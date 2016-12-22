Religion

Matters of faith: Dec. 23 and beyond

BETH SHALOM SYNAGOGUE: Dinner, a minyan, candles and a movie will be 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, 5827 N. Trenholm Road. Celebrate Hanukkah with pasta, latkes, corn on the cob, salad and an ice cream bar. Cost is $12.50 for adults and $7 for children 3-12 with a maximum family cost of $36. Make Hanukkah crafts, play games and watch “Toy Story.” Take your chanukiyot and lounge chairs. (803) 782-2500; www.bethshalomcolumbia.org

Tuesdays with Friends, featuring the Palmetto Opera, will be 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 3.

CHRISTIAN LIFE CHURCH: Christmas Eve communion will be 5 p.m. Saturday in the main auditorium, 2700 Bush River Road. No childcare is provided. (803) 798-4488; christianlifecolumbia.com

A one-hour celebration service will be 10 a.m. Sunday in the main auditorium, with a simulcast in Brown Chapel. No childcare is provided.

CHURCH OF THE GOOD SHEPHERD EPISCOPAL: Vigil of the Nativity, with carols and the blessing of the Creche, will be 5 p.m. Saturday, 1512 Blanding St. A visit from St. Nicholas will follow in the parish hall. (803) 779-2960. www.goodshepherdcolumbia.org

Music for the Nativity will be 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Solomn Mass of Christmas will be 11 p.m. Saturday.

Low Mass will be 9 a.m. Sunday.

EASTMINSTER PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: A Christmas Eve worship children’s service will be 5 p.m. Saturday, 3200 Trenholm Road. Carol and junior choirs will perform. (803) 256-1654; eastminsterpres.org

Christmas Eve services will be at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday.

A Christmas Day worship service will be 10:30 a.m. Sunday. There will be no Sunday school or childcare.

A New Year’s Day worship service will be 10:30 a.m. Jan. 1. Childcare will be provided.

EBENEZER LUTHERAN CHURCH: A festival candlelight Christmas Eve worship service will be 7 p.m. Saturday, 1301 Richland St. The service will be televised on WIS. (803) 765-9430; www.ebenezerlutheran.org

A single service of lessons and carols will be 10 a.m. Sunday. There will be no communion.

A single service of word and sacrament will be 10 a.m. Jan. 1. Communion will be served.

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: Christmas Eve services will be 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, 1324 Marion St. (803) 799-9062; www.firstprescolumbia.org

GREATER WORKS MINISTRY: A Christmas Day worship service will be at noon Sunday, 1700 Alta Vista Drive, Suite 270. Free and open to the public. (803) 572-0282; (803) 764-2720

Watch Night services will be 10 p.m. Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1. The program includes seasonal songs, testimonies and activities for the whole family. Free and open to the public.

A New Year’s Day service will begin with prophetic prayer at 10:30 a.m., followed by worship at 11 a.m. Jan. 1.

INTERFAITH PARTNERS OF SOUTH CAROLINA: The launch of S.C. Interfaith Harmony Month in January and a recognition of Gov. Nikki Haley will be noon Dec. 30 in the State House Rotunda, 1100 Gervais St. interfaithpartnersofsc.org

KATIE & IRWIN KAHN JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER: Day at the J Winter Camp will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday and Jan. 2, 306 Flora Drive. Camp is for children ages 2-15. All campers must be potty-trained. Activities include swimming, sports, arts and crafts, and games. Registration is $30 per day for members or $45 per day for nonmembers. Early dropoff, beginning at 7:30 a.m., and late pickup until 5:45 p.m. are free. Contact Gerry Lynn Miller, (803) 787-2023, ext. 206, or gerrilynnm@jcccolumbia.org. www.jcccolumbia.org/day-at-the-j

KEEPIN’ IT REAL MINISTRIES: A meal for the homeless and less fortunate will be 3 p.m. Sunday at the transit station at Laurel and Sumter streets. Volunteers who wish to serve the meal should arrive by 2:30 p.m. Donations needed include 400 servings of ham, chicken pieces, macaroni and cheese, sweet potatoes, vegetables and gravy; if you plan to donate, send an email to jmaybin123@yahoo.com estimating the number of servings you can provide. (803) 315-8561; keepinitrealministriessc.blogspot.com

KINGDOM LIFE MINISTRIES: Worship services will be at a new time, 9 a.m., beginning Jan. 1, 1051 Sparkleberry Lane Extension. (803) 814-1362

LEXINGTON BAPTIST CHURCH: Christmas Eve candlelight services will be 7 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, 308 Main St., Lexington. (803) 359-4146; lexingtonbaptist.org

A single worship service will be 10:30 a.m. Sunday. There will be no Sunday school or Wee Care.

A New Year’s Eve fellowship and prayer gathering will be 7 p.m. Dec. 31 in the fellowship hall.

The Lord’s Supper will be served at a single service, 10:30 a.m. Jan. 1. There will be no Sunday school.

LIFE LIVING MINISTRIES: A Christmas worship service will be 10 a.m. Sunday, 6708 Two Notch Road. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m. (803) 404-8380; www.lifeliving.org

A Watch Night service and fireworks will be 10 p.m. Dec. 31 to midnight Jan. 1. Ring in the New Year with songs of praise and words of inspiration at a family-friendly event.

POND BRANCH UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A candlelight service will be 5 p.m. Saturday, 1913 Pond Branch Road, Gilbert. (803) 657-5481

RUNS MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: Christmas Day services will be 8 a.m. Sunday, 717 Williston Road, Beech Island. (803) 827-0692

Holy communion and New Year’s Day services will be 8 a.m. Jan. 1.

SHANDON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: A traditional Christmas Eve communion service will be 2 p.m. Saturday in the sanctuary, 3407 Devine St. (803) 256-8383; www.shandon-umc.org

A family Christmas Eve service will be 5 p.m. Saturday in the sanctuary. A live nativity with animals will follow the service on the front lawn.

A Lifeline contemporary Christmas Eve service will be 7 p.m. Saturday in the Dunn-Smith Ministry Center.

A communion and candlelight Christmas Eve service will be 9 p.m. Saturday in the sanctuary.

ST. JOHN NEUMANN CATHOLIC CHURCH: Effective Nov. 28, Father Sylvere Baloza was appointed parochial vicar, 100 Polo Road. (803) 788-0811 www.stjohnneumannsc.com

STEDFAST CHRISTIAN CENTER: A Christmas Day worship service will be 10 a.m. Sunday, 5200 Fairfield Road. (803) 786-9129

A Watch Night service will be 10 p.m. Dec. 31.

UNITY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: A Watch Night service will be 10 p.m. Dec. 31, 110 Greenlake Drive, Hopkins. Breakfast will be served. (803) 776-5266

