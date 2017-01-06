Religion

Matters of faith: Jan. 6 and beyond

CHRISTIAN LIFE CHURCH: Author Jack Taylor will speak at all three services, 9, 10 and 11 a.m. Sunday in the main auditorium, 2700 Bush River Road. A book signing for Taylor’s “Cosmic Initiative” and Friede Taylor’s “From Hitler’s Germany to the Cross of Christ and Beyond” will be 5 p.m. Sunday in Brown Chapel. (803) 798-4488; christianlifecolumbia.com

Kingsmen men’s breakfast will be 8-10 a.m. Jan. 14 in the Kidz Auditorium. Corey Miller, former linebacker for the New York Giants and the University of South Carolina, will speak. Suggested donation is $3-$5 per meal. RSVP to Gary Shull at (803) 238-7795 or shullg@bellsouth.net.

A new sermon series, “The Lion and the Lamb,” begins in all three services, at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. Jan. 15. Pastor Stephen Chitty will preach on Acts 20:13-37 through March. Childcare and age-appropriate classes provided for children up to 11.

EBENEZER LUTHERAN CHURCH: A service of light to celebrate the Epiphany will be 6 p.m. Friday in the chapel, 1301 Richland St. The burning of the palms will follow in the courtyard with hot chocolate and goodies. (803) 765-9430; www.ebenezerlutheran.org

JEHOVAH BAPTIST CHURCH: Blockbuster reunion gospel concert will be 5 p.m. Sunday, 1540 Frye Road. Admission is $12 for adults or $5 for children ages 6-12. Advance tickets are not available. (803) 786-2112

JONES MEMORIAL AME ZION CHURCH: Sister Cantaloupe, Queen of Gospel Comedy, will perform at 5 p.m. Saturday, 2400 Barhamville Road. Doors open at 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance at eventbrite.com or at (803) 254-8786, ext. 314, or $25 at the door.

KINGDOM LIFE MINISTRIES: Worship services are now at a new time, 9 a.m. Sundays, 1051 Sparkleberry Lane Extension. (803) 814-1362

MIDLAND GOSPEL SINGING CENTER: The monthly gospel singing will be 6 p.m. Saturday, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Guests will be the Adoration Trio and the Called Quartet. A love offering will be accepted, and refreshments will be served. Volunteers are needed to provide finger foods. (803) 719-1289; www.midgsc.com

S.C. CITIZENS FOR LIFE: A Proudly Pro-Life Weekend will be Friday and Saturday at various locations in Columbia. Dinner will be 5:30 p.m. Friday at Seawell’s, 1125 Rosewood Drive. Alveda King will speak. Cost is $40. March and Rally will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the University of South Carolina’s Russell House, 1400 Greene St. Knights of Columbus will lead a march to the State House, 1100 Gervais St., for a rally at noon. (803) 252-5433; sccl@sclife.org

TRENHOLM ROAD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: The Shepherd’s Center of Columbia launches its winter educational interfaith program, Adventures in Learning, 9 a.m.-3:15 p.m. Wednesday, 3401 Trenholm Road. Hourly classes are designed for adults 55 and older and are taught by experts in the fields. For $30, attend as many or few as you want. A hot lunch prepared by the church kitchen is available for $7. (803) 779-4449; www.shepherdcentercolumbia.org

UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CONGREGATION OF COLUMBIA: Jack Williams with Winterline will perform 7 p.m. Saturday, 2701 Heyward St. Tickets are $17 at the door or $15 at (803) 200-2824. You may bring an adult beverage; coffee and desserts will be sold before the show and at intermission. (803) 799-0845; uucolumbia.org

UNITY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: The PEP (People Enjoying People) Senior Ministry’s 13th anniversary celebration will be 2:30 p.m. Jan. 15, 110 Greenlake Drive, Hopkins. The Rev. Dr. Travien Caper, pastor of Zion Benevolent Baptist Church in Hopkins, will speak. All seniors 60 and older are invited. A social gathering will follow the celebration. (803) 776-5266

See more local faith events and add your own online at www.thestate.com/faith. Send information for Matters of Faith to calendars@thestate.com. Please include the kind of event, the date, time, a phone number and an address. The deadline is noon Monday for Saturday’s listings.

