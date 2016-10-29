Matters of faith: Oct. 29 and beyond

ALLEN UNIVERSITY: The Allen University Gospel Explosion will be 5 p.m. Nov. 6 at the John Hurst Gymnatorium, 1530 Harden St. The event kicks off a week of homecoming activities. Information: rwashington@allenuniversity.edu or alumni@allenuniversity.edu. www.allenuniversity.edu
ASHLAND UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: The annual meeting of Men N Ministry will be 8:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 2600 Ashland Road. (803) 798-5350; www.ashlandumc.com
BETH SHALOM SYNAGOGUE: Dr. Debbie Greenhouse of Palmetto Pediatrics will lead a child development discussion 9:45-11 a.m. Sunday in the Carol O. Bernstein Social Hall, 5827 N. Trenholm Road. www.bethshalomcolumbia.org
Tuesdays with Friends senior program will be 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday. Learn ballroom dancing with Durlach and Breedlove. Free.
Shabbat around the World will be Friday, with nosh at 5:45 p.m., the service at 6 p.m. and Kiddush, Ha Motzi and dinner at 6:50 p.m. The menu includes traditional Shabbat evening foods from Morocco, Poland, Persia, Yemen, Tunisia and India. Vegetarian, meat and fish options will be available. Cost is $12.50 for adults and $7 for children younger than 12. Children younger than 3 are free. Maximum cost for a family is $36. RSVP to the synagogue office, (803) 782-2500.
BETHEL AME CHURCH: Trunk or treat will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, 819 Woodrow St. The event will feature games, prizes, a bounce house, face painting, hot dogs, popcorn and candy. Free. (803) 779-0138
BROOKLAND BAPTIST CHURCH: “The Gospel of Oz” will be 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 6, 1066 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia. Tickets are $15-$40 at eventbrite.com. Doors open at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Information: gospelofoz@brookland.cc. VIP and sponsorship tables are available. (803) 744-7914
CAYCE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Coffee and conversation for singles 55 and older is 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays in the education building, 1600 12th St., Cayce. The event is sponsored by Thompson Community Care. (803) 996-1023
CHOSEN 2 CONQUER INTERNATIONAL MINISTRIES: Superhero Fun Fest will be 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Meadowlake Park, 524 Beckman Road. Enjoy free treat bags, food, games and dancing. (803) 397-5072; chosen2conquer.com
CITYLIGHT/CATALYST: A food drive will coincide with the monthly prayer breakfast, 6:30-8:30 a.m. Thursday at Senate’s End, 300 Senate St. Drop off food in the drive-through, or stay for breakfast. (803) 500-0475; citylight.org
EAST LAKE COMMUNITY CHURCH: A silent auction – live on the church’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ELCCirmo – will culminate with a car show at 10 a.m. Saturday, 10057 Broad River Road, Irmo. Proceeds benefit church missions. (803) 749-9298; www.eastlakeonline.com
EASTMINSTER PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: Kirkin’ o’ the Tartans will be 9 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sunday, 3200 Trenholm Road. A piper, drummer and marchers carrying clan tartans will perform a ceremony at both services in recognition of early Scottish Presbyterianism. A congregational meal in the gym will follow the 11:15 a.m. service. Wear your kilts! (803) 256-1654; eastminsterpres.org
EBENEZER LUTHERAN CHURCH: South Carolina Bach Choir’s homecoming concert will be 7 p.m. Saturday, 1301 Richland St. The North Carolina Baroque Orchestra will join the Bach Choir. The Wurst Wagen and featured craft beers will be in the courtyard outside the sanctuary starting at noon. The free concert is sponsored by Patrons and Friends of the Arts. (803) 765-9430; www.ebenezerlutheran.org
Reformation Sunday’s One Community Service will be 10 a.m. Sunday. Luther’s Luncheon will follow in the Parish Life Center. The event features activities for everyone and a light lunch. A $3 offering per person is suggested to offset costs of food and beverages.
