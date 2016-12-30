Matters of faith: Dec. 30 and beyond

BETH SHALOM SYNAGOGUE: Tuesdays with Friends, featuring the Palmetto Opera, will be 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, 5827 N. Trenholm Road. (803) 782-2500; www.bethshalomcolumbia.org
CHRISTIAN LIFE CHURCH: Author Jack Taylor will speak at all three services, 9, 10 and 11 a.m. Jan. 8 in the main auditorium, 2700 Bush River Road. A book signing for Taylor’s “Cosmic Initiative” and Friede Taylor’s “From Hitler’s Germany to the Cross of Christ and Beyond” will be 5 p.m. Jan. 8 in Brown Chapel. (803) 798-4488; christianlifecolumbia.com
A new Bible study series, “Free Floating Anxiety: Dealing with the Worries that Keep You Up at Night,” will be 7 p.m. Wednesdays starting Wednesday in the main auditorium. Pastor Stephen Chitty will lead the series, which continues through March. Childcare and age-appropriate classes provided for children up to 11.
EASTMINSTER PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: A New Year’s Day worship service will be 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 3200 Trenholm Road. Childcare will be provided. (803) 256-1654; eastminsterpres.org
EBENEZER LUTHERAN CHURCH: A single service of word and sacrament will be 10 a.m. Sunday, 1301 Richland St. Communion will be served. (803) 765-9430; www.ebenezerlutheran.org
A service of light to celebrate the Epiphany will be 6 p.m. Jan. 6 in the chapel. The burning of the palms will follow in the courtyard with hot chocolate and goodies.
GREATER WORKS MINISTRY: Watch Night services will be 10 p.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday, 1700 Alta Vista Drive, Suite 270. The program includes seasonal songs, testimonies and activities for the whole family. Free and open to the public. (803) 572-0282; (803) 764-2720
A New Year’s Day service will begin with prophetic prayer at 10:30 a.m., followed by worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
INTERFAITH PARTNERS OF SOUTH CAROLINA: The launch of S.C. Interfaith Harmony Month in January and a recognition of Gov. Nikki Haley will be noon Friday in the State House Rotunda, 1100 Gervais St. interfaithpartnersofsc.org
JEHOVAH BAPTIST CHURCH: Blockbuster reunion gospel concert will be 5 p.m. Jan. 8, 1540 Frye Road. Admission is $12 for adults or $5 for children ages 6-12. Advance tickets are not available. (803) 786-2112
KATIE & IRWIN KAHN JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER: Day at the J Winter Camp will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, 306 Flora Drive. Camp is for children ages 2-15. All campers must be potty-trained. Activities include swimming, sports, arts and crafts, and games. Registration is $30 per day for members or $45 per day for nonmembers. Early dropoff, beginning at 7:30 a.m., and late pickup until 5:45 p.m. are free. Contact Gerry Lynn Miller, (803) 787-2023, ext. 206, or gerrilynnm@jcccolumbia.org. www.jcccolumbia.org/day-at-the-j
KINGDOM LIFE MINISTRIES: Worship services will be at a new time, 9 a.m., beginning Sunday, 1051 Sparkleberry Lane Extension. (803) 814-1362
LADSON PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: A Watch Day service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, 1720 Sumter St. The church’s 2017 theme is “For Such a Time as This.” (803) 234-7435
LEXINGTON BAPTIST CHURCH: A New Year’s Eve fellowship and prayer gathering will be 7 p.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall, 308 Main St., Lexington. (803) 359-4146; lexingtonbaptist.org
The Lord’s Supper will be served at a single service, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. There will be no Sunday school.
LIFE LIVING MINISTRIES: A Watch Night service and fireworks will be 10 p.m. Saturday to midnight Sunday, 6708 Two Notch Road. Ring in the New Year with songs of praise and words of inspiration at a family-friendly event. (803) 404-8380; www.lifeliving.org
MIDLAND GOSPEL SINGING CENTER: The monthly gospel singing will be 6 p.m. Jan. 7, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Guests will be the Adoration Trio and the Called Quartet. A love offering will be accepted, and refreshments will be served. Volunteers are needed to provide finger foods. (803) 719-1289; www.midgsc.com
RUNS MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: Holy communion and New Year’s Day services will be 8 a.m. Sunday, 717 Williston Road, Beech Island. (803) 827-0692
S.C. CITIZENS FOR LIFE: A Proudly Pro-Life Weekend will be Jan. 6-7 at various locations in Columbia. Dinner will be 5:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at Seawell’s, 1125 Rosewood Drive. Alveda King will speak. Cost is $40. March and Rally will begin at 11 a.m. Jan. 7 at the University of South Carolina’s Russell House, 1400 Greene St. Knights of Columbus will lead a march to the State House, 1100 Gervais St., for a rally at noon. (803) 252-5433; sccl@sclife.org
STEDFAST CHRISTIAN CENTER: A Watch Night service will be 10 p.m. Saturday, 5200 Fairfield Road. (803) 786-9129
UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CONGREGATION OF COLUMBIA: Jack Williams with Winterline will perform 7 p.m. Jan. 7, 2701 Heyward St. Tickets are $17 at the door or $15 at (803) 200-2824. You may bring an adult beverage; coffee and desserts will be sold before the show and at intermission. (803) 799-0845; uucolumbia.org
UNITY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: A Watch Night service will be 10 p.m. Saturday, 110 Greenlake Drive, Hopkins. Breakfast will be served. (803) 776-5266
