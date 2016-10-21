Matters of faith: Oct. 22 and beyond

AMERICAN CHRISTIAN FICTION WRITERS, SOUTH CAROLINA CHAPTER: The chapter will meet 2-5 p.m. Saturday at North Anderson Baptist Church, 2308 N. Main St., Anderson. Winners of the First Five Pages Contest will be recognized. (864) 226-7024; elvacmartin@gmail.com; www.scwritersacfw.com
ANDREW CHAPEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Homecoming will be 11 a.m. Sunday, 210 Andrew Chapel Road, Swansea. Guest speaker is former pastor Rev. Debra Armstrong. A staffed nursery will be provided, and a covered-dish lunch will follow the service. (803) 794-2421
ASHLAND UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Trunk or Treat will be 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, 2600 Ashland Road. (803) 798-5350; www.ashlandumc.com
The annual meeting of Men N Ministry will be 8:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 29.
BETH SHALOM SYNAGOGUE: Erev Shemini Atzeret services will be 6:30 p.m. Sunday, 5827 N. Trenholm Road. (803) 782-2500; www.bethshalomcolumbia.org.
Shemini Atzeret will be 9:45 a.m. Monday, with Yizkor service following around 11:20 a.m.
Erev Simchat Torah will be 6:30 p.m. Monday. Dance with the Torah, and enjoy music, cake and fruit.
Simchat Torah will be 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Shabbat Deconstructed will be Friday, with nosh at 5:45 p.m., service at 6 p.m., and Oneg Shabbat at 7 p.m., featuring molten lava cake, deconstructed.
Dr. Debbie Greenhouse of Palmetto Pediatrics will lead a child development discussion 9:45-11 a.m. Oct. 30 in the Carol O. Bernstein Social Hall.
CATHOLIC DIOCESE OF CHARLESTON: Father Jeffrey Francis Kirby recently was awarded the Order of the Palmetto. Sen. Tom Young presented the award Oct. 11 on behalf of Gov. Nikki Haley. Kirby and his family are from Columbia. He is administrator of two parishes in Indian Land and Chester. The Diocese of Charleston includes all of South Carolina. sccatholic.org
CAYCE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Coffee and conversation for singles 55 and older is 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays in the education building, 1600 12th St., Cayce. The event is sponsored by Thompson Community Care. (803) 996-1023
CENTRAL CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE: Fallin’ into Fun Festival and Bazaar will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 100 S. Woodside Parkway, West Columbia. Admission is free. (843) 222-9709
CHOSEN 2 CONQUER INTERNATIONAL MINISTRIES: Superhero Fun Fest will be 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29 at Meadowlake Park, 524 Beckman Road. Enjoy free treat bags, food, games and dancing. (803) 397-5072; chosen2conquer.com
CHRISTIAN LIFE CHURCH: Inspiring Moms, a small group for moms of all ages and stages, will be 10 a.m.-noon Friday, 2700 Bush River Road. The group is studying the “Pirate Parenting” video series. Child care through age 11 and a supervised homeschool room also are available. (803) 798-4488; christianlifecolumbia.com
CRESCENT HILL BAPTIST CHURCH: Carolina Boys Quartet and Forever Changed will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, 2659 Two Notch Road. A love offering will be accepted. (803) 356-9542; www.weareforeverchanged.com
EAST LAKE COMMUNITY CHURCH: A silent auction – live on the church’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ELCCirmo – will culminate with a car show at 10 a.m. Oct. 29, 10057 Broad River Road, Irmo. Proceeds benefit church missions. (803) 749-9298; www.eastlakeonline.com
EASTMINSTER PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: Kirkin’ o’ the Tartans will be 9 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Oct. 30, 3200 Trenholm Road. A piper, drummer and marchers carrying clan tartans will perform a ceremony at both services in recognition of early Scottish Presbyterianism. A congregational meal in the gym will follow the 11:15 a.m. service. Wear your kilts! (803) 256-1654; eastminsterpres.org
EBENEZER LUTHERAN CHURCH: South Carolina Bach Choir’s homecoming concert will be 7 p.m. Oct. 29, 1301 Richland St. The North Carolina Baroque Orchestra will join the Bach Choir. The Wurst Wagen and featured craft beers will be in the courtyard outside the sanctuary starting at noon. The free concert is sponsored by Patrons and Friends of the Arts. (803) 765-9430; www.ebenezerlutheran.org
Reformation Sunday’s One Community Service will be 10 a.m. Oct. 30. Luther’s Luncheon will follow in the Parish Life Center. The event features activities for everyone and a light lunch. A $3 offering per person is suggested to offset costs of food and beverages.