GOOD SHEPHERD HOLINESS CHURCH: A Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness Walk, will be 9 a.m. Saturday, 6824 Cabin Creek Road, Hopkins. A Pink and Purple Brunch will follow the walk. Wear pink or purple, and enjoy food, literature, testimonies and fellowship. Free. (803) 776-1309
GREENLAWN BAPTIST CHURCH: Afternoon at the Movies: Halloween Fun will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, 6612 Garners Ferry Road. Dress in your Halloween costume, and enjoy games, refreshments and treats. (803) 776-4074
LEXINGTON BAPTIST CHURCH: Dinner with the Pastor, an informal dinner for new members or anyone considering church membership, will be 4-6 p.m. Nov. 6 in the fellowship hall, 308 Main St., Lexington. RSVP to (803) 996-8803 or aberrens@lexingtonbaptist.org. Wee Care is available by reservation only.
LIVING WATER CHRISTIAN OUTREACH CENTER: The annual harvest festival will be 1-6 p.m. Sunday, 2229-D Decker Blvd. The event features performances by a double dutch team, local step teams, praise dancers and the Good News Muppets; a bouncy house; a hot wings-eating contest; and a candy scramble. (803) 699-9346
MCGREGOR PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: The Memorial Garden and Labyrinth dedication ceremony will be 10 a.m. Saturday, 6505 St. Andrews Road. The garden and labyrinth are open to the public for prayer and meditation. (803) 781-2391; mcgpres.org
MILL CREEK UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A bazaar and turkey dinner will be 4:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 5, 1041 Old Garners Ferry Road. (803) 776-2750; www.millcreekumc.org
POND BRANCH UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: The United Methodist Men will host their annual pork and chicken barbecue 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 5, 1913 Pond Branch Road, Gilbert. Plates, whole chickens or 1 pound of pork are $9. Plates consist of pork or chicken, rice with gravy or hash, slaw, pickles, bread and sweet tea. (803) 657-5481
SHEKINAH GLORY FAMILY CARE MINISTRIES: A community connection event will be 1 p.m. Sunday, 8301 Wilson Blvd. The event features horseback riding, bounce houses, free haircuts, a dirt bike show, sports, vendors, gospel music, praise dancing and health screening booths for HIV, breast cancer and sickle cell anemia. A panel, “Consider – Take Counsel – Speak Up – Take Action,” featuring Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, Judge Abigail Rogers, Dr. Craig Witherspoon of Richland County School District One and others, will be at 2 p.m. Admission is free. (803) 754-2132
SHORTESS CHAPEL: Christian recording artist David Crowder will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday on the Columbia International University campus, 7435 Monticello Road. Tickets are $25 at eventbrite.com. Doors open at 7 p.m. www.ciu.edu
ST. ANDREW’S LUTHERAN CHURCH: A Reformation play, “95 Theses, 500 Years, One Faith,” will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday, 1416 Broad River Road. Free, “like God’s grace.” (803) 772-6034; www.salutheran.com
ST. ANNE CATHOLIC CHURCH: The Office of Ethnic Ministries will host “What We Have Seen and Heard: Black and White in America! A Reflection and Dialogue on Peace and the Racial Divide” 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Nov. 5, 216 E. Liberty St., Sumter. Registration includes lunch at (803) 773-9244 or stjudeschur@sc.rr.com.
ST. THOMAS MORE CATHOLIC CHAPEL: Catholic musician Emily Wilson will speak at 7 p.m. Friday, 1610 Greene St. (803) 799-5870; www.stthomasmoreusc.org
TRENHOLM ROAD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A seminar, “Practical Faith-Sharing,” will be 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, 3401 Trenholm Road. Registration is $30 at www.regonline.com. (803) 254-6695, trenholmroad.org
TRINITY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH (WEST COLUMBIA): A fall fun day will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 1201 Mohawk Drive, West Columbia. The event features a bounce house, carnival games, a bake sale and hot dogs. (803) 794-7777
Blessing of the Animals will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday on the lawn between the fellowship wing and sanctuary. Each animal will be prayed over and given treats. Cookies and juice will be served for the humans. Pets should be on leashes or in carriers.
