oct. 23, 210 Andrew Chapel Road, Swansea. Guest speaker is former pastor Rev. Debra Armstrong. A staffed nursery will be provided, and a covered-dish lunch will follow the service. (803) 794-2421
ASHLAND UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Trunk or Treat will be 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 23, 2600 Ashland Road. (803) 798-5350; www.ashlandumc.com
BETH SHALOM SYNAGOGUE: A Sukkot family cookout and Erev Sukkot services will be 6:30 p.m. Sunday, 5827 N. Trenholm Road. (803) 782-2500; www.bethshalomcolumbia.org
First and second day of Sukkot services will be 9:45 a.m. Monday and Tuesday .
Holocaust survivor Hugo Schiller will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday. Schiller, a Jew, was born in Germany, where his family had lived for generations. His parents died at Auschwitz, and he was smuggled out of France in 1942.
Erev Shemini Atzeret services will be 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23.
BIBLE WAY CHURCH OF ATLAS ROAD: Pink and Purple for a Cause will be 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday, 2440 Atlas Road. South Carolina continues to be ranked in the top five states in domestic violence, and breast cancer numbers are increasing. Churchgoers are encouraged to wear pink or purple to Sunday’s services to support these causes. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Breast Cancer Awareness Month. (803) 776-1238; bwcar.org
BLUFF ROAD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Community Health and Wellness Day will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 109 Carswell Drive. The event includes free health screenings, health vendors, aerobics exercises, cooking demonstrations, workshops and a kids’ zone. (803) 776-8977
BROOKLAND BAPTIST BANQUET AND CONFERENCE CENTER: The Color Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Gala will be 7 p.m. Friday, 1066 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia. Doors open at 6 p.m. Special guest is Byron Cage. Tickets are $50. Attire is semi-formal or formal. (803) 744-7914
CAYCE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Coffee and conversation for singles 55 and older is 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays in the education building, 1600 12th St., Cayce. The event is sponsored by Thompson Community Care. (803) 996-1023
CENTRAL CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE: Fallin’ into Fun Festival and Bazaar will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 22, 100 S. Woodside Parkway, West Columbia. Admission is free. (843) 222-9709
CORPUS CHRISTI CATHOLIC CHURCH: The first annual Health & Wellness Fair will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 2350 Augusta Highway, Lexington. For details, contact Jeannette Munnett, (803) 808-7559.
EAST LAKE COMMUNITY CHURCH: A silent auction will begin Sunday on the church’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ELCCirmo. Proceeds benefit church missions. (803) 749-9298; www.eastlakeonline.com
EPWORTH CHILDREN’S HOME: A Children’s Summit will be 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 2900 Millwood Ave. Contact Dr. Mary Love at ml9734@yahoo.com or (704) 650-1411.
FIRST CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH: Revival services will be 7 p.m. Oct. 24-26, 1401 Pine St. Guest speakers will be the Rev. Dr. Thurmond Bowens of Trinity Baptist Church, Oct. 24; the Rev. Dr. Ricky Ezzell of Central Baptist Church, Oct. 25; and the Rev. Dr. Anthony McCallum of Bethlehem Baptist Church College Place, Oct. 26. (803) 256-3670
GRACE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Enrollment is underway for the Evening Music Program, “Learn to Play Appalachian Guitar,” with a six-week session scheduled to begin Oct. 24, 410 Harbison Blvd. Registration is $60 at (864) 979-9188 or susu9196@gmail.com. Instrument rentals are available.
GREATER CAROLINA BAPTIST CHURCH: The church will celebrate its 35th anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 1419 Anthony Ave. (803) 252-3845
KATIE & IRWIN KAHN JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER: The Palmetto Chamber Orchestra will perform at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 306 Flora Drive. Admission is free, but donations are welcome. (803) 787-2023; www.jcccolumbia.org
NEW ST. THOMAS REFORMED EPISCOPAL CHURCH: The church’s annual Friends and Family Day will be 4 p.m. Oct. 23, 5709 Ames Road. The Rev. Cameron Robinson of Holy Rock Reformed Episcopal Church in Mount Carmel will be the guest speaker. (803) 691-0611
OUR SAVIOUR LUTHERAN CHURCH: Homecoming will be 10:30 a.m. Oct. 23, 1500 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia. A covered-dish lunch will follow the worship service. Elderberries will provide fried chicken and ham; please take a favorite side dish or dessert to share. Sign up at the church or call the office. (803) 794-8180; oursaviour.net
RUNS MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: God’s Children Choir will celebrate its anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, 717 Williston Road, Beech Island. (803) 827-0692
SALEM BAPTIST CHURCH: Homecoming will be 11 a.m. Sunday, 11434 North Road, North. The Rev. Trey Atkinson will preach. A covered-dish picnic will follow the service. The church will furnish cups, plates, utensils, ice and tea. (803) 247-2668
SHARING GOD’S LOVE: The fourth annual Chili Tailgate Fundraiser will be 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, 1401 St. Andrews Road. The fundraiser is sponsored by Caldwell Banker Real Estate. (803) 732-3188
ST. ALBAN’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH: Oktoberfest will be 6-9 p.m. Saturday, 403 Park Road, Lexington. Enjoy a meal of brats, red cabbage, sauerkraut, German potato salad, onions, peppers and various desserts. Options include a meal with no beer, $10 (take-out available for this option); a meal with one domestic beer, $13; and a meal with one German beer, $15. Proceeds benefit Lexington Interfaith Community Services and the church’s mission in Ecuador. (803) 359-2444
ST. DAVID LUTHERAN CHURCH: A community blood drive will be 2-7 p.m. Monday, 132 Saint David’s Church Road, West Columbia. Registration is free at www.redcross.org/give-blood; use sponsor code “SDLC.” Walk-ins welcome.
ST. MARTIN’S-IN-THE-FIELDS EPISCOPAL CHURCH: “The Beloved Community: Reducing Gun Violence to Make Us All Safer” will be 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, 5220 Clemson Ave. Registration is $40. The event is sponsored by the South Carolina Christian Action Council. (803) 461-3206; sccouncil@sccouncil.net church info (803) 787-0392;
STEDFAST CHRISTIAN CENTER: A community feeding will be noon-2 p.m. Oct. 22, 5200 Fairfield Road. Enjoy a free meal while listening to music. No carry-outs. (803) 786-9129
TRINITY EPISCOPAL CATHEDRAL: The Trinity Bazaar will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 1100 Sumter St. Handmade gifts and donated items will be available. Proceeds benefit God’s Storehouse, Mental Illness Recovery Center, Palmetto Place Children’s Shelter and Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands. (803) 771-7300; www.trinitysc.org
UNITY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: The usher ministry’s fourth anniversary celebration will be 3 p.m. Sunday, 110 Greenlake Drive, Hopkins. Evangelist Hazel Jeffcoat, associate minister of Prayer and Bible Study Church in Eastover, will speak. (803) 776-5266
WASHINGTON STREET UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Blessing of the Animals will be 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, 1401 Washington St. Take animals to receive a special blessing from the minister. All animals are welcome, but all must be on a leash or in a carrier. (803) 256-2417; wsmethodist.org
VIRGINIA WINGARD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A rummage and bake sale will be 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 1500 Broad River Road. (803) 772-0794; virginiawingardumc.com
See more local faith events and add your own online at www.thestate.com/faith. Send information for Matters of Faith to calendars@thestate.com. Please include the kind of event, the date, time, a phone number and an address. The deadline is noon Monday for Saturday’s listings.
Comments