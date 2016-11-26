Matters of faith: Nov. 26 and beyond

2:50 Rivals White Knoll and Lexington ready for playoff rematch Pause

3:05 SC Hispanics react to Trump victory

0:28 Carolina-Clemson: The Rivalry Continues

1:51 Clemson DC Brent Venables 'The hate and the heart is on both sides.'

1:46 Muschamp breaks down USC's keys to the game vs. Clemson

2:18 White Knoll beats rival Lexington, advances to third round of playoffs

0:42 Will Muschamp explains his Thanksgiving plans

2:22 Fatal shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte

0:46 Crime crackdown on North Main Street leads to four arrests