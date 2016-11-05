Matters of faith: Nov. 5 and beyond

ALLEN UNIVERSITY: The Allen University Gospel Explosion will be 5 p.m. Sunday at the Chapelle Auditorium, 1530 Harden St. The event kicks off a week of homecoming activities. Free and open to the public. Gospel choirs include Allen’s Voices of Praise, Claflin University Gospel Choir, United Voices of Christ of S.C. State University, A Touch of Faith of University of South Carolina, and groups from Lakewood and Lee Central high schools. www.allenuniversity.edu
BETH SHALOM SYNAGOGUE: The religious school’s annual pancake breakfast will be 9:30-10:45 a.m. Sunday, 5827 N. Trenholm Road. Guest speakers Drs. Michelle Peterson, Matt Marcus and David Lovit will share how they practice medicine through the lens of Judaism. RSVP to the synagogue office, (803) 782-2500. www.bethshalomcolumbia.org
Bubbie’s Brisket and Bakery will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 13. Traditional Jewish foods and baked goods will be available for purchase.
BROOKLAND BAPTIST CHURCH: “The Gospel of Oz” will be 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, 1066 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia. Tickets are $15-$40 at eventbrite.com. Doors open at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Information: gospelofoz@brookland.cc. VIP and sponsorship tables are available. (803) 744-7914
CAYCE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Coffee and conversation for singles 55 and older is 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays in the education building, 1600 12th St., Cayce. The event is sponsored by Thompson Community Care. (803) 996-1023
CHRISTIAN LIFE CHURCH: Inspiring Moms, a small group for moms of all ages and stages, will be 10 a.m.-noon Friday, 2700 Bush River Road. The group is studying the “Pirate Parenting” video series. Child care through age 11 and a supervised home-school room are available. (803) 798-4488; christianlifecolumbia.com
Surviving the Holidays will be 7-9 p.m. Wednesday in the conference room. The workshop video session produced by DivorceCare to help people who are separated or divorced during the holiday season. Registration is required through Shannon at (803) 606-2999 or divorcecare.shannon@mindspring.com
Kingsmen Breakfast will be 8-10 a.m. Nov. 12 in the Kidz Auditorium. Cory Henderson, who runs the church’s Union ministry, will speak. Suggested donation is $3 to $5 per meal. RSVP to Gary Shull at (803) 238-7795 or shullg@bellsouth.net.
GOOD SHEPHERD HOLINESS CHURCH: Fall revival will be 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 6824 Cabin Creek Road, Hopkins. Guest speakers will be the Rev. Napoleon DeVeaux of Prayer and Bible Study Church in Eastover, Wednesday; the Rev. Jack Wilson of Zion Pilgrim Baptist Church in Hopkins, Thursday; and the Rev. Sallie Lakin of Glory Temple Worship Center in Hopkins, Friday. (803) 783-2087
THE HERITAGE AT LOWMAN: The Presbyterian College Choir and Ringers will perform at 3 p.m. Nov. 13 in the New Life Chapter, 2101 Dutch Fork Road, Chapin. Concerts in the Sundays at Lowman series are free and open to the public. (803) 451-7414
INCARNATION LUTHERAN CHURCH: Columbia Choral Society will host its fall concert at 4 p.m. Nov. 13, 3005 Devine St. Tickets are $15 at www.columbiachoralsociety.org.
KEEPIN’ IT REAL MINISTRIES: The 10th annual Thanksgiving Bash will be 2:30-4:30 p.m. Nov. 13 on the stage in Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St. The event includes a worship service and the distribution of meals and new backpacks with hoodies, T-shirts and toiletries to the homeless. Volunteers interested in serving the meal or helping with worship or other tasks should arrive at 2 p.m. Contact www.keepinitrealministriessc@gmail.com or call the Rev. Oscar Gadsden at (803) 406-0724 to donate prepared food for the meal, backpacks or items to include in them, or money. (803) 315-8561; keepinitrealministriessc.blogspot.com
KEMPER BAPTIST CHURCH:
LEXINGTON BAPTIST CHURCH: Dinner with the Pastor, an informal dinner for new members or anyone considering church membership, will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall, 308 Main St., Lexington. RSVP to (803) 996-8803 or aberrens@lexingtonbaptist.org. Wee Care is available by reservation only.
The Great Date Challenge, an intentional time for parents, will be 5-9 p.m. Friday in the children’s building. Drop off children for $10 a child, with a $25-per-family maximum cost, and receive a pre-planned date kit to have quality conversation, create memories and have fun together. Space is limited. (803) 359-4146; lexingtonbaptist.org
A service of remembrance will be 4 p.m. Nov. 13 in the worship center. The annual memorial service encourages those who have lost a loved one in the past year. To have a photo of your loved one who died in 2016 included in a slideshow during the lighting of candles, email it to dsmith@lexingtonbaptist.org or take it to the church office by Monday.
Shoebox Collection Day for Operation Christmas Child will be Nov. 13. To volunteer to collect and pack boxes, contact Jennifer Steele at jennilynn0528@gmail.com.
MILL CREEK UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A bazaar and turkey dinner will be 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1041 Old Garners Ferry Road. A bake shop and craft store also will have wares for sale. Tickets are available at the door; proceeds support church missions. (803) 776-2750; www.millcreekumc.org
POND BRANCH UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: The United Methodist Men will host their annual pork and chicken barbecue 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 1913 Pond Branch Road, Gilbert. Plates, whole chickens or 1 pound of pork are $9. Plates consist of pork or chicken, rice with gravy or hash, slaw, pickles, bread and sweet tea. (803) 657-5481
The annual fall festival will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 12. Activities include a giant slide, games, face painting, cake walks, food and drink. Free.
ST. ANNE CATHOLIC CHURCH: The Office of Ethnic Ministries will host “What We Have Seen and Heard: Black and White in America! A Reflection and Dialogue on Peace and the Racial Divide” 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, 216 E. Liberty St., Sumter. Registration, at (803) 773-9244 or stjudeschur@sc.rr.com, includes lunch.
STEDFAST CHRISTIAN CENTER: Fall revival will be 7 p.m. Friday, 5200 Fairfield Road. Evangelist R.V. Brown is guest speaker. (803) 786-9129
TRINITY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH (WEST COLUMBIA): The sanctuary will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, at 1201 Mohawk Drive, West Columbia. Anyone who would like to pray is welcome. (803) 794-7777
WINDSOR UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A vendors’ fair will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 12, 9500 Windsor Lake Blvd. Vendors will sell items including pecans, crafts, Thirty-One Gifts, pottery, scents, hair accessories, crocheted and knitted items, handmade baskets from Tanzania, Tastefully Simple, jewelry, ornaments, embroidery, Pampered Chef, baked goods and more. A barbecue meal cooked by the Methodist Men also will be available. (803) 788-1858; www.windsorumc.org
See more local faith events and add your own online at www.thestate.com/faith.
