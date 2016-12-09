Matters of faith: Dec. 9 and beyond

BROOKLAND BAPTIST CHURCH NORTHEAST: The Children of the World International Choir Concert will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, 1203 Summit Parkway. The concert is in observation of World AIDS Day, which was Dec. 1. Free and open to the public. (803) 753-0610
CATHEDRAL CHURCH OF THE EPIPHANY: An installment in a December concert series will be noon Thursday, 2512 N. Beltline Blvd. Organist, pianist and music director Matthew Ganong hosts, produces and performs the concerts in solo or in collaboration with other musicians. Thursday’s concert features arias and art songs by Handel, Beethoven and others. Guest tenor is Johnnie Felder. (803) 422-3233
CHRISTIAN LIFE CHURCH: Inspiring Moms, a small group for moms of all ages and stages, will meet 10 a.m.-noon Friday in the fellowship hall, 2700 Bush River Road. The group studies the “Pirate Parenting” video series by Julie Richard. Childcare through age 11 and a supervised home-school room are available. (803) 798-4488; christianlifecolumbia.com
The 2016 Christmas musical, “Remember, Rejoice, Worship,” will be 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the main auditorium. The choir includes adults, teens and children.
EBENEZER LUTHERAN CHURCH: A Celtic Christmas featuring Emmet Cahill will be 4 p.m. Sunday, 1301 Richland St. A dessert reception will follow; reception tickets are $25 through the church office or David Turner, dturner@ebenezerlutheran.org. (803) 765-9430; www.ebenezerlutheran.org
The children and youth will present “Christmas: We’re on the Air!” during the 9:15 a.m. service Dec. 18. A small reception will follow during the Sunday school hour.
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF COLUMBIA: The 29th annual Columbia Christmas Pageant will be 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday, 1306 Hampton St. Doors open 45 minutes before each performance. Tickets are free but required. Contact the church office or visit www.fbccola.com/christmaspageant. (803) 256-4251
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: The children and youth choirs will lead an Advent worship at 6 p.m. Sunday, 1324 Marion St. (803) 799-9062; www.firstprescolumbia.org
A service of lessons and carols, featuring a small chamber choir and string orchestra, will be 6 p.m. Dec. 18.
THE HARVEST, 378 CAMPUS: The Midlands chapter of The Compassionate Friends will host its annual candle lighting at 7 p.m. Sunday, 4864 Sunset Blvd., Lexington. TCF’s Worldwide Candle Lighting honors and remembers children who have died at any age and from any cause. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The service includes readings, music and brief sharing. Bereaved parents are encouraged to bring a photo of their children. Light refreshments will be served. www.the-harvest.org/378-campus
LEXINGTON BAPTIST CHURCH: Christmas at the Barn will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Harmon’s Tree Farm, 3152 Augusta Highway, Gilbert. The event features the Christmas story, a live nativity, Christmas music, hot chocolate, s’mores, a photo booth, crafts and snow. Admission is free. (803) 359-4146; lexingtonbaptist.org
The Legacy Choir will present “Share the Joy: There Is Hope” at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the worship center, 308 Main St., Lexington.
A Christmas night of praise will be 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel.
The children’s choirs’ Christmas musical will be 6 p.m. Dec. 18.
LIFE LIVING MINISTRIES: A Christmas cantata and Ugly Sweater Night will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, 6708 Two Notch Road. Food and fellowship will follow. (803) 404-8380
LIVING WATER CHRISTIAN OUTREACH CENTER: A Christmas banquet will be 6 p.m. Dec. 17 at Margarette H. Miller Cosmetology Center, 1509 Fontaine Road. Speaker is Prophet Evans Pierre of Newark, New Jersey. Tickets are $25 for adults and $12.50 for children 12 and younger at (803) 699-9346.
