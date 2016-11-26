Matters of faith: Nov. 26 and beyond

CALVARY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A nativity exhibition will be 4-8 p.m. Friday and 1-5 p.m. Dec. 3, 1130 Calvary Church Road, Swansea. The exhibition features more than 200 nativity displays from around the world. Admission is free. Santa’s Gift Shop will be open for holiday shopping. (803) 568-9712
EBENEZER LUTHERAN CHURCH: The Southern Bronze hand bell choir will present its Christmas concert, “A Very Bronze Christmas,” at 4 p.m. Dec. 4, 1301 Richland St. The concert will feature handbells with organ in Christmas favorites, including Trans-Siberian Orchestra arrangements. Admission is free. southernbronze@gmail.com
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: The University of South Carolina Concert Choir will perform its annual Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Friday, 1324 Marion St. (803) 799-9062; www.firstprescolumbia.org
MIDLAND GOSPEL SINGING CENTER: A monthly gospel singing will be 6 p.m. Dec. 3, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Guests will be the Shine On Trio and the Cedar Creek Quartet. A love offering will be accepted, and refreshments will be served. Volunteers are needed to provide finger foods. (803) 719-1289; www.midgsc.com
NEW KIRK PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: The Christmas bazaar will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 3, 419 Langford Road. Admission and parking are free. Vendor spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis for $30 a space inside or $20 a space outside with limited power access, through Karen Rinehart at purplemist81@gmail.com. Vendors may reserve a table and two chairs for an additional $10 per set. Setup is 6-8 p.m. Friday. Proceeds from vendor reservations benefit mission projects. The youth will sell hot dogs during the bazaar. Proceeds benefit their 2017 trip to the Montreat Youth Conference in Black Mountain, North Carolina. (803) 754-7557; www.newkirkpres.com
RIVERLAND HILLS BAPTIST CHURCH: A concert, “Christmas Joy,” will be 7 p.m. Dec. 4 and 5, 201 Lake Murray Blvd., Irmo. The 130-voice choir and orchestra and special guests from the South Carolina Christian Dance Theatre will present two nights of Christmas favorites, including “Sleigh Ride” and Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Admission is free. (803) 772-3227; http://riverlandhills.org
SAXE GOTHA PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: The Lexington County Choral Society will present its traditional Christmas concerts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Dec. 3, 5503 Sunset Blvd. Special guests are the Saluda River Academy for the Arts Children’s Choir. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors 65 and older and $5 for students at www.lexcochoralsoc.org.
SHANDON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: The University of South Carolina Concert Choir will present its Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 4, 3407 Devine St. Admission is free. (803) 256-8383; www.shandon-umc.org
ST. STEPHEN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH: A candlelight concert will be 6 p.m. Dec. 4, 119 N. Church St., Lexington. Advent, Christmas and classical works, including Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus,” will be performed. Admission is free; freewill offerings will be accepted. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. (803) 359-6562
TEMPLE BAPTIST CHURCH: A homemade arts and crafts sale will be 7 a.m.-noon Dec. 3, 806 Universal Drive. Crafts include sewing, knitting, crochet, woodwork, jewelry and flower arrangements. (803) 776-3913; www.templebaptistchurchcolumbia.com
UNION UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: “The Living Christmas Story” drive-through nativity will be 6:30-9 p.m. Friday through Dec. 4, 7582 Woodrow St., Irmo. Admission is free. (803) 781-3013 www.unionunitedmethodist.org
See more local faith events and add your own online at www.thestate.com/faith. Send information for Matters of Faith to calendars@thestate.com. Please include the kind of event, the date, time, a phone number and an address. The deadline is noon Monday for Saturday’s listings.