FIRST CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH: Revival services will be 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 1401 Pine St. Guest speakers will be the Rev. Dr. Thurmond Bowens of Trinity Baptist Church, Monday; the Rev. Dr. Ricky Ezzell of Central Baptist Church, Tuesday; and the Rev. Dr. Anthony McCallum of Bethlehem Baptist Church College Place, Wednesday. (803) 256-3670
FOREST LAKE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: The church’s 60th anniversary celebration will be Sunday, 6500 N. Trenholm Road. Sunday school will be 10 a.m., with one worship service at 11 a.m. and a free lunch after the service. Nursery will be provided, and the day’s theme is “Facets of Faith.” (803) 787-5672; flpc.org
GOOD SHEPHERD HOLINESS CHURCH: A Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness Walk, will be 9 a.m. Oct. 29, 6824 Cabin Creek Road, Hopkins. A Pink and Purple Brunch will follow the walk. Wear pink or purple, and enjoy food, literature, testimonies and fellowship. Free. (803) 776-1309
GRACE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Enrollment is underway for the Evening Music Program, “Learn to Play Appalachian Guitar,” with a six-week session scheduled to begin Monday, 410 Harbison Blvd. Registration is $60 at (864) 979-9188 or susu9196@gmail.com. Instrument rentals are available.
GREENLAWN BAPTIST CHURCH: Afternoon at the Movies: Halloween Fun will be 2-4 p.m. Oct. 29, 6612 Garners Ferry Road. Dress in your Halloween costume, and enjoy games, refreshments and treats. (803) 776-4074
LEXINGTON BAPTIST CHURCH: Light Up the Night will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, 308 Main St., Lexington. The event features trunk or treat, rides, games and music. Admission is free, but food will be available for purchase. (803) 359-4146; lexingtonbaptist.org
MCGREGOR PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: The Memorial Garden and Labyrinth dedication ceremony will be 10 a.m. Oct. 29, 6505 St. Andrews Road. The garden and labyrinth are open to the public for prayer and meditation. (803) 781-2391; mcgpres.org
NEW ST. THOMAS REFORMED EPISCOPAL CHURCH: The church’s annual Friends and Family Day will be 4 p.m. Sunday, 5709 Ames Road. The Rev. Cameron Robinson of Holy Rock Reformed Episcopal Church in Mount Carmel will be the guest speaker. (803) 691-0611
OUR SAVIOUR LUTHERAN CHURCH: Homecoming will be 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 1500 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia. A covered-dish lunch will follow the worship service. Elderberries will provide fried chicken and ham; please take a favorite side dish or dessert to share. Sign up at the church or call the office. (803) 794-8180; oursaviour.net
PALMER MEMORIAL CHAPEL: A program of songs and praise, “Melodies of Celebration,” will be 6 p.m. Sunday, 1200 Fontaine Place. The program honors Mrs. Fannie Phelps Adams and Mrs. Celia Phelps Martin. (803) 489-8167; www.palmermemorialchapel.com
REID CHAPEL AME CHURCH: An Evening of Spoken Word will be 7:30 p.m. Friday, 704 Gabriel St. Poets, spoken word artists and musicians are invited to share their gifts. (803) 786-0701; www.reidchapelamechurch.org
RUNS MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: Family and Friends Weekend will be 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday, 717 Williston Road, Beech Island. Saturday’s events include a cookout, gospel entertainment, children’s activities, a flea market and a blood drive. (803) 827-0692
SHEKINAH GLORY FAMILY CARE MINISTRIES: The ministry’s 12th anniversary services will be 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 1 p.m. Oct. 30, 8301 Wilson Blvd. Guest speakers will be the Rev. Trevor Cropp of Allen Street Church of God in Barnwell, Wednesday; the Rev. Lametis Johnson of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Winnsboro, Thursday; the Rev. Jamyle J.D. Searcy of New Direction Christian Center in Augusta, Georgia, Friday; and Bishop Alphonso McClendon of Jacksonville, Florida, Oct. 30. (803) 754-2132
An “Hour of Power” intercessory prayer service will be noon Wednesday.
ST. ANDREW’S LUTHERAN CHURCH: A Reformation play, “95 Theses, 500 Years, One Faith,” will be 1:30 p.m. Oct. 30, 1416 Broad River Road. Free, “like God’s grace.” (803) 772-6034; www.salutheran.com
STEDFAST CHRISTIAN CENTER: A community feeding will be noon-2 p.m. Saturday, 5200 Fairfield Road. Enjoy a free meal while listening to music. No carry-outs. (803) 786-9129
TRENHOLM ROAD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A seminar, “Practical Faith-Sharing,” will be 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29, 3401 Trenholm Road. Registration is $30 at www.regonline.com. (803) 254-6695, trenholmroad.org
See more local faith events and add your own online at www.thestate.com/faith. Send information for Matters of Faith to calendars@thestate.com. Please include the kind of event, the date, time, a phone number and an address. The deadline is noon Monday for Saturday’s listings.
Comments