NEW BEGINNING BAPTIST CHURCH: The Christmas cantata, titled “And He Shall Be Called,” will be 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 9601 Caughman Road. Free. Dinner will be served. (803) 695-1195; www.newbeginningbaptistchurch.com
NORTHEAST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: The Christmas cantata, “Sing We All Noel,” will be 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sunday, 601 Polo Road. (803) 788-5298; nepresbyterian.org
POND BRANCH UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: The chancel choir will present its Christmas cantata, “Bethlehem Morning,” at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 18, 1913 Pond Branch Road, Gilbert. (803) 657-5481
REID CHAPEL AME CHURCH: A Christmas concert will be 7 p.m. Saturday in the sanctuary, 704 Gabriel St. Free. (803) 786-0701; www.reidchapelamechurch.org
A Christmas gala will be 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 in the Ruth C. Simons Family Life Center. Tickets are $20.
SALEM UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A bazaar will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 1321 Salem Road, Irmo. Vendors will sell scented candles, homemade soaps, jewelry, homemade wooden bowls, aprons, Christmas decor such as wreaths and ornaments, knitted baby items, Sprouts Boutique for children, Usbourne flavorings, cheese straws, crocheted items, Thirty-One Gifts, dog treats, American Girl clothing, Pampered Chef, Mary Kay, Avon and more. The youth will sell a variety of homemade soups to raise money for a mission trip. Eat in or take out. (803) 781-1626; www.salemumcsc.com
SHANDON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A love feast will be 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary, 3407 Devine St. The celebration includes magnificent choir and orchestral music, coffee, bread and fellowship. (803) 256-8383; www.shandon-umc.org
Eddie Huss and Friends benefit concert will be 5 p.m. Dec. 18. Performers include Annette Matthews, Eddie Huss, Dustin Ousley, JaBria Barber, Madeline Beithel, Angela Blalock, Anna Young, Jun Liagjun and William Douglas. Admission is free. Donations will benefit the S.C. Alzheimer’s Association.
SPRING VALLEY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: Girl Scout Troop 1198 will host Breakfast with Santa 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, 125 Sparkleberry Lane. The breakfast menu includes pancakes, sausage, fruit, juice, milk and coffee. A craft table will be available for children and adults to make Christmas crafts to take home, and each child will get to visit with Santa and have a picture made (bring a camera). Seating is limited, and reservations are required. High chairs are limited; bring your own or plan to hold small children. Tickets are $8 per person. Contact Becky Lewis at (803) 609-5366 or rebecca_e_lewis@yahoo.com.
The Sandlapper Singers will present “Legends: A Christmas Celebration” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students with ID at www.sandlappersingers.org or at the door. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with a paying adult. Group discounts available.
ST. MARTIN’S-IN-THE-FIELDS EPISCOPAL CHURCH: A candlelit Advent evensong will be 6:15 p.m. Thursday, 5220 Clemson Ave. Evensong is an ancient form of chanted worship. The brief, simple service enriches participants’ Advent preparations. (803) 787-0392; www.stmartinsinthefields.com
ST. MICHAEL AND ALL ANGELS’ EPISCOPAL CHURCH: The Sandlapper Singers will present “Legends: A Christmas Celebration” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 6408 Bridgewood Road. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students with ID at www.sandlappersingers.org or at the door. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with a paying adult. Group discounts available.
TAYLOR MEMORIAL BAPTIST CHURCH: The year-end community outreach soup kitchen will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 1004 Short St. Bring a friend for a cup of hot vegetable soup, Southern cornbread and fellowship. (803) 254-4685
The Gospel Sing-Out Program will be 3 p.m. Sunday. In addition to the Taylor Memorial choirs, performers include the Mighty Gospel Saints of Norway, the National Juniors of Columbia, the Mount Zion Baptist Church Male Chorus of Cope, and evangelist Mary A. Vanzego and Company of Cope. Candy, fruit, nuts and vegetables will be served. Donations accepted.
UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CONGREGATION OF COLUMBIA: Johnny Irion will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, 2701 Heyward St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 at (803) 200-2824 or $17 at the door. Bring your own adult beverage; coffee and desserts will be sold before the show and at intermission. (803) 799-0845; uucolumbia.org
A historic marker unveiling and tour will be 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday. Now the site of Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia, the building at 2701 Heyward St. opened in 1952 as the place of worship for the Tree of Life Congregation. The congregation moved to its Forest Acres synagogue in 1986. Tours of the building will follow the marker dedication. Free and open to the public. historiccolumbia.org/cjhi
