Matters of faith: Jan. 6 and beyond

5:43 Gamecocks wrap win over Auburn Pause

2:28 911 calls capture last moments of reported murder suicide in Lexington County

1:18 Preparing for snow in South Carolina

1:52 USC president Harris Pastides makes the case for a bond bill for higher education building projects

1:51 How you can join Columbia's community gardens

0:36 Tampa gets ready for National Championship

1:08 Clemson's Dabo Swinney talks about Mike Williams

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.

3:02 Phil Kornblut: The strengths of USC's 2017 recruiting